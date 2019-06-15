GET HELP WITH VETERANS BENEFITS
DAV is a nonprofit charity that provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations and their families, helping more than a million veterans in positive, life-changing ways each year.
Two of the various services DAV provides at no cost to veterans are its Mobile Service Office program and its Information Seminars. The purposes of these outreach programs is to serve communities across the country to help veterans and their families obtain the services and benefits they have earned.
DAV Mobile Service Office will stop at DAV General Washington Chapter 7, 2701 Princess Anne St., on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Staffed by highly trained DAV National Service Officers, its programs provide professional support throughout the claims and appeals process. Remember to bring your identification, Social Security number and any other pertinent documentation regarding your military service. DAV membership is not required to utilize these free services.
For more information about outreach programs, call Oscar Olguin, NSO Supervisor, at 540/597-1731. To learn more about DAV and its many services available to veterans, visit DAV.org.
SALE TO BENEFIT VOLUNTEERS
FOR THE BLIND
Used furniture is available for sale. All proceeds will go to Volunteers For the Blind, a local 501 © (3) organization which serves the greater Fredericksburg area.
Items include a large dresser, roll top desk, twin bed, buffet, stereo cabinet and rocker. All items are wood furniture.
If interested, call 540/899-8847 to arrange a convenient time to look at the furniture. If voicemail intercepts your call, please leave telephone contact information. All calls will be returned the same day.
SUPPORT FRIENDS OF CHATHAM AT DINNER, SHOW
Friends of Chatham will host a Fun-Raiser on Thursday with a performance of The Pirates of Penzance or the Rascals of the Rappahannock at Riverside Center For The Performing Arts. The Gilbert and Sullivan operetta has been given a delightful twist by the Riverside. Instead of being set on the rocky coast of Cornwall, this version is placed in late 18th century Virginia, when King George III ruled the colony.
Tickets are $80 per person and includes a private reception with complimentary wine and appetizer at 5 p.m., dinner served from 5:30 to 6 p.m., and the show. Curtain rises at 7:30 p.m.
Contact Patsy Thompson at patsylthompson@msn.com for information and reservations. Riverside Center For The Performing Arts is located at 95 Riverside Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22406.
’PONAX WINS WELLS FARGO CUP
The 2018–19 Wells Fargo Cup has been awarded for yearlong academic activities success. In Class 5, Massaponax High School edged defending champion Thomas Jefferson S&T, 212.5 to 210.
First awarded in 1990, the Wells Fargo Cup represents 29 academic seasons of excellence. Winners are determined by a point system based on performance in VHSL state competitions. Schools can earn academic activity points for outstanding participation in magazine, newsmagazine, newspaper, online news, yearbook, broadcasting, theater, scholastic bowl, forensics, debate, creative writing and film festival.
REGISTER FOR MASTER NATURALIST COURSE
The 2019 Virginia Master Naturalist Basic Training Course, Central Rappahannock Chapter will be held Aug. 5 through Nov. 18 on Monday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. with a few additional Saturday morning field trips. Applications are being accepted until July 22 or until class is full. Class size is limited to 24 and is open to the public.
Classes will be held at the Jepson Science Center, Room 109 on the University of Mary Washington Campus. Interested participants are strongly encouraged to attend one of three information/orientation sessions to be held beginning at 6:30 p.m. on June 24 at the Howell Branch Library, July 1 at the King George Library, and July 8 at the Salem Church Branch Library.
The 40-hour initial training is for Master Naturalist Volunteer designation. Participants must complete eight hours of advanced training and 40 hours of volunteer service each year to achieve and maintain Virginia Master Naturalist certification.
The cost is $175, which includes the cost of all training materials, as well as numerous field guides and identification keys.
For details and applications, contact the chapter directly at masternaturalistcrc@gmail.com, or contact Jim Scibek at 540/439-2040 or j-m-scibek@msn.com; or Karen Snape, Virginia Department of Forestry, at (mobile) 540/621-9689 or karen.snape@dof.virginia.gov.
SUPPORT CHARITY WITH FIREWORKS
Looking for things that snap, crackle, pop and sizzle for the 4th? The Battlefield Council of the Knights of Columbus annual fireworks sale will raise money to support local charities.
The fireworks sales stand is located in front of the Bed, Bath and Beyond on Route 3. Look for the big tent there, and come early for the best selection. Sale hours will be Monday through Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.; June 24–30, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and July 1–4, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. All profits will go to local charitable missions.
SNOW TO SPEAK AT CONFERENCE ON DEMENTIA CARE
Family members and professional caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s or dementia will have a unique opportunity to learn about innovative approaches to care on July 17 at Eastern View High School in Culpeper.
Teepa Snow, an occupational therapist and one of America’s leading educators on dementia, will be the featured speaker at the all-day conference, “Positive Approach to Dementia Care.”
Snow is an advocate for those living with dementia and has made it her personal mission to help families and professionals understand how it feels to live with the challenges and changes these diseases bring. Her teaching style is uniquely interactive and she helps the audience through role-playing and hands-on demonstrations.
The registration fee is $30 and includes lunch. CEUs are available; there are some scholarships available for unpaid family caregivers. The conference is brought to the community by the Piedmont Dementia Education Committee and is funded in part by the Virginia Geriatric Training and Education Fund of the Virginia Center on Aging and Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center.
Register now at rrcsb.org/Teepa; and for questions contact Aging Together at 540/829-6405, or RRCS Aging Services at 540/825-3100 x 3416.
CRAFT SHOW
SEEKS VENDORS
The King George Fall Festival will celebrate its 61st year for the annual event on Oct.12, at King George High School. The Fall Festival Committee is looking for crafters, vendors and food trucks for the event.
To showcase and sell your crafts and food to the thousands of families who flock to this event, please visit kgfallfestival.com and fill out the appropriate registration form. Contact kghsteacher@gmail.com for more information.
FRIENDS BOOKSHOP
SET TO OPEN
The new Friends of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library Bookshop at 125 Olde Greenwich Drive, Suite 150, Fredericksburg, VA, 22408 opens Monday. The bookshop will be open Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Customers don’t have to be a Friend of the Library to shop. Anyone wishing to join the Friends and support the library can join at the Bookshop or at crrlfriends.org. Memberships start at $10.
Library customers will also be able to pick up their holds at this location during open hours by selecting “Friends of the Library Center” when placing materials on hold using CRRL’s online catalog.
The Friends of the Library is a 501©3 nonprofit organization that raises funds to enhance library services, to focus public attention on the library, and to support the library in developing services and facilities for the region.
Beginning this year, Friends of the Library memberships will begin April 1 and be valid through March 31 of next year. Membership will be extended to April 1, 2020 for any Friends who registered between May 2018 and March 2019.
DONATION
WILL SUPPORT Y
TENNIS ACADEMY
Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center has made a $2,000 donation to the Rappahannock Area YMCA. The funds will support the Jon Fried Tennis Academy.
The Rappahannock Area YMCA engages with several hundred Fredericksburg area youth and their families through the Jon Fried Tennis Academy. The program allows youth to be outside and active while learning the fundamentals of tennis and practicing good sportsmanship.
SIERRA CLUB RECEIVES GRANT
Keep Virginia Beautiful is awarding its annual “30 in 30 Green Grants” daily during the month of June. Rappahannock Group Sierra Club has been awarded a grant of $1,000 for its Litter Prevention proposal.
Rappahannock Group Sierra Club is teaming up with two vendors at the Hurkamp Park Saturday Farmers Market to introduce reusable nylon net produce bags. They plan to educate shoppers on the importance of reducing plastic bag waste with their campaign, “Pass on Plastic.” This alternative reusable produce bag is durable, washable and allows vegetables to “breathe.” The bags will be given away to shoppers when shopping at Valdez Produce and C & T Produce.
Adjacent to the vendors at the market, Paula Chow, the Pass On Plastic creator and coordinator, will be sewing net produce bags on some Saturdays, and educating the public about plastic waste. Funds from the grant will be used to purchase materials for volunteers to sew the bags, and to create educational signage.
For more information on KVB, visit KeepVirginiaBeautiful.org; and for more information on Rappahannock Group Sierra Club go to sierraclub.org/virginia/rappahannock.