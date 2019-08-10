DISCOUNTED STATE
FAIR TICKETS ON SALE
Discounts on tickets to this year’s State Fair of Virginia are available through Aug. 31 at StateFairVa.org.
Summer of Savings adult one-day tickets are $10, and tickets for ages 5–12 and seniors 60 and older are $7. Unlimited ride wristbands are $16.
Starting Sept. 1, advance tickets will be available at StateFairVa.org and at Publix Super Markets in the Richmond and Fredericksburg areas.
Adult tickets purchased between Sept. 1–26 will be $12; youth/senior tickets will be $10; and ride wristbands will be $20. Season passes, which are good for admission all 10 days of the fair, will be available for $35 until midnight Sept. 20, which is the last day to purchase them.
Two fair week gate promotions are scheduled: Monday Fun Day on Sept. 30, and Takeoff Tuesday, Oct. 1. On Monday, adults who choose to come to the fair after work can purchase an admission ticket at the gate for just $8, starting at 5 p.m. The discount is available until the gates close at 9 p.m.
On Tuesday, adults can buy admission tickets at the gate for $8 all day long.
The Monday and Tuesday discounts are good at the gate for that specific day and must be used that day, rain or shine. No other discounts apply.
The 2019 State Fair of Virginia will run from Sept. 27 through Oct. 6 at Meadow Event Park in Caroline County. Information is available at StateFairVa.org.
MASTER GARDENER COURSE TO BEGIN IN SEPTEMBER
A Master Gardener Course will be offered Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning Sept. 10 for 10 weeks, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Stafford County Virginia Cooperative Extension Office in the Rowser Building, 1739 Jefferson Davis Highway, Stafford.
The class is open to the public. Applications will be accepted until Aug. 23 or until class is full. The course will include 50-hour requisite training for Volunteer Extension Master Gardener designation and intensive instruction in proper horticulture practices.
The cost is $225, which includes the cost of the manual. In addition, there is a 50 hours first-year volunteer commitment (background check required) and 20 annual hours thereafter.
For more information or to receive a registration packet, call 540/658-8000, ext. 1056, or email Lisa Ellis at lisae22@vt.edu.
CRRL WINS LOCAL PUBLICATION’S TUTORING AWARD
Central Rappahannock Regional Library was recently awarded Best Tutoring Service in Fredericksburg Parent’s annual Family Favorites competition. This marks the third year in a row that the library has been recognized with this community-voted award, which acknowledges CRRL’s mission of inspiring lifelong learning for everyone in our community.
CRRL offers many resources at librarypoint.org/backtoschool for students going back to school. Learning for all ages is available at librarypoint.org/research.
AARP SEEKING TAX-AIDE VOLUNTEERS
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide has kicked off volunteer recruitment for its Tax-Aide program, the nation’s largest volunteer-run tax-preparation service. The foundation is looking to expand its team of volunteers for the upcoming tax season and is accepting new volunteers through the end of October.
Tax-Aide offers free in-person tax preparation and assistance to low- and moderate-income individuals nationwide. There are a variety of volunteer roles, including tax preparers, client facilitators, those who can provide technical and management assistance and interpreters. Every level of experience is welcome. Volunteer tax preparers complete tax preparation training and IRS certification.
To learn about volunteer opportunities, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 888/687-2277.
FOOD BANK RECEIVES FOOD LION GRANT
The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank has received a $10,000 Food Lion Child Hunger Grant that will help the food bank secure and distribute more nutritious food to children in need. This grant will be divided between the Food 4 Families school pantry program
and Club Kids, which provides healthy snacks to at-risk children in school.
LOCAL STUDENTS ATTEND ACLU SUMMER INSTITUTE
Navraj Singh of Courtland High School and Eesha Randawa of Massaponax High School attended the American Civil Liberties Union’s annual Summer Advocacy Institute in Washington, D.C.
Students engaged with lawyers and political activists to build expertise and knowledge in advocacy, participate in debates, and develop successful media and social networking strategies, all while observing policy development on Capitol Hill.
On lobby day, students met with elected officials and congressional staff on Capitol Hill to bring attention to the cruel and inhumane conditions immigrant families are held in at the border, as well as the threat posed by law enforcement officers overreaching by using facial recognition technology. The day concluded with a large rally at the Capitol.
Summer Institute speakers included Anthony Romero, ACLU Chief Executive Officer; David Cole, ACLU National Legal Director; Ronald Newman, ACLU National Political Director; Cecillia Wang, ACLU Deputy Legal Director and Director of Center for Democracy; Louise Melling, ACLU Deputy Legal Director and Director of Center for Liberty; and Edward Snowden, former CIA employee and well-known illegal government activity whistleblower.
BLUE RIDGE CHORALE SEEKING NEW SINGERS
Blue Ridge Chorale has announced its open house and rehearsals for the 2019 winter season.
An open house will take place Aug. 19 from 6:30–7:30 p.m. at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St., Culpeper. This offers a chance to find out what the chorale is all about, meet and greet old and new members and to preregister for the winter season.
Rehearsals, set to begin Aug. 29, will take place Mondays from 6:30–8:30 p.m. at Culpeper Baptist Church. If you do not preregister at the open house, come early to register at rehearsal or visit brcsings.com to register online.
For more information, call 540/219-8837.
BELMONT HORSE SHOW COMING UP
The Belmont Club of Women and the Belmont Ruritan Club will host the 79th annual Belmont Horse Show on Aug. 17 starting at 9 a.m. at 17301 Monrovia Road in Orange County.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. Food will be available for purchase.
For more information, call 571/442-0655 or 540/854-5355; or email Belmonthorseshow@gmail.com.
DESIGN BRAS
FOR THE CAUSE
The Chancellor Lions Club Charities will sponsor its fifth annual bra designing contest to help raise awareness about breast cancer. All entry fees for “Bras for the Cause” will be donated to Mary Washington Healthcare Regional Cancer Center. The bras will be on display at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre for the months of September and October. October is Breast Cancer Awareness month.
Judging of the bras will take place Sept. 21 at 3 p.m. at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre. The bras will be judged for Breast in Show, Most Original, Most Creative and Girl Scouts.
Registration forms are available at the information booth in the mall, Five Below store in Central Park and online at Facebook.com/chancellorlions.
The entry fee is $5 each. You may enter as many times as you like. Plan to have the exact amount, as no change will be available.
Participants will be able to drop off the bras and fees at the Lions table at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 7, or entries may be taken to the information booth in the mall from Sept. 1–6.
For additional information, call Walter Pennino at 540/786-2867.
LEARN TO SQUARE DANCE AT LOW
The Lake of the Woods Square Dance Club will offer free beginner square dance drop-in sessions Aug. 23 and Sept. 13 from 7:30–9:30 p.m. Come to one or all sessions to learn a few easy steps. No dancing skills or special clothes are required.
Dances are held at the LOW Community Center located at 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove.
Square dance lessons at The Lake of the Woods will begin Sept. 18, and will run Wednesdays from 7:30–9:30 p.m. The cost for the 14 lessons is $75.
Lessons will be held in the lower level of The Lake of the Woods Club House, 205 Lakeview Parkway, Locust Grove.
For more information, visit sites.google.com/view/lowsquaredanceclub/home; or text or call Dick at 703/298-6254.
VOLUNTEER TO MENTOR STUDENTS
Germanna Community College is looking for volunteers to participate in the Germanna Mentoring Program. The program assists students in understanding early adulthood and navigating higher education. Mentors are needed for the fall semester.
Mentors must be 21 or older, have an associate’s degree or higher and spend two hours a month with their mentee for a year.
For questions about the program or how to apply, email mentoring@germanna.edu; or call 540/834-1053.
LOCAL CRAFTERS, VENDORS NEEDED
The Spotsylvania County Woman’s Club will have its fall craft and vendor show on Sept. 21 at the Marshall Center, Spotsylvania Courthouse.
Crafters and vendors are needed for the event. Tables and electric outlets are available. For more information, email SCWC.VA@gmail.com; or call 540/273-3724.
The King George Fall Festival will celebrate the 61st year of the annual event Oct. 12 at King George High School.
The Fall Festival Committee is looking for crafters, vendors and food trucks. To showcase and sell crafts and food to the thousands of families who flock to the event, visit kgfallfestival.com, and fill out the appropriate registration form. Contact kghsteacher@gmail.com for more information.