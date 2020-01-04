SPOTSYLVANIA DEMOCRATS ELECT NEW LEADERSHIP
The Spotsylvania County Democratic Committee met Dec. 16 to elect officers for the 2020—2021 period. Robert Martin was elected chairman; Trina Campbell was elected vice-chairwoman; Jane Pickren was elected secretary; and Patrick Carl was elected treasurer.
RCS SEEKING NEW SINGERS
The Rappahannock Choral Society is seeking new singers for its spring season.
A meet and greet will start at 6:45 p.m. Monday in the Community Room (downstairs) at the Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road.
Those interested are invited to bring a friend to meet the conductor and members of the chorus, then stay to take part in a typical rehearsal. Further information about membership will be available at that time.
Interested singers who are unable to attend may call 540/412-6152 or contact the conductor at rcsconductor@gmail.com.
CRAFTERS AND VENDORS NEEDED
Bethel Baptist Church is looking for crafters and vendors for its fourth annual craft show.
The craft show will be held March 21, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at Bethel Baptist Church, 1193 White Oak Road.
For more information contact Carol Samuels at 540/371-5724; or visit bethelbaptistva.org.
CONSERVATION DISTRICT TO OFFER SCHOLARSHIP
The L. Gordon “Link” Linkous Scholarship deadline is approaching. Tri-County/City Soil & Water Conservation District will award one $500 scholarship to a rising or current student of an accredited post-secondary education institution from Fredericksburg or King George, Spotsylvania, or Stafford counties who is pursuing a conservation or environmental field of study.
The deadline to apply is Jan. 10 by 4:30 p.m. Visit the Tri-County/City website at tccswcd.org; or email the education coordinator at mariya.hudick@tccswcd.org for the scholarship rules and application.
ENTER NATIONAL CONSERVATION POSTER CONTEST
The National Conservation Poster Contest 2020 theme is “Where would we BEE without pollinators?” This contest is open to all K-12 students in public, private, and homeschools and includes local, state, and national competitions.
The deadline for the 2020 contest is Feb. 7. Visit tccswcd.org; or email mariya.hudick@tccswcd.org for the contest rules and application.
APPLY FOR CONSERVATION SUMMER CAMP
For the past 42 years, the Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation District has sponsored a week-long summer conservation camp for Virginia high school students on the campus of Virginia Tech. The program brings together about 70 interested students for a week of learning about Virginia’s natural resources from conservation professionals and faculty from Virginia Tech.
Deadline for the 2020 application is Feb. 7. Visit tccswcd.org or email mariya.hudick@tccswcd.org for the rules and application.
CULPEPER LIBRARY CONDUCTS SURVEY
Culpeper County Library is hoping to better serve the needs of library patrons by conducting a community wide survey which it hopes will provide increased quality services, programs and events.
The library invites patrons to participate in a quick, 3-5 minute survey that can be found in the winter edition of the Culpeper Quarterly, at the library desk or online at surveymonkey.com/r/cclva2020.
All survey answers are optional and anonymous with exception of the Opt-In Question, number 14.
The library is seeking to have all survey responses turned in by April 1 to assist in planning for the upcoming fiscal year.
