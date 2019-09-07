FOOD CO-OP TO COLLECT ORAL CARE WASTE
Visit the Fredericksburg Food Co-op sidewalk table at the Farmers Market in Hurkamp Park on Saturdays in September from 8 a.m. until noon.
Pick up or drop off a reusable bag, and recycle used toothbrushes, toothpaste tubes and other oral care waste.
The farmers market is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
‘BOB-E-QUE’ BENEFITS KYNSLEE MULLINS
The ninth annual “Bob-E-Que” at the Carpenter farm in King George County will benefit the family of Kynslee Mullins, the 4 1/2-year-old Spotsylvania County girl who can’t sit up, walk, talk or eat.
Her family says she was progressing normally until she began deteriorating at age 14 months. Doctors have not been able to give a definitive diagnosis, but her parents, Dan and Mary Mullins, believe a flu shot triggered a disorder in which her body’s immune system attacked her brain.
The fundraising event on Saturday, Sept. 14, will feature a variety of events including the band, Stifler’s Mom; Smoke “N” Doze BBQ of Passapatanzy; cow patty or chicken poop bingo; vendors; a race car display; petting zoo; and various activities for kids. There also will be a corn hole tournament with prizes, and camping is available.
The cost is $10 per person at the gate, and children under 12 are free. Registration starts at 2 p.m. The farm is at 8078 Passapatanzy Drive in King George.
LIBRARY AWARDED RACIAL HEALING GRANT
Central Rappahannock Regional Library has been awarded a Great Stories Club–Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation grant from the American Library Association. This is the third GSC–TRHT grant the library has received from ALA.
The Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation series will feature books that explore questions of race, equity, identity and history, and support racial healing sessions with participating libraries, their community partners and their teen readers.
Wini Ashooh, Teen Librarian at CRRL’s Porter Branch, will work with a small group of teens at the Rappahannock Juvenile Center to read and discuss a selection of books related to the theme Growing Up Brave on the Margins, and will lead at least one interactive racial healing session for participants.
STUDENT ATTENDS AVIATION CHALLENGE
Tristan Buchanan of Fredericksburg recently attended Aviation Challenge Mach II at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala.
The weeklong educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math, while training students and with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving.
This program is specifically designed for students who have an interest in military aviation and the mechanics of flight. Students learn principles of aviation and put their knowledge to the test in a variety of flight simulators. Taking the role of fighter pilots, Tristan and team ran control systems and scenario-based missions as well as trained in water and land survival. At the end of the week, Tristan and crew returned in time to graduate with honors.
NAACP TO CELEBRATE BEAUTY OF UNITY
The Spotsylvania Branch of the NAACP will host a Community Unity Banquet on Sept. 28 at 4 p.m. at the River Club Church, 10835 Tidewater Trail, Fredericksburg.
The event will celebrate the beauty of all people with a fashion show and a delicious semi-formal dinner.
Tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for individuals 18-years and under. Sponsors may reserve a table for eight at a discounted price of $300. Seating is limited; please reserve tickets as soon as possible.
For more information, to sponsor a table or to reserve tickets, contact Moe Petway at 540/847-7637; or Joyce Edwards at 540/226-5444.
SPOTSY SALE TRAIL SET TO RETURN
The seventh annual Route 208 Sale Trail will be held in Spotsylvania County on Sept. 13 and 14, beginning at 8 a.m.
Follow 24 miles of yard sales, antiquing and sidewalk sales along Route 208 as it winds through Four Mile Fork, Spotsylvania Courthouse, Snell, Post Oak and Brokenburg to Lake Anna.
The sale will be held rain or shine. For more information visit 208saletrail.com.
SING WITH THE VOICES
The Voices, a small choral group directed by Mandy Carr, is recruiting treble voices—no audition necessary. Rehearsals occur twice a month on Tuesday evenings and include techniques on stage presence as well as skills in vocal training.
The Voices performs at various venues around the area with music from the 40s through the 80s—think poodle skirts, love beads and flip flops.
Rehearsals begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hillcrest Methodist Church. Contact Denise Luck at thevoicesinfo@gmail.com if you are interested in joining.
CHORAL SOCIETY RECRUITS NEW SINGERS
The Rappahannock Choral Society is seeking new singers for its fall season. Interested singers should plan to attend the meet and greet prior to the first rehearsal and then stay to participate in the rehearsal.
The meet and greet will start at 6:45 p.m. Monday at the Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road, in the community room, which is downstairs.
Meet the conductor and members of the chorus, then stay to take part in a typical rehearsal. Further information about membership will be available at that time.
Interested singers who are unable to attend may call 540/412-6152 or contact the conductor directly at rcsconductor@gmail.com.
LEARN TO SQUARE DANCE AT LOW
The Lake of the Woods Square Dance Club will offer a free beginner square dance drop-in session Friday from 7:30–9:30 p.m. No dancing skills or special clothes are required.
Dances are held at the LOW Community Center located at 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove.
Square dance lessons at The Lake of the Woods will begin Sept. 18, and will run Wednesdays from 7:30–9:30 p.m. The cost for the 14 lessons is $75.
Lessons will be held in the lower level of The Lake of the Woods Club House, 205 Lakeview Parkway, Locust Grove.
For more information, visit sites.google.com/view/lowsquaredanceclub/home; or text or call Dick at 703/298-6254.
LOCAL CRAFTERS, VENDORS NEEDED
The Spotsylvania County Woman’s Club will have its fall craft and vendor show on Sept. 21 at the Marshall Center, Spotsylvania Courthouse.
Crafters and vendors are needed for the event. Tables and electric outlets are available. For more information, email SCWC.VA@gmail.com; or call 540/273-3724.
The King George Fall Festival will celebrate the 61st year of the annual event Oct. 12 at King George High School.
The Fall Festival Committee is looking for crafters, vendors and food trucks. To showcase and sell crafts and food, visit kgfallfestival.com and fill out the appropriate registration form. Contact kghsteacher@gmail.com for more information.
Crafters and vendors are needed for a show at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave., on Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event will be held rain or shine. Concessions will be available for purchase. Admission and parking are free. Contact Mary Ann Seay at 540/845-6491; or fredfair123@gmail.com for more information.
The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 15 Auxiliary will hold its annual Fall Vendor and Craft Fair in support of The Wounded Warrior Project on Nov. 9, at 3700 Fallwood Lane.
Vendors and crafters are needed for this event. For more information, email Lodge15Auxiliary@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.