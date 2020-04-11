RAAI PLANT SALE MOVES ONLINE
The annual Rappahannock Adult Activities plant sale has moved online with curbside pick up because of the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing state of emergency.
Instead of browsing rows of colorful flowers, hardy vegetables and fragrant herbs, the sale’s organizers ask customers to choose their plants from an online order form and then call or email those selections and arrange a time to arrive at 750 Kings Highway for curbside assistance.
Curbside pickup will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. An order form can be downloaded from the agency’s website, rappahannockareacsb.org. Customers should email their completed form to raaihort@rappahannockareacsb.org or call in their order to 540/226-2949.
DONATE GIFT BASKETS TO HEALTH CARE WORKERS
Twana’s Creation Gift Baskets has launched a campaign to support health care workers.
The Stafford-based small business has designed donation gift boxes and would like support to donate them to as many health care workers as possible.
Thus far, Twana’s Creation Gift Baskets has donated gift boxes to several local health care organizations and is reaching out to as many businesses as possible to help support the effort. The donations would be perfect for local clinics, emergency rooms and hospital wards, EMT companies, urgent care, or fire and police departments.
There are several designs to choose from. To learn more or place an order, visit Twanascreation.com; or call 540/693-7601.
DINNER DANCE POSTPONED
The Blue Star Mothers have postponed the honoring of the Military Child Father/Daughter, Mother/Son Dance to Sept. 12. The event will be held at Ristorante Renato, 411 William St., Fredericksburg. Tickets are $55 per couple, $25 for each additional individual in your couple.
For tickets, mail a check payable to Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg to Box 91, Fredericksburg, VA 22404; put “Father/Daughter, Mother/Son Dinner Dance” in the memo line of the check.
All proceeds benefit the Blue Star Mothers’ Care Packaging Program postage. Visit the group on Facebook at Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Chapter 4. For more information, contact Teri Reece at pcpteri.va4@bluestarmothers.us or Jen Oseteck at Jennifer.osetek@hotmail.com.
NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR WALL OF HONOR
The Fredericksburg Memorials Advisory Commission is seeking nominations to the city Wall of Honor for 2020. The Wall of Honor recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the welfare of the city and the betterment of society.
Nominees must have been deceased for at least one year prior to the nomination. Nominations may be submitted by any person, except immediate family members.
Find the Wall of Honor Application on the city website: fredericksburgva.gov. If you have questions, email Tonya Lacey, clerk of the City Council, at tlacey@fredericksburgva.gov.
Deadline for submission is June 1.
WEGMANS DONATES TO FOOD BANK
Wegmans Food Markets Inc. has donated $12,000 to help provide meals to families who are food insecure and have been especially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This donation comes at an important time for the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, which is distributing food directly from its warehouse due to schools and many pantries closing. “The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank is on the front lines working to provide emergency food relief to our neighbors in need,” said Elizabeth Gilkey, director of development. “We value our ongoing partnership with Wegmans and their generous support during this challenging time, which will provide approximately 24,000 meals to the community.”
The FRFB is maintaining its regular business hours of Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the COVID-19 crisis. For information or to donate, call 540/371-7666; or visit fredfood.org.
