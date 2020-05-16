LIBRARY PRODUCES PPE FOR FIRST RESPONDERS, LAW ENFORCEMENT
Central Rappahannock Regional Library is assisting medical workers and law enforcement in our community by 3D-printing personal protective equipment for LifeCare Medical Transports and Westmoreland County sheriff and correctional officers.
Staff have set up all 12 of the library’s 3D printers and have started production of ear guards for surgical masks, face shields and face masks.
CRRL would like to thank the North Stafford, Stafford, Fredericksburg and Rappahannock rotary clubs, and Dr. Sam Smart, Matern Staffing and International Auto Specialist for donating funds for purchasing filament and supplies. Also, thanks go to Nathan Sekinger, Gayle Middle School Librarian, for consulting on the digital files and supplies needed.
RCS KEEPS SINGING
Members of the Rappahannock Choral Society have not let the coronavirus cause their voices to get rusty. Monday evenings at 7 p.m., their usual rehearsal time, they are meeting via Zoom to listen to warm-up exercises and classes led by conductor and artistic director, Jordan Davidson.
Those tuning in have enjoyed the esprit de corps of seeing and visiting with each other during the initial open minutes while everyone is admitted to the site.
Once class begins, participants are muted by the conductor so that they can only hear him and not each other.
Davidson guides the warm-up exercise and teaches about breathing, phrasing and voice placement as they work on a common melody—each on his own, but taking general coaching from the conductor.
While this in no way replaces the joy and harmony of singing together as a chorus, it is a wonderful way of keeping the chorus active and singing. Warm-up exercises and new classes will continue each week through the end of the season.
SHERIFF’S INSTITUTE AWARDS SCHOLARSHIP
The Virginia Sheriff’s Institute has awarded 68 scholarships to students in the Commonwealth of Virginia, totaling $67,000. The scholarships were awarded to students pursuing a criminal justice degree at a Virginia college or university.
Sheriff Tony Lippa nominated Caroline resident Patricia Snell, who attends George Mason University. Snell was one of the students awarded a $1,000 scholarship.
Sheriff Tony Lippa stated, “on behalf of all of the CCSO, we are so proud of Ms. Snell’s accomplishments and wish her well on her future endeavors. We are very grateful that the VSI was gracious enough to award these scholarships to help students achieve their goals.”
INDIANHEAD DIVISION PLANS REUNION
The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division at any time.
For information about the association and its 99th annual reunion in Kansas City, Mo., from Sept. 23–27, visit 2ida.org/99th-annual-reunion; or contact Bob Haynes at 2idahq@comcast.net or 224/225-1202.
NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR WALL OF HONOR
The Fredericksburg Memorials Advisory Commission is seeking nominations to the city Wall of Honor for 2020. The Wall of Honor recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the welfare of the city and the betterment of society.
Nominees must have been deceased for at least one year prior to the nomination. Nominations may be submitted by any person, except immediate family members.
Find the Wall of Honor Application on the city website: fredericksburgva.gov. If you have questions, email Tonya Lacey, clerk of the City Council, at tlacey@fredericksburgva.gov. Deadline for submission is June 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.