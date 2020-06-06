HONOR FIRST RESPONDERS AT LOW CAVALCADE
A group of Lake of the Woods residents have put together a cavalcade of antique and classic cars to honor first responders, medical personnel, care givers, food pantry workers, LOW employees and others. It is planned for today, starting at 1 p.m. in the LOW Clubhouse lower level parking lot. A rain date has been set for 1 p.m. June 14.
Vehicles will assemble in the LOW Clubhouse lower level parking lot at 12:30 p.m. The cavalcade will start by circling the LOW Firehouse and then proceed past the main entrance around Lakeview Parkway and back to once again circle the LOW Firehouse. The vehicles will then proceed to the LOW Clubhouse lower level parking lot and park with two parking spaces between each vehicle. This will allow those who want to view the vehicles to do so while maintaining safe social distancing.
Residents and supporters are encouraged to line up along Lakeview Parkway between 1 and 1:30 p.m., while maintaining social distancing, to view the vehicles as they pass.
The Good Time Cruisers Car Club has also been invited to participate in this event. Owners of an antique or classic car who would like to participate in the cavalcade can come to the clubhouse lower level parking lot today at 12:30 p.m.
VIRGINIA CREDIT UNION AWARDS SCHOLARSHIPS
Two students from the Fredericksburg area have been awarded $2,500 scholarships from Virginia Credit Union.
The students were selected on the basis of scholastic achievement, community service, extracurricular activities, an essay, and work to help cover the cost of education.
The local winners are Elizabeth Davies of Fredericksburg, a sophomore at the College of William and Mary; and Andrew Kolar of Fredericksburg, a junior at Wagner College in New York City.
They are two of the 30 credit union members to receive a scholarship for the coming academic year as part of Virginia Credit Union’s popular scholarship program.
Overall, Virginia Credit Union awarded $75,000 in college scholarships for the coming year. Virginia Credit Union has awarded nearly $1.3 million in college scholarships to student members since 1991.
YMCA EXTENDS GIVE MONTH
The Rappahannock Area YMCA has extended its Give month through June 16.
Donations will support free child care to all essential workers and first responders, “Operation First Responders,” so they can continue to care for the citizens of Planning District 16.
Donations also support continued virtual classes for those at home, outdoor activities with social distancing and providing food to families in need.
Make a tax deductible donation at family-ymca.org.
STEM STUDENTS INVITED TO APP CHALLENGE
U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger has invited middle and high school students in Virginia’s 7th District to compete in the annual Congressional App Challenge. The winner’s work will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol later this year and shared on the U.S. House of Representatives’ website.
The competition is an annual opportunity for young people in participating congressional districts across the country to get hands-on practice with coding and computer science.
Students may register and submit an app from June 1 to Oct. 19. More information on the competition rules, eligibility and submission process is posted on Spanberger’s website at spanberger.house.gov/services/app-challenge.htm.
FARM BUREAU AWARDS SCHOLARSHIPS
Spotsylvania County Farm Bureau has awarded Amber Beasley and Olivia Nguyen–Dillon $1,000 scholarships as they each pursue a college education in support of agriculture.
OPTIMIST CLUB AWARDS SCHOLARSHIPS
The Optimist Club of Fredericksburg recently awarded scholarships to Sarah Statler of Riverbend High School and Juliana Calvert of Mountain View High School. These students were recognized as Students of the Month in their schools and were selected from more than 40 applicants. The Optimist Club of Fredericksburg has been supporting the youth of Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania and Stafford counties for 44 years.
Optimist International is one of the world’s largest service club organizations. To learn more about Optimist International, call 314/371-6000; or visit optimist.org.
