APPLICATIONS
BEING ACCEPTED
FOR BAY GRANTS
The Chesapeake Bay Restoration Fund Advisory Committee is accepting applications for grants to support Chesapeake Bay-related education and restoration activities. The grants are funded from the sale of the special Chesapeake Bay license plate, “Friend of the Chesapeake.” This year $224,475 in grant monies will be awarded to eligible applicants.
The deadline for submitting a proposal for 2020 support grants is Sept. 25. Grant funds will be awarded in May–June 2020. To be eligible for receiving a grant, applicants should submit proposals emphasizing environmental education or restoration and conservation of the Chesapeake Bay. Projects focusing on environmental education should increase public awareness and knowledge about the Bay, and projects of a restoration and conservation nature should be action oriented.
Applications will be accepted from private not-for-profit conservation organizations, schools and universities, and governmental agencies whose projects will affect water bodies that are located within the Chesapeake Bay watershed. There is no limit on the amount that an applicant may request.
More information and the application are available at dls.virginia.gov/commissions/cbr.htm.
CHORAL SOCIETY RECRUITS NEW SINGERS
The Rappahannock Choral Society is seeking new singers for its fall season. Interested singers should plan to attend the meet and greet prior to the first rehearsal and then stay to participate in the rehearsal.
The meet and greet will start at 6:45 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road, in the community room, which is downstairs.
Come and bring a friend to meet the conductor and members of the chorus. Then stay to take part in a typical rehearsal. Further information about membership will be available at that time.
Interested singers who are unable to attend may call 540/412-6152 or contact the conductor directly at rcsconductor@gmail.com.
REGISTER FOR
CHRISTMAS PARADE
Spotsylvania County Parks and Recreation will host its 42nd annual Christmas parade on Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. The theme is “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” All parade entries are free.
Registration forms are available at the Holbert Building, the Marshall Center and the Parks and Recreation Office at Loriella Park. Registration forms and additional information are also available at spotsylvania.va.us/Christmas-Parade.
The deadline to register is Nov. 8 by 4:30 p.m. Late registrations will not be accepted.
TOURNAMENT TO AID SANTA PROGRAM
Northern Neck first responders will host a softball tournament Sept. 14 at 8 a.m.
The tournament will take place at the Callao Ruritan Lot, 185 Ruritan Lane, Callao.
A raffle, at $5 per ticket, will award 35 prizes valued at more than $3,250.
Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Lancaster County Deputy Santa Program.
The tournament is hosted by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police.
stafford CLASS OF
’69 PLANS REUNION
The Stafford High School Class of ’69 is preparing for its 50th reunion.
The former classmates will gather Sept. 21 at Lake Anna Winery, 5621 Courthouse Road, at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $30 per person. Send payment to David Brooks, 12 Fitzhughs Trail, Fredericksburg, VA 22405, no later than Wednesday.
AARP TAX-AIDE VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide has kicked off volunteer recruitment for its Tax-Aide program, the nation’s largest volunteer-run tax-preparation service. The foundation is looking to expand its team of volunteers for the upcoming tax season and is accepting new volunteers through the end of October.
Tax-Aide offers free in-person tax preparation and assistance to low- and moderate-income individuals nationwide. There are a variety of volunteer roles, including tax preparers, client facilitators, those who can provide technical and management assistance and interpreters. Every level of experience is welcome. Volunteer tax preparers complete tax preparation training and IRS certification.
To learn about volunteer opportunities, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 888/687-2277.
SPOTSYLVANIANS TO HOST OPEN HOUSE
The Spotsylvanians Chorus will hold an open house on from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Those interested in joining are invited to come meet members and board members, and to register for the chorus.
Rehearsals will begin at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Marshall Center.
For more information, visit spotsylvanians.org/join.
BLUE RIDGE CHORALE SEEKING NEW SINGERS
Blue Ridge Chorale has announced its open house and rehearsals for the 2019 winter season.
An open house will take place Monday from 6:30–7:30 p.m. at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St., Culpeper. This offers a chance to find out what the chorale is all about, meet and greet old and new members and to preregister for the winter season.
Rehearsals, set to begin Aug. 29, will take place Mondays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Culpeper Baptist Church. If you do not preregister at the open house, come early to register at rehearsal or visit brcsings.com to register online.
For more information, call 540/219-8837.
DESIGN BRAS
FOR THE CAUSE
The Chancellor Lions Club Charities will sponsor its fifth annual bra designing contest to help raise awareness about breast cancer. All entry fees for “Bras for the Cause” will be donated to Mary Washington Healthcare Regional Cancer Center. The bras will be on display at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre for the months of September and October. October is Breast Cancer Awareness month.
Judging of the bras will take place Sept. 21 at 3 p.m. at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre. The bras will be judged for Breast in Show, Most Original, Most Creative and Girl Scouts.
Registration forms are available at the information booth in the mall, Five Below store in Central Park and online at Facebook.com/chancellorlions.
The entry fee is $5 each. You may enter as many times as you like. Plan to have the exact amount, as no change will be available.
Participants will be able to drop off the bras and fees at the Lions table at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 7, or entries may be taken to the information booth in the mall from Sept. 1–6.
For additional information, call Walter Pennino at 540/786-2867.
VOLUNTEER TO
MENTOR STUDENTS
Germanna Community College is looking for volunteers to participate in the Germanna Mentoring Program. The program assists students in understanding early adulthood and navigating higher education. Mentors are needed for the fall semester.
Mentors must be 21 or older, have an associate’s degree or higher and spend two hours a month with their mentee for a year.
For questions about the program or how to apply, email mentoring@germanna.edu; or call 540/834-1053.
LEARN TO SQUARE
DANCE AT LOW
The Lake of the Woods Square Dance Club will offer free beginner square dance drop-in sessions Friday and Sept. 13 from 7:30–9:30 p.m. Come to one or all sessions to learn a few easy steps. No dancing skills or special clothes are required.
Dances are held at the LOW Community Center located at 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove.
Square dance lessons at The Lake of the Woods will begin Sept. 18, and will run Wednesdays from 7:30–9:30 p.m. The cost for the 14 lessons is $75.
Lessons will be held in the lower level of The Lake of the Woods Club House, 205 Lakeview Parkway, Locust Grove.
For more information, visit sites.google.com/view/lowsquaredanceclub/home; or text or call Dick at 703/298-6254.
LOCAL CRAFTERS, VENDORS NEEDED
The Spotsylvania County Woman’s Club will have its fall craft and vendor show on Sept. 21 at the Marshall Center, Spotsylvania Courthouse.
Crafters and vendors are needed for the event. Tables and electric outlets are available. For more information, email SCWC.VA@gmail.com; or call 540/273-3724.
The King George Fall Festival will celebrate the 61st year of the annual event Oct. 12 at King George High School.
The Fall Festival Committee is looking for crafters, vendors and food trucks. To showcase and sell crafts and food to the thousands of families who flock to the event, visit kgfallfestival.com, and fill out the appropriate registration form. Contact kghsteacher@gmail.com for more information.
The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 15 Auxiliary will hold its annual Fall Vendor and Craft Fair in support of The Wounded Warrior Project on Nov. 9, at 3700 Fallwood Lane.
Vendors and crafters are needed for this event. For more information, email Lodge15Auxiliary@gmail.com.
HOSPICE VOLUNTEER HONORED WITH CRUISE
Capital Caring volunteer Vanessa Watson will join dozens of other hard-working volunteers on an all-expense-paid cruise courtesy of Cabot Creamery Cooperative. Watson will be recognized as a 2019 Community Celebrity by Cabot, the New England and New York farm–family–owned dairy co-operative, as someone who makes a significant difference in her community.
As a Capital Caring volunteer, Watson provides comfort to hospice patients.
“I would categorize my role with Capital Caring as a companion,” said Watson. “I go into private homes or facilities and create relationships, when I can, with the patients. I sit with them, hold their hands, talk about things, bird watch and listen to their stories. They have all lived beautiful lives and have great life experiences to share. My life is richer because of them.”