EARLY CHILDHOOD PROGRAMS ACCEPT APPLICATIONS
Stafford County Early Childhood Education Center is continuing to accept applications for Head Start, Early Head Start and the Virginia Preschool Initiative Program for the 2020–21 school year.
Head Start is a free, full-day preschool program open to children who are 3 or 4 years of age by Sept. 30, 2020, live in Stafford County, and meet federal income-eligibility guidelines.
The Early Head Start program serves infants, toddlers and pregnant women from low-income families.
For more information about Head Start or the Virginia Preschool Initiative Program, call Meh Hussain at 571/424-1791 or Caroline Langham, Early Head Start, at 571/208-7753; or visit the Early Childhood website at staffordschools.net/HS.
WEGMANS GRANT SUPPORTS SUMMER READING
Central Rappahannock Regional Library has received a $1,000 grant from Wegmans for children’s and teen books to be awarded as prizes in CRRL’s Summer Reading program.
Summer Reading: Dig Deeper runs through Aug. 31 and is for all ages. Participants can read whatever they like, complete online missions, earn virtual badges, and become eligible for raffles and weekly drawings.
HOLDS, RETURNS RESUME AT LIBRARY
Customers can once again place holds on physical materials like books, magazines, CDs and DVDs and collect those items using the library’s curbside pickup service. The earlier guideline requesting that customers use curbside pickup on specific days based on their last name is no longer necessary.
Curbside pickup is not available at Towne Centre Branch, Fried Center Branch or the Friends of the Library Bookshop at this time. Customers can change their pickup location from one of those to a branch offering curbside pickup by following the steps at librarypoint.org/news/changing-your-holds-pickup-location.
The library began accepting returns at branches offering curbside pickup on Wednesday. Initially, returns will be accepted only during curbside pickup hours to avoid overflowing bookdrops and to allow time to quarantine materials for everyone’s safety. Materials can be returned only to bookdrops; staff cannot accept returned materials.
It may take a week or more for customers’ online accounts to reflect that items have been returned. Late fees will not accrue.
STUDENT AWARDED SCHOLARSHIP TO STUDY ARABIC
Andrew Fluharty, a high school student in Fredericksburg, was awarded a National Security Language Initiative for Youth Virtual Summer Intensive scholarship to study Arabic language for five weeks.
NSLI-Y is a program of the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs that promotes critical language learning among American youth. It was created as an online alternative to the NSLI-Y overseas immersion program in response to COVID-19 and ECA’s pause of in-person exchange programs.
Andrew, competitively selected from approximately 3,000 applicants from across the United States, is one of approximately 500 students who will study Arabic, Chinese, Hindi, Indonesian, Korean, Persian, Russian or Turkish this summer as part of the exchange. The program aims to provide robust language and cultural learning opportunities by virtually connecting the participants with teachers, international peers, cultural organizations and communities where the target language is spoken.
WORKSHOP WILL ADDRESS CURRENT MENTAL HEALTH CHALLENGES
The Rappahannock Area Health Education Center and Rappahannock Community College will host a free, virtual mental health workshop on July 22 from 8 a.m. to noon.
“Living Well in a Climate of Chaos” is designed to educate students, practicing professionals and community members on understanding current mental health challenges related to the stress of the pandemic, social distancing and the current climate of rapid social change.
Breakout sessions include “Where did my village go?” “The face of help is changing: How to navigate,” “Abuse of self and others: Isolation and increases in suicidal thoughts and intimate partner violence” and “Substance use and abuse during a pandemic: Challenges to coping and recovery.”
Learn more and register at rappahannock.edu/ahec.
AGENTS SUPPORT FOOD BANK
Fredericksburg area State Farm agents Bryan Carroll, Cliff Galyen, Anne Reeves, Bryce Reeves, Vicki Thomas, Chris Vomund and Cliff Ward collectively donated $3,250 to Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. This is the equivalent of 6,500 meals.
“Being a ‘Good Neighbor’ isn’t just a slogan or a catchphrase, it’s a way of life,” shared agent Chris Vomund. “The need for support in our community for basic items, like food, is greater than ever. We are pleased to come together to help support our neighbors in need.”
For more information on the food bank, visit fredfood.org.
RILL TO OFFER BEGINNER COURSE ON MICROSOFT WORD
The Rappahannock Institute for Lifelong Learning will present a three-session course, “Microsoft Word for Beginners.”
The course will be held via Zoom Aug. 4, 11 and 18, 1–3 p.m. Learn how to open Word, navigate the tool bars, discover how to create different types of documents, customize tool bars, access short cuts, tips and more.
Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $35, is required. For more information or to register, visit rappahannock.edu/lifelong-learning; or call Michele Inderrieden at 804/333-6824. Payment can also be made with a check payable to RCC EFI, Attn: RILL, Box 923, Warsaw, VA 22572.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.