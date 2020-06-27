FAMILIES FIND FREE MEALS BY TEXT
Free meal programs for children will continue to be available across Virginia during the summer. No Kid Hungry Virginia encourages families to text FOOD or COMIDA to 877-877 to find free summer food sites organized by school districts and community organizations.
Meal sites are offering a variety of distribution models to help safely connect students with meals and promote social distancing, including “grab- and-go” service and food delivery along bus routes, while passing out multiple days’ worth of meals at one time.
The Summer Meals program is funded by the USDA and operated by school districts and local organizations. No application or registration is required at sites.
Visit va.nokidhungry.org for more information.
DRC TO OFFER ADVOCACY TRAINING ON ZOOM
Make Your Voice Heard! is the disAbility Resource Center’s new Zoom advocacy training. The Disability Rights Movement is a civil rights movement, and it is now more important than ever with regard to budgets, services, education, housing and employment.
In this training, learn about disability history and how to advocate with others to support the independence, accessibility and inclusion of people with disabilities in all aspects of society.
People with disabilities, family members and providers are encouraged to attend. This is a free two-day training, June 30 and July 1, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a break at noon. Participants must register for both days. Register at drcmakeyourvoiceheard.eventbrite.com.
This training is funded through a grant from the National Council on Independent Living and ADAPT. Contact Deborah Lately at the dRC with any questions at 540/373-2559; or dlately@cildrc.org.
CYBER LEAGUE TO HOST STEM CAMP FOR TEENS
The American Cyber League, a program of Cyber Bytes Foundation, will host its first ACL Junior Summer Camp from July 27–31 at the Quantico Cyber Hub in Stafford County. This STEM camp is the first of its kind, offering a full week of hands-on, interactive curriculum focused on robotics, drones and cybersecurity. Designed for teens ages 13–18, the camp allows participants to build robotics and drones (which they will keep), as well as be exposed to cybersecurity and engage with industry leaders learning about the systems as well as pathways to dynamic careers within these industries.
For more information about the camp and to preregister, visit bit.ly/ACLJRSC.
Cyber Bytes Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) based in Stafford. For more information or to donate, email info@cyberbytesfoundation.org.
REC RECEIVES TREE DESIGNATION
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative’s vegetation management team has been targeting tree-related outages, clearing more than 2,200 miles of right of way in 2019. While working to reduce the potential for tree-related outages, REC contractors use specialized equipment to work safely and to protect the health of the trees they trim.
For the 18th year in a row, REC received the Tree Line USA designation from the Arbor Day Foundation. This designation recognizes utilities that demonstrate best practices in protecting and enhancing forestry.
“Our dedicated team of certified arborists and foresters understand the difference they can make to keep electricity flowing to member-owners,” said Cindy Musick, director of vegetation management. “Just as important, though, they also understand our role in protecting the environment and leaving as many healthy trees as possible.”
ROTARY SUPPORTS FIRST RESPONDERS
During a recent virtual meeting, Stafford Rotary Club donated $1,000 each to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office and Fire and Rescue to aide in their fight of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rotarians received updates on the impact COVID-19 is having on these departments, their staff and the community.
Officers in the Sheriff’s Office, while observing pandemic safety measures, continue to enforce laws while experiencing increased fraud, domestic violence, speeding and many other related challenges. These men and women also continue their work to help those in need, providing food for the hungry, supplies for the elderly and sanctuary for the homeless.
The Fire and Rescue men and women comprise more than 300 volunteers and over 150 uniformed, paid personnel. The virus has had an impact on EMS and rescue services. In order to ensure coverage, no one is taking a vacation. Anything they use that affects the respiratory system is disposable. Even when not responding to calls, first responders are actively focused on cleanliness of the equipment. Staying on the job around the clock, healthy and at full physical strength, is one of the biggest priorities as they continue to protect and serve.
Stafford Rotary Club is proud to support local first responder heroes in their on-going service.
