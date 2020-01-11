JOIN YOUTH COUNCIL ON TRIP TO RICHMOND
Stafford students ages 10 to 18 are invited to attend a free day trip to Richmond to learn firsthand how our state government works. See and speak with legislators at work, and view the Virginia General Assembly in action. This event, sponsored by the Stafford NAACP Youth Council, will take place on President’s Day, Feb. 17.
Sign up at eventbrite.com/e/2020-richmond-capital-tour-tickets-85415507081.
Meet at the North Stafford Walmart parking lot, 217 Garrisonville Road. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m., and the bus will promptly depart at 8 a.m. It is expected to return to the parking lot about 4 p.m. Lunch and transportation are provided. Attire is business casual.
For more information, visit facebook.com/events/547573559423461; or send an email to Milton Bratton at miltonebratton@yahoo.com or Pat Gross at pathmadevi69@yahoo.com.
TUTORING PROGRAM NEEDS VOLUNTEERS
Brain Builders is an after-school program that seeks to address the academic and hunger concerns of students who are at-risk. It relies on more than 130 volunteer tutors to academically assist students from seven at-risk neighborhoods through the schools they attend in Stafford County. Programs are provided at no cost, made possible by the efforts of those who volunteer their time.
Brain Builders is in need of more volunteers to ensure that its programs run smoothly and without cost. If you are unable to volunteer your time, monetary and meal donations are always welcome.
Contact Rachel at youthprograms@staffordjunction.org with inquiries or questions.
CELEBRATE BLACK HISTORY
Celebrate the rich history of the African American community at the fifth annual Black History Program, held Feb. 29 from 1–3:30 p.m., at the Riverside Lodge, 10 Montera Ave., in the Del Webb Celebrate Community. Doors open at 12:15 p.m.
Keynote speaker will be David White, superintendent of King William County Schools. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served following the program.
Ticket costs are $15 for adults and children 10 and older, $10 for ages 4–10 and free for children 3 and younger, admission limited to space availability.
This program is popular and well attended. Purchase tickets early. Contact Sharon D. Boyd at 540/479-6929 to purchase tickets. Payments may be mailed with cash, postal money order or check payable to Sharon D. Boyd, Box 5337, Fredericksburg VA 22403. Include email address and phone number with payment.
EARN AMATEUR TECHNICIAN CLASS LICENSE
The Rappahannock Valley Amateur Radio Club is accepting registrations for its spring Technician Class.
The course will begin Jan. 29 and run for seven weeks. Classes will meet Wednesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. The final session on March 11 will be the test for the Federal Communications Commission Amateur Technician Class License.
Classes will be held in the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Substation, across from the LensCrafters and the Mall Branch Library, in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre.
The course is free. The text for the course, “Pass Your Amateur Radio Technician Class Test The Easy Way” by Craig Buck, K4IA, will be available to students at cost of $10. Students who pre-register will find their text waiting for them at the first class.
To register or inquire about the course, send an email to w4shs@arrl.net or kb4xf@arrl.net.
THE VOICES SEEKS NEW MEMBERS
The Voices, a small choral group directed by Mandy Carr, is recruiting treble voices. No audition is necessary. Rehearsals occur twice a month on Tuesday evenings and include techniques on stage presence as well as skills in vocal training. The Voices performs at various venues around the area with music from the ’40s through the ’80s—think poodle skirts, love beads and flip–flops.
Contact Denise Luck at thevoicesinfo@gmail.com if you are interested in joining. Rehearsals begin Tuesday. Join a rehearsal and check out the group at Hillcrest Methodist Church, 7 p.m.—singing is optional.
VOLUNTEER AT ELLWOOD MANOR
An open house has been scheduled to introduce potential volunteers to various positions for the 2020 season at the historic structure Ellwood on the Wilderness Civil War Battlefield. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 15, Friends of Wilderness Battlefield will hold the open house at Ellwood, located at 36380 Constitution Highway, Locust Grove.
Volunteers may choose to become an interpreter, providing guided tours inside the house and around the grounds, or to become a member of the Ground Force, maintaining the beautiful grounds surrounding the manor. Volunteers are also needed to assist with various programs/projects on the battlefield, community outreach events and historical research.
An all-day training session for new volunteers interested in becoming interpreters at Ellwood will be held Feb. 29. All interpreters will attend one of two identical training sessions, offered on March 14 and April 2. Lunch and snacks will be provided for all sessions.
Contact either Don Shockey or Bob Lookabill to express interest or ask questions regarding the training. Shockey may be reached at 540/729-2885 or shockeydl@comcast.net. Lookabill may be reached at 540/972-5668 or ellwood@fowb.org.
ANIMAL RESCUE GROUPS TO HOST RECRUITMENT
Area animal rescue groups will host a volunteer recruitment event at Salem Church Library on Jan. 25 from 1–5 p.m. Representatives from more than 16 groups will be available to answer questions and offer guidance on volunteering with animals or becoming a foster.
Squishy Face Crew, King George Animal Rescue League, Operation Hood, Pet Harbor, Purrs & Whiskers, Purple Paws 2nd Chance Rescue, Pet Assistance League of Virginia, Mid-Atlantic Great Dane Rescue, Bobbie’s Pit Bull Rescue and Sanctuary, Old Dominion Humane Society, Re-Tail Thrift Store, Mac’s Mission, Davey’s KitCats, A Tail to Be Told, Rikki’s Refuge, and Canine Rescue and Adoption Program are expected to attend. Find the perfect fit for you.
SEE MUSICAL WITH FRIENDS OF CHATHAM
Friends of Chatham has reserved seats for the performance of the musical classic “Grease” on Feb. 13 at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts.
Tickets are $80 per person. Price includes a reception at 5 p.m., followed by dinner and the show at 7:30 p.m. Gratuity is not included.
To make a reservation, send a check made payable to Friends of Chatham to Patsy Thompson, 206 Caroline St., Fredericksburg, VA 22401. Specify special seating requests and how many are in your party.
The group has also reserved seats for “Bright Star” on April 16; mark your calendars now.
This is a fundraiser for Friends of Chatham.
LIBRARY HOSTS WINTER READING CHALLENGE
Central Rappahannock Regional Library is offering its third annual Winter Reading Challenge for adults through March 31. CRRL customers 16 or older can sign up at librarypoint.org/winter.
Similar to the library’s Summer Reading program, participants can complete online missions to earn digital badges and chances to win movie tickets or a bag of books. Participants who log four or more books will receive a limited-edition CRRL travel mug while supplies last.
Participants can join the library’s Book Chat Facebook group to encourage other readers, trade book reviews and share photos. An Adult Winter Reading Challenge app for Apple and Android is available from Readsquared to participate on the go. Once the app is installed, search for “Central Rappahannock Regional Library,” then select the Adult Winter Reading Challenge.
More than 2,000 readers participated in last year’s Winter Reading Challenge.
CRAFTERS AND VENDORS NEEDED
Bethel Baptist Church is looking for crafters and vendors for its fourth annual craft show.
The craft show will be held March 21, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Bethel Baptist Church, 1193 White Oak Road.
For more information, contact Carol Samuels at 540/371-5724; or visit bethelbaptistva.org.
ST. MICHAEL HIGH SCHOOL TO HOLD OPEN HOUSE
St. Michael the Archangel High School will hold an open house Jan. 26 from 1–4 p.m.
Meet staff and faculty. Learn about the school’s Accredited College Prep Catholic Educational STEM program that prepares students for college; the strong Christian, Catholic environment that builds Christian men and women; the school’s award winning fine arts program; and its state-championship-level sports program.
Enrollment is limited, and 2020 is closing fast.
St. Michael the Archangel High School is located at 6301 Campus Drive, Fredericksburg, 22407. For more information, call 540/548-8748; or visit saintmichaelhs.org.
APPLY FOR CONSERVATION SUMMER CAMP
For the past 42 years, the Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation District has sponsored a week-long summer conservation camp for Virginia high school students on the campus of Virginia Tech. The program brings together about 70 interested students for a week of learning about Virginia’s natural resources from conservation professionals and faculty from Virginia Tech.
Deadline for the 2020 application is Feb. 7. Visit tccswcd.org or email mariya.hudick@tccswcd.org for the rules and application.
SCHOLARSHIP DEADLINE EXTENDED
Given a two-week extension, youth who exhibited beef cattle, sheep, meat goats or swine in the 2019 State Fair of Virginia 4-H and FFA youth livestock program now have through Jan. 31 to apply for 12 scholarships offered by the fair. Additionally, two other scholarship opportunities—worth a total of $3,500—are open to any youth who exhibited during the 2019 fair.
Details and applications are available in the “Education” section of the fair’s website at StateFairVa.org. Applications must be completed electronically and must be received by 5 p.m. on Jan. 31. The previous deadline, Jan. 17, has been extended as a courtesy due to applications being made available shortly before the holiday season.
Funds allocated for the scholarships represent a portion of the proceeds from the annual Black Tie & Boots Scholarship Gala and Youth Livestock Sale of Champions auction.
BAND OF MOTHERS GALA TICKETS NOW ON SALE
The Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Chapter VA4 will host its Band of Mothers Gala on Saturday, March 28, from 6:30 to 11 p.m., at the Fredericksburg Hospitality House, 2801 Plank Road.
Cynthia Ventura, founder and president of Angel Bikes Inc., will be the guest speaker. A $60 ticket includes a three-course meal, silent auction and dancing with DJ Willie T. A cash bar will be available. Proceeds benefit the chapter’s missions.
The event is limited to 150 tickets. For tickets, contact Normine Brown at normine@me.com; Helen Kenney at helenekenney@gmail.com.
Payment must be received by March 18 to secure seating. Mail a check payable to “Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg” to Box 91, Fredericksburg, VA 22404; write “Gala” and your meal choice of roasted sirloin, chicken Parmesan or vegetarian in the memo line.
GROUPS TREAT SENIORS TO LUNCH
The Spotsylvania County Woman’s Club partnered with the Rappahannock Agency on Aging to provide lunch and music for senior citizens on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at the Marshall Center.
The group enjoyed ham and turkey sandwiches, potato salad, green beans and an assortment of desserts prepared by the members of the woman’s club.
Ronnie Williams and the Carter Family Sound provided music for the occasion.
There was dancing, singing and lots of laughter as the two groups enjoyed the day together.
