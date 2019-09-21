PROGRAM WILL HIGHLIGHT SIGNS OF TEENS’ RISKY BEHAVIORS
The Be Well Rappahannock Council is hosting “Hidden in Plain Sight” in partnership with Mary Washington Healthcare and Rappahannock Area Community Services Board on Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. It will be held at the John F. Fick, III Conference Center, 1301 Sam Perry Blvd.
The program aims to bring awareness to parents and other adults on the signs of drug use and other risky behaviors in teens.
The presentation will take two hours. It includes an opportunity to “snoop” in a mock youth bedroom. In addition there will be a panel discussion and opportunities to ask questions of local law enforcement substance use treatment, peer support, physicians and experts from juvenile justice.
The program is presented at no cost and Be Well Rappahannock Council is inviting any interested adults to attend. This event is not appropriate for children or adolescents.
For more information, contact Sherry Norton–Williams with the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board at snorton@rappahannockareacsb.org.
To learn more about Be Well Rappahannock Council visit bewellrappahannock.org.
K.G. CANDIDATES TO HOLD FORUM
The King George Branch of the NAACP and the King George Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a candidates’ forum at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the King George High School auditorium.
Several candidates for state offices plan to attend, and all candidates for local offices, including those uncontested, will be there, organizers said. The two contested races in King George are for at-large supervisor, pitting incumbent Ruby Brabo against Annie Cupka; and for sheriff. Chief Deputy Chris Giles is running against former State Police investigator T.C. Collins.
All residents are welcome to attend the free event and bring questions to ask candidates.
TICKETS ON SALE FOR ANNUAL FASHION GALA
The Newcomers and Old Friends club of Fredericksburg is preparing for its annual Fashion Gala to be held Nov. 1 at the Fredericksburg Expo Center.
Committees are busy lining up wonderful vendors and soliciting for exciting silent auction items. Models are ready to don fashions from Chico’s, Lady Legacy and Saxon shoes and have their hair and makeup done by Salon 730. Male models will wear fashionable clothing from Jos. A. Bank.
Don’t miss this exciting event. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by downloading the registration form at newcomersandoldfriends.com. The deadline to purchase tickets is Oct. 22. No tickets will be sold at the door.
Further information is available by calling 540/654-0478.
LOCAL CRAFTERS, VENDORS NEEDED
The King George Fall Festival will celebrate the 61st year of the annual event Oct. 12 at King George High School.
The Fall Festival Committee is looking for crafters, vendors and food trucks. To showcase and sell crafts and food, visit kgfallfestival.com and fill out the appropriate registration form. Contact kghsteacher@gmail.com for more information.
Crafters and vendors are needed for a show at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave., on Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event will be held rain or shine. Concessions will be available for purchase. Admission and parking are free. Contact Mary Ann Seay at 540/845-6491; or fredfair123@gmail.com for more information.
The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 15 Auxiliary will hold its annual Fall Vendor and Craft Fair in support of The Wounded Warrior Project on Nov. 9, at 3700 Fallwood Lane.
Vendors and crafters are needed for this event. For more information, email Lodge15Auxiliary@gmail.com.
SUPPORT SPOTSY DOG PARK
Spotsy Dog Park is seeking volunteers to clean up and trim areas of the park to get ready for landscaping.
Giant Food at Harrison Crossing will sponsor the dog park through its Community Bag Program during October. Purchase the sturdy shopping bags from the turnstile at checkout 18 for $2.50, and $1 will be donated to Spotsy Dog Park.
The same Giant Food location will host a rummage sale on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to benefit the dog park. Donations for the sale may be dropped off Oct. 1–11 at the store.
For more information contact Bob Biscoe at 540/907-9609; or by email at realmover@aol.com.
