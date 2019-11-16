POINSETTIAS ON SALE NOW
Rappahannock Adult Activities is accepting orders for holiday poinsettias. Proceeds from the sale of poinsettias support day programs which provide adults with developmental disabilities opportunities for exercise, education and excursions.
The plants are available in red, white and pink and come in four sizes: 4.5-inch for $5; 6.5-inch for $10; 8-inch for $16; and 10-inch for $25.
Orders will be taken on a first come, first served basis and should be placed by Dec. 5.
Deliveries will be Dec. 10-13. Participants in RAAI’s day support program can make arrangements for weekday delivery of orders of five or more poinsettias. Orders of less than five poinsettias are available for pick-up between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the greenhouse, 750 Kings Highway in Stafford County.
Order online at rappahannockareacsb.org. Or, call RAAI at 540/373-7643 to place an order over the phone.
NONPROFIT OPENS NOMINATIONS FOR HOME REPAIRS
Rebuilding Together Fredericksburg is a local nonprofit organization that repairs and refurbishes homes for needy and disabled individuals in the City of Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania County and Stafford County.
If you are a low income or disabled homeowner and unable to make your own repairs, or if you want to nominate a needy homeowner, call 540/373-9807.
Applications may also be downloaded at rebuildingtogetherfbg.org, and mailed to Box 41280, Fredericksburg, VA 22404.
Requests are due by Jan. 17, 2020 for home modifications and repairs that will begin in April 2020.
The work is done at no cost for the most qualified applicants. The group is donor supported. Financial contributions to support these efforts may be made through PayPal, from the group’s Facebook page or website, or mailed to the post office box above.
SERVE SEEKS HELP FOR HOLIDAYS
SERVE is asking its neighbors to donate gift cards for its clients for the holidays. The organization needs $10 grocery cards for meat with holiday meal boxes, and $20 Walmart or Target cards for teenagers to pick out their gifts themselves. SERVE appreciates anything it is fortunate enough to receive. All donations are tax deductible.
HONOR LOVED ONES ON LOW TREE OF LOVE
The Lake of the Woods Lions Tree of Love will be dedicated at Wilderness Center, at the intersection of routes 20 and 3 in Locust Grove, on Dec. 7 at 2 p.m.
Festooned with white lights in remembrance of loved ones who have passed on and red lights in honor of individuals for their kindness and caring toward families and individuals or for their service to the community, the tree will be dedicated by the Rev. John Howe of Lake of the Woods Church and lit by Lions President Dave Shull. A smaller tree will also be decorated with purple lights in memory of and gratitude to U.S. veterans.
Requests for individuals to be remembered and honored, together with checks for a tax-deductible donation of $5 or more per individual, should be made payable and mailed to Lake of the Woods Lions Foundation, Box 605, Locust Grove VA 22508. The Foundation is a 501.C3 organization and donations may be tax-deductible.
Closing date for donations is Nov. 29 in time for names to be included in the ceremony program.
DO GOOD WITH BURRITOS FUNDRAISER
Join the Blue Star Mothers of America Fredericksburg Chapter VA4 at Chipotle for the “Do Good with Burritos” fundraiser at 3051 Plank Road in Fredericksburg today, from 4 to 8 p.m.
Bring in the flyer, show it on your smartphone or tell the cashier you’re supporting Blue Star Mothers to make sure that 33 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg. Orders must be placed at the restaurant to qualify for the fundraiser.
All proceeds will send chapter delegates to Blue Star Mothers of America 2020 National Convention in Louisiana. Visit the group on Facebook at BlueStarMothersofFredericksburgChapter4 for the flyer. For more information contact Teresa Sumners at sumnerst@hotmail.com.
RACSB TO OFFER SUICIDE PREVENTION TRAINING
Suicide is preventable, but intervening can seem scary. A two-day training aims to give participants the skills and knowledge to save lives.
Rappahannock Area Community Services Board will offer Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training on Thursday and Friday. The workshop will help participants learn to recognize the warning signs of suicide, to reach out effectively, and to intervene in a timely manner.
Studies show that ASIST saved more than 15,000 lives in 2016, and the impacts continue to rise as more people receive the training.
The course will be offered at RACSB at River Club, 10825 Tidewater Trail in Spotsylvania County. The $30 cost includes lunch for both days of the training. Participants must commit to full attendance on both days.
For details, contact Prevention Services Coordinator Michelle Wagaman at 540/374-3337 or mwagaman@rappahannockareacsb.org. To register, go online to bit.ly/ASISTregistration.
To learn more about ASIST, visit livingworks.net/ASIST.
LIONS SEEK VOLUNTEERS FOR TREE LOT
Every year, the Fredericksburg Host Lions Club sells trees, wreaths and White House Ornaments in the parking lot in front of Big Lots on Plank Road. This year, the lot will open on Nov. 30, just after the trees are delivered and unloaded from the truck.
Volunteers are needed to help with set up, tree sales, lot maintenance and loading trees onto vehicles.
Visit fredlionsclub.org for operating hours and to sign up. From the home page, click on the tree.
Volunteers should be at least 16 years old and be able to lift at least 30 pounds. Both individuals and groups are welcome. If you are from a group, please sign up at least two members and feel free to bring others with you.
CALL FOR PERFORMING ARTISTS
Once again, Dance Matrix & Company plans to bring the performing arts community together for an event to benefit a wonderful local Fredericksburg charity. The event will raise funds and awareness for Friends of the Rappahannock. The performance will be held in the the newly renovated Fredericksburg Branch Library Theater on Feb. 1, 2020.
DMC invites artists to apply to perform in the FOR fundraiser and hopes many different performing arts genres will participate: dancers, actors, musicians, singers and more.
The company has received a support grant from the Fredericksburg Arts Commission to help defray costs and artist fees, and all net proceeds from the event will be donated to Friends of the Rappahannock.
Artists may apply through Jan. 10, 2020, and will be selected through the application process. DMC will be opening applications to a small group of student artists as well.
Information and applications may be found on the company’s web site at dancematrixcompany.com. For questions, contact DMC at liv2dns@earthlink.net.
ARTSLIVE ACCEPTS YOUNG ARTIST APPLICATIONS
ArtsLIVE! is accepting applications for its 2020 Young Artist Competition. Students of piano, voice and instruments can find the requirements and application for the competition at artsliveva.org/yac. The application fee is $30. The application deadline is Dec. 13.
Students selected will audition on Jan. 9 and 10, 2020, and the finals competition will be judged on Jan. 18, 2020, at Fredericksburg Baptist Church at 7:30 p.m. Winners in each category will receive scholarships and invitations to perform at ArtsLIVE! Annual Chamber Music Festival and future ArtsLIVE! sponsored events.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend the free finals concert. ArtsLIVE! is accepting donations.
STUFF A STOCKING FOR A CHILD
Embrace Treatment Foster Care wants all of its children to experience the excitement of the holiday season. It is collecting stocking stuffers for local children in foster care.
Gift ideas include headphones, small toys, phone chargers, lip gloss, hair ties, nail polish, socks, Play-Doh, Lego, mittens, Matchbox cars, mini book lights, movie tickets, bath bubbles, hand warmers, coffee or tea, and gift cards.
Donations may be dropped off at Katora Coffee, 615 Caroline St.; Towne Centre Branch Library, 390 Spotsylvania Mall; Salem Church Branch Library, 2607 Salem Church Road; or Howell Branch Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., through Dec. 6.
For more information, contact Gretchen Rusden, Foster Parent Recruitment Coordinator, at 540/613-5120; or Gretchen.Rusden@embracetfc.com.
AUTHOR KICKS OFF WOMEN UNITED CAMPAIGN
Jeannette Walls, author of “The Glass Castle,” will keynote a luncheon on Dec. 3, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Gari Melchers Pavilion, 224 Washington St., Falmouth. Tickets cost $49 and can be purchased at rappahannockunitedway.org/castle.
This is a kick-off event for the Rappahannock United Way’s Women United campaign.
Women United is part of a global network of more than 70,000 women in 165 communities across six countries, all dedicated to improving lives and creating stronger communities.
COMPASSIONATE FRIENDS TO HOST CANDLE LIGHTING
Grieving the deaths of children within their families, members of The Compassionate Friends of Fredericksburg will join hundreds of thousands of families worldwide in lighting candles at 7 p.m. Dec. 8, as an act of symbolic remembrance.
The local candle lighting will be part of a special service held at 4 p.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 5120 Harrison Road, in the Fellowship Hall. The event will feature a candle lighting program, special music and readings, and a potluck dinner. Candles will be provided.
To contact The Compassionate Friends of Fredericksburg Chapter, call Kathie Kelly, Chapter Leader at 540/220-4325; or tcffred@gmail.com. For more information about the national organization and locations of its Chapters nationwide, call 877/969-0010; or visit compassionatefriends.org.
CLASSES WILL TRAIN TREE STEWARDS
Tree Fredericksburg will hold a Tree Steward class beginning Jan. 7, 2020. The class will be held Tuesdays, 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the Dorothy Hart Recreation Center, 408 Canal St. The course work is based on the Trees Virginia training manual. There will be nine classes; the series will run through March 3, 2020. Additional training will be held in the spring for pruning and tree identification.
There is a charge of $125 for the class. Upon completion of the course work, participants will be certified as Tree Stewards, and each Tree Steward will receive a Felco pruner and a Silky folding pocket saw (value $120).
Fredericksburg Tree Stewards are “hands on” volunteers, and at a minimum are required to donate 25 hours of volunteer time during the year. For more information or to sign up for the class, contact Sally Hall at sallyh12@verizon.net. The class is limited to 25 people.
PLAY FUTSAL IN WINTER LEAGUE
Central Virginia Futsal is registering soccer players ages 6-18 for its annual winter futsal league. Play the game that is changing the way soccer is played—play futsal. For more information visit cvafutsal.com; or call 540/834-3113.
JEWISH TEENS CAN APPLY FOR SCHOLARSHIPS
The Helen Diller Family Foundation is now accepting nominations for the 2020 Diller Teen Tikkun Olam Awards, a program that recognizes up to 15 Jewish teens annually with $36,000 each for exceptional leadership and impact in volunteer projects that make the world a better place.
Anyone interested in nominating a teen, or any teen interested in applying directly, should visit dillerteenawards.org to begin the nomination or application process. The nomination deadline is Dec. 18, and all applications must be completed by Jan. 8, 2020.
For more information, email dillerteenawards@sfjcf.org; or call 415/512-6432.
NOMINATE A NONPROFIT FOR RENEWAL AWARDS
Nominations are open for the Renewal Awards, a project from The Atlantic and Allstate that recognizes local organizations who are finding creative solutions to deep community challenges—and helps them make an even bigger impact. This spring, five winners will be announced and will each receive a two-year grant of $40,000 from The Atlantic and Allstate.
In addition, Allstate will select a Youth Empowerment Award winner from the nominations.
To learn more about the awards and nominate a nonprofit, visit The Renewal Project at therenewalproject.com. The deadline for nominations is Dec. 10. Fifteen finalists will be notified of their status by the end of January.
MEMBERSHIP DRIVE UNDERWAY AT ESSEX MUSEUM
The traditions of Essex County and life on the Rappahannock River are treasures available to all at the Essex History Museum. Membership makes it possible to keep these alive by providing cultural events, book signings, tours, educational programs and other activities, year-round. The ECMHS Membership Drive for 2020 is underway.
This year, the museum introduces the 1692 Society, a new category, along with the Essex Circle and the Corporate Advocate Sponsorship levels, good for two adults. A number of options are available.
Joining is easy. Stop by the museum at 218 Water Lane in Tappahannock between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily except Sundays and Wednesdays, or join online at ecmhs.org.
The rewards of joining are wonderful for the individual or family; the benefit to the community is invaluable. For more information email multimedia@ecmhs.org.
