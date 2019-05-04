TEE OFF WITH BLUE STAR MOTHERS
The Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Chapter VA4 will hold its golf tournament at Lake of the Woods Golf Course on June 29. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The day will feature four-person teams, Captain’s Choice, Best Ball, a putting contest, prizes, silent auctions and Mulligans. $65 per person includes green fees, cart and lunch. Hole sponsorships are needed.
All proceeds benefit the Blue Star Mothers’ missions. To sponsor or register contact Faye Mohler at Fmohler@LOWA.org; or mail a check to Blue Star Mothers, Box 91, Fredericksburg, VA 22404. Write “golf” on the memo line.