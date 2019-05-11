BECOME A CHILD ADVOCATE
The Rappahannock Area Court Appointed Special Advocates program is seeking caring, reliable adults to become advocates for children who have been abused and/or neglected by their parents.
The CASA program trains volunteers to examine the children’s lives and make recommendations to judges about the children’s needs and whether they can safely live with their parents. Most children served by CASA are in foster care, though some are at home under protective orders.
CASA will train its next group of volunteers during a five-class session that is tentatively scheduled to start in mid-July. If you’d like to take part, contact CASA by June 3 at rappcasa@gmail.com or 540/710-6199.
CASA volunteers must be at least 21; have good interpersonal and communication skills; and be able to pass background checks and make at least a 1-year commitment to helping a child. To learn more, visit rappahannockcasa.com.
TELEMARKETING CAMPAIGN SET
TO BEGIN
Fraternal Order of Police Rappahannock Area Lodge 15 will soon begin its annual telemarketing campaign. Representatives will contact local businesses selling advertising in its 2020 calendar and asking for contributions to the lodge. The campaign will run into the fall.
The local lodge provides support and fellowship for law enforcement officers; financial assistance to local law enforcement agencies for community outreach programs; scholarships for the spouses, children and grandchildren of lodge members; and sponsors the Cops and Kids Project and Cub Scout Pack 325.
Generally, contributions are picked up by a lodge representative wearing Fraternal Order of Police clothing and carrying proper retired law enforcement identification.
Contact the lodge at 540/891-0491 with questions about the campaign.
TEEN SUMMIT SET FOR SATURDAY
The 15th annual Boys & Girls Club Teen Summit for students in sixth through 12th grades will be held Saturday at Walker Grant Middle School, 1 Learning Lane.
Breakfast, life sessions and lunch will be held 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. A talent show will be held 3–4:30 p.m.
The summit is sponsored by Spotsylvania NAACP, Spotsylvania Sunday School Union, BK Catering, Fredericksburg City Public Schools and Living Waters Christian Center.
For more information, contact Donna Smith at 540/373-5036 or Forrest Parker at 540/220-3943.
DECA TO HOST HOME RUN DERBY
King George High School DECA will hold a Memorial Day Home Run Derby on May 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the high school softball field. Check in begins at 8:30 a.m., awards will be presented at 3:30 p.m.
The entry fee is $15 for 13 years and older, and $10 for age 12 and younger. Net proceeds benefit the Some Gave All Foundation.
Registration forms are available at King George High School, King George Parks and Recreation and at kgdeca.org.
To register, mail or drop off a registration form and payment to King George High School DECA, 10100 Foxes Way, King George, VA 22485. Make checks payable to KGHS. Write DECA on memo line. Additional donations will also be accepted.
For more information, email kgdeca@gmail.com.
LOCAL YOUTH TO LEAD YADAPP CONFERENCE
Katy Christman, a Chancellor High School graduate now attending James Madison University, is one of two Fredericksburg youth who will join about 60 others from around Virginia tapped to serve as youth staff for YADAPP, a yearlong program coordinated by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority. The program begins with a weeklong conference to develop plans to combat underage substance use across the commonwealth. The conference is set to take place July 15–19 at Longwood University in Farmville.
Ashley Duke also will represent Fredericksburg as a YADAPP volunteer leader. Duke, a fellow graduate of Chancellor High School, now attends West Chester University in Pennsylvania.
For more than three decades, enthusiastic teams of Virginia high school students have convened for a week in the summer to brainstorm ways to inspire their peers to keep their schools and communities alcohol-free and kickoff a yearlong partnership for substance use prevention.
HIGH SCHOOL ALUMNI TO HOST LUNCHEON
Alumni from Oak Grove and Colonial Beach high schools will hold a luncheon on June 13 at 1 p.m. at Riverboat on the Potomac in Colonial Beach.
For more information, contact members of the alumni committee at 540/775-5424; or 804/224-0472.
SHARE-A-HAIRCUT PROGRAM RETURNS
On May 20 and 21, Hair Cuttery and the National Network to End Domestic Violence will team up to raise awareness for domestic violence through Hair Cuttery’s Share-A-Haircut program. For every haircut purchased at one of the Hair Cuttery’s salons, one free haircut certificate will be donated to a survivor of domestic violence through a network of state coalitions and local programs nationwide.
Through the partnership, Hair Cuttery and NNEDV will work closely to distribute thousands of free haircut certificates to individuals affected by domestic violence, including women, children and men.
REGISTER FOR
JUNE 29 MUD RUN
The Dirty Lions Mud Run is scheduled for June 29 at Eagle Bay. The 4-mile race for adults starts at 7 a.m., and the 1-mile Leo Mud Run for children will start at 9 a.m.
Register online at racetimeingunlimited.org.
For more information, visit dirtylionmudrun.com; call Mark Cawthon at 540/226-9928; or email countyweaver@gmail.com.
NOMINATIONS ACCEPTED FOR WALL OF HONOR
The Fredericksburg Memorials Advisory Commission is seeking nominations to the city Wall of Honor for 2019. The Wall of Honor recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the welfare of the city and the betterment of society.
Nominees must have been deceased for at least one year prior to the nomination. Nominations may be submitted by any person, except immediate family members.
The Wall of Honor Application is available at fredericksburgva.gov. Questions may be directed to Tonya Lacey, clerk of the City Council, at tlacey@fredericksburgva.gov.
Deadline for submission is June 1.
LOCAL PROGRAM TO COMPETE
AT SUMMIT
USA Allstars, a local cheerleading training facility, has had three teams selected to compete at one of the nation’s most prestigious cheerleading competitions for small gyms, The D2 Summit, produced by Varsity All Star.
Held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World, the D2 Summit is the season-capping goal for many competitive All Star teams.
The USA All Stars will compete through today. Fans at home can watch a livestream of the event on varsity.com.
All Star cheerleading is open to all ages and skill levels. For more information on becoming an All Star cheerleader, visit usaallstarsva.com.
REGISTER FOR PRESCHOOL
FPI Preschool is registering students for its 2019–20 school year. Located at 810 Princess Anne St., it is the only cooperative preschool in the area and offers 3- and 4-year-old classes in a play-based learning environment. For more information, visit fpionline.org. More information is available at 540/509-1374; or membership@fpionline.org.
Peace Christian Preschool, located at 5590 Kings Highway, King George, has openings for 3- and 4-year-olds in its Monday-Wednesday morning class. For more information, call 540/775-7529 or 540/644-0934; or visit peacekg.com.
Redeemer Lutheran Preschool is registering students for its 2019–20 program. The preschool is located at 5120 Harrison Road and offers 3- and 4-year-old classes in a safe, loving Christian environment.
For more information, visit embracedbyhim.org, and click on “preschool.” More information is also available by email at preschool@embracedbyhim.org; or 540/898-4748.
Regester Chapel Children’s Center in Stafford has openings for the 2019–20 school year. A morning out program is available for 2- and 3-year-olds who are not potty trained; and a preschool program is available for 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Children must be age appropriate by Sept. 30.
Call Donna at 540/720-7860 for more information.