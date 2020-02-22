FILE FOR FREE WITH UNITED WAY
File your taxes for free with Rappahannock United Way. Free filing options are available for all income levels online at ruwfreetaxes.org.
Taxpayers who made up to $80,000 in 2019 can file for free in person at one of Rappahannock United Way’s tax site locations.
Limited appointments are available. Call 540/373-0041, ext. 300, to request an appointment.
Email taxteam@rappahannockunitedway.org with questions about your online or in-person return.
HEAD START ACCEPTS APPLICATIONS
Fredericksburg Regional Head Start is accepting applications for its 2020–21 school year.
Families who had a child enrolled in the program, current or past, or previously applied should submit required documentation posted on the website.
New applicants must apply online at cityschools.com/headstart.
The preschool program is located at 210 Ferdinand St., Fredericksburg. Application hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Call 540/372-1065 for additional information.
APPLY FOR FBI RICHMOND TEEN ACADEMY
The FBI Richmond field office will host its fourth annual Teen Academy in June. During the two-day program, students will learn about career opportunities and various investigative programs, and experience behind-the-scenes demonstrations from the Evidence Response Team, the Special Agent Bomb Technicians and the Special Weapons and Tactics Team. At no time will students be exposed to active cases or day-to-day operations.
The Teen Academy will be held June 23 and 24, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Richmond Field Office, 1970 East Parham Road. All eligible students are encouraged to apply. The program will be limited to 30 students.
Students must have their parent’s permission to participate and be a U.S. citizen and resident of Virginia, be between the ages of 15 and 18, be a junior or senior during the 2020–21 academic year and enrolled in an accredited high school or home-school environment recognized by your school district, and have a grade point average of 2.5 or better.
Students who meet eligibility requirements are required to complete an application with a 500-word essay. The application packet must be received by the FBI Richmond field office no later than 4 p.m. March 20.
Questions about the program should be directed to the field office’s community outreach specialist via rh_outreach@fbi.gov.
The FBI Richmond Teen Academy is not an internship program, but rather a component of the Bureau’s Community Outreach Program. Information about outreach programs may be found at fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/richmond/community-outreach.
FOUNDATION OFFERS SCHOLARSHIPS
The Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region will award more than $140,000 in scholarships to area high school seniors this spring. Seniors are encouraged to apply now through the foundation’s online application portal at cfrrr.org/apply-for-grants-and-scholarships. Applications must be submitted on or before 11 p.m. March 1.
Scholarship opportunities are available to local high school seniors that plan to attend a four-year or two-year university or college, vocational school or career technical school. Students from Fredericksburg or Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania or Stafford counties may apply.
Each scholarship has different eligibility criteria. The online application system helps students navigate the diverse opportunities. Students may apply for multiple scholarships.
Last year, The Community Foundation awarded scholarships to 53 students totaling $150,000.
YOUTH TO HOST FREE CLIMATE CRISIS CONFERENCE
A Youth Climate Crisis Conference will take place at Colonial Forge High School on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:35 p.m. Students from Colonial Forge, Brooke Point, North Stafford and James Monroe high schools, and Fredericksburg Academy have been involved in the planning and implementation of the conference.
The main goal of the conference is to educate and help local citizens learn about issues regarding climate change and what they can do individually to reduce the impact of carbon fuels on our area. Engaging presentations for students and adults will be held, including the climate crisis and how it will affect us, ocean conservation and coral reefs, soil conservation and regenerative agriculture, public policy and legislation, youth advocacy, sustainable energy and climate justice.
Participants are asked to bring their own refillable water bottles. An environmentally friendly break with snacks is being sponsored by the Rappahannock Area Sierra Club and the CFHS National Honor Society. Raffle items from local businesses such as Brock’s Restaurant, Jabberwocky Children’s Bookstore and Xquitzit Coffee Roasters will be held in some sessions. Activities for children will be held in the auditorium along with booths from local environmental organizations.
The conference is free. The agenda is posted online at fossilfreefredericksburg.com.
