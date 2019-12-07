BAND OF MOTHERS GALA TICKETS NOW ON SALE
The Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Chapter VA4 will host its Band of Mothers Gala on Saturday, March 28, 2020, from 6:30 to 11 p.m., at the Fredericksburg Hospitality House, 2801 Plank Road.
Cynthia Ventura, founder and president of Angel Bikes Inc., will be the guest speaker. A $60 ticket includes a three-course meal, silent auction and dancing with DJ Willie T. A cash bar will be available. Proceeds benefit the chapter’s missions.
The event is limited to 150 tickets. For tickets contact Normine Brown at normineallenbrown@msn.com; Helen Kenney at helenekenney@gmail.com.
Payment must be received by March 18, 2020, to secure seating. Mail a check payable to “Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg” to Box 91, Fredericksburg, VA 22404; write “Gala” in the memo line.
CONSERVATION DISTRICT TO OFFER SCHOLARSHIP
The L. Gordon “Link” Linkous Scholarship deadline has been extended to Jan. 10, 2020. Tri-County/City Soil & Water Conservation District will award one $500 scholarship to a rising or current student of an accredited post-secondary education institution from Fredericksburg or King George, Spotsylvania, or Stafford counties who is pursuing a conservation or environmental field of study.
Linkous spent more than 60 years advancing conservation in our area. This scholarship was created to support and inspire future stewards and leaders to follow in the footsteps of extraordinary conservationists.
Visit the Tri-County/City website at tccswcd.org; or email the education coordinator at mariya.hudick@tccswcd.org for the scholarship rules and application.
NONPROFIT OPENS NOMINATIONS FOR HOME REPAIRS
Rebuilding Together Fredericksburg is a local nonprofit organization that repairs and refurbishes homes for needy and disabled individuals in the City of Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania County and Stafford County.
If you are a low income or disabled homeowner and unable to make your own repairs, or if you want to nominate a needy homeowner, call 540/373-9807.
Applications may also be downloaded at rebuildingtogetherfbg.org, and mailed to Box 41280, Fredericksburg, VA 22404.
Requests are due by Jan. 17, 2020 for home modifications and repairs that will begin in April 2020.
The work is done at no cost for the most qualified applicants. The group is donor supported. Financial contributions to support these efforts may be made through PayPal, from the group’s Facebook page or website, or mailed to the post office box above.
SERVE SEEKS HELP FOR HOLIDAYS
SERVE is asking its neighbors to donate gift cards for its clients for the holidays. The organization needs $10 grocery cards for meat with holiday meal boxes, and $20 Walmart or Target cards for teenagers to pick out their gifts themselves. SERVE appreciates anything it is fortunate enough to receive. All donations are tax deductible.
CALL FOR PERFORMING ARTISTS
Once again, Dance Matrix & Company plans to bring the performing arts community together for an event to benefit a local Fredericksburg charity. The event will raise funds and awareness for Friends of the Rappahannock. The performance will be held in the newly renovated Fredericksburg Branch Library Theater on Feb. 1, 2020.
DMC invites artists to apply to perform in the fundraiser and hopes many different performing arts genres will participate: dancers, actors, musicians, singers and more.
The company has received a support grant from the Fredericksburg Arts Commission to help defray costs and artist fees, and all net proceeds from the event will be donated to Friends of the Rappahannock.
Artists may apply through Jan. 10, 2020, and will be selected through the application process. DMC will be opening applications to a small group of student artists as well.
Information and applications may be found on the company’s web site at dancematrixcompany.com. For questions, contact DMC at liv2dns@earthlink.net.
ARTSLIVE ACCEPTS YOUNG ARTIST APPLICATIONS
ArtsLIVE! is accepting applications for its 2020 Young Artist Competition. Students of piano, voice and instruments can find the requirements and application for the competition at artsliveva.org/yac. The application fee is $30. The application deadline is Friday.
Students selected will audition on Jan. 9 and 10, 2020, and the finals competition will be judged on Jan. 18, 2020, at Fredericksburg Baptist Church at 7:30 p.m. Winners in each category will receive scholarships and invitations to perform at ArtsLIVE! Annual Chamber Music Festival and future ArtsLIVE! sponsored events.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend the free finals concert. ArtsLIVE! is accepting donations.
WEIS MARKETS RAISES DONATIONS FOR FOOD BANK
As part of its 12th annual Fight Hunger campaign, Weis Markets and its associates raised more than $343,000 for more than 150 community hunger-relief organizations in the communities it serves.
The Weis Fight Hunger program, which ran from Aug. 29 to October 2, allowed customers to donate using $1, $3, $5 or $10 vouchers or by rounding up at checkout to help food-insecure families in their communities. Customers also donated shelf stable items such as canned goods, pasta, peanut butter, apple sauce or soup by simply adding these items to their cart throughout their trip and then placing them in donation bins at checkout.
The campaign benefits local food banks and pantries throughout the company’s seven-state market area, including Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.