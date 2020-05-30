HEAD START PROGRAMS CONTINUE TO ACCEPT APPLICATIONS
Stafford County Early Childhood Education Center is continuing to accept applications for Head Start, Early Head Start and the Virginia Preschool Initiative Program for the 2020–2021 school year.
Head Start is a free, full-day preschool program open to children who are 3 or 4 years of age by Sept. 30, live in Stafford County and meet the federal income-eligibility guidelines. The Early Head Start program serves infants, toddlers and pregnant women from low-income families.
For more information about Head Start or the Virginia Preschool Initiative Program, call Meh Hussain at 571/424-1791; or Caroline Langham with Early Head Start at 571/208-7753; or visit the Early Childhood website at staffordschools.net/HS.
RCC PROGRAM TO HOLD ITS FIRST ONLINE CLASS
Rappahannock Community College’s Lifelong Learning program will hold its first-ever online class through Zoom. “Conversational Spanish” will be held on Wednesdays from 4 to 5 p.m., July 8 through Aug. 12. The cost is $35.
This course will cover basic vocabulary, grammar and sentence structure while helping you feel more comfortable conversing in Spanish. Basic knowledge of Spanish is helpful. During the class students will be able to interact with the instructor and other participants.
To register for Conversational Spanish, go to tinyurl.com/rillsummer2020; or contact Michele Inderrieden at 804/333-6824.
