LIONS SEEK VOLUNTEERS FOR TREE LOT
Every year, the Fredericksburg Host Lions Club sells trees, wreaths and White House Ornaments in the parking lot in front of Big Lots on Plank Road. This year, the lot will open on Nov. 30, just after the trees are delivered and unloaded from the truck.
Volunteers are needed to help with set up, tree sales, lot maintenance and loading trees onto vehicles.
Visit fredlionsclub.org for operating hours and to sign up. From the home page, click on the tree.
Volunteers should be at least 16 years old and be able to lift at least 30 pounds.
Both individuals and groups are welcome. If you are from a group, please sign up at least two members and feel free to bring others with you.
DO GOOD WITH BURRITOS FUNDRAISER
Join the Blue Star Mothers of America Fredericksburg Chapter VA4 at Chipotle for the “Do Good with Burritos” fundraiser at 3051 Plank Road in Fredericksburg on Nov. 17, from 4 to 8 p.m.
Bring in the flyer, show it on your smartphone or tell the cashier you’re supporting Blue Star Mothers to make sure that 33 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg. Orders must be placed at the restaurant to qualify for the fundraiser.
All proceeds will send chapter delegates to Blue Star Mothers of America 2020 National Convention in Louisiana. Visit the group on Facebook at BlueStarMothersofFredericksburgChapter4 for the flyer. For more information contact Teresa Sumners at sumnerst@hotmail.com.
FREE PORTRAITS ON VETERANS DAY
To continue to honor our veteran heroes, retired U.S. Marine combat cameraman Michael Schellenbach will present Still Heroes, Still Photos at Porter Branch Library.
All military veterans are invited to a free individual photo shoot on Monday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Each veteran will receive a free digital copy of their individual portrait to share with friends and family.
Personalize portraits with medals/ribbons, uniform items, “Retired” hat or flags.
Portraits may be downloaded at schellenbachphotography.com/veterans.
Porter Library is located at 2001 Parkway Blvd., Stafford.
STUFF A STOCKING FOR A CHILD
Embrace Treatment Foster Care wants all of its children to experience the excitement of the holiday season. It is collecting stocking stuffers for local children in foster care.
Donations may be dropped off at Katora Coffee, 619 Caroline St., through Dec. 6.
Gift ideas include headphones, small toys, phone chargers, lip gloss, hair ties, nail polish, socks, Play-Doh, Lego, mittens, Matchbox cars, mini book lights, movie tickets, bath bubbles, hand warmers, coffee or tea, and gift cards.
For more information, contact Gretchen Rusden, Foster Parent Recruitment Coordinator, at 540/613-5120; or Gretchen.Rusden@embracetfc.com.
RACSB TO OFFER SUICIDE PREVENTION TRAINING
Suicide is preventable, but intervening can seem scary. A two-day training aims to give participants the skills and knowledge to save lives.
Rappahannock Area Community Services Board will offer Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training on Nov. 21 and 22. The workshop will help participants learn to recognize the warning signs of suicide, to reach out effectively, and to intervene in a timely manner.
Studies show that ASIST saved more than 15,000 lives in 2016, and the impacts continue to rise as more people receive the training.
The course will be offered at RACSB at River Club, 10825 Tidewater Trail in Spotsylvania County. The $30 cost includes lunch for both days of the training. Participants must commit to full attendance on both days.
For details, contact Prevention Services Coordinator Michelle Wagaman at 540/374-3337 or mwagaman@rappahannockareacsb.org. To register, go online to bit.ly/ASISTregistration.
To learn more about ASIST, visit livingworks.net/ASIST.
CALL FOR PERFORMING ARTISTS
Once again, Dance Matrix & Company plans to bring the performing arts community together for an event to benefit a local charity. This event will raise funds and awareness for Friends of the Rappahannock. The performance will be held in the the newly renovated Fredericksburg Branch Library Theater on Feb. 1, 2020.
DMC invites artists to apply to perform in the FOR fundraiser and hopes many different performing arts genres will participate: dancers, actors, musicians, singers and more.
The company has received a support grant from the Fredericksburg Arts Commission to help defray costs and artist fees, and all net proceeds from the event will be donated to Friends of the Rappahannock.
Artists may apply through Jan. 10, 2020, and will be selected through the application process. DMC will be opening applications to a small group of student artists as well.
Information and applications may be found on the company’s web site at dancematrixcompany.com. For questions, contact DMC at liv2dns@earthlink.net.
ARTSLIVE ACCEPTS YOUNG ARTIST APPLICATIONS
ArtsLIVE! is accepting applications for its 2020 Young Artist Competition. Students of piano, voice and instruments can find the requirements and application at artsliveva.org/yac. The application fee is $30. The application deadline is Dec. 13.
Students selected will audition on Jan. 9 and 10, 2020. The finals competition will be judged on Jan. 18, 2020, at Fredericksburg Baptist Church at 7:30 p.m. Winners in each category will receive scholarships and invitations to perform at ArtsLIVE! Annual Chamber Music Festival and future ArtsLIVE! sponsored events.
The public is invited to attend the free finals concert. ArtsLIVE! is accepting donations.
CLASSES WILL TRAIN TREE STEWARDS
Tree Fredericksburg will hold a Tree Steward class beginning Jan. 7, 2020. The class will be held Tuesdays, 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the Dorothy Hart Recreation Center, 408 Canal St. The course work is based on the Trees Virginia training manual. There will be nine classes; the series will run through March 3, 2020. Additional training will be held in the spring for pruning and tree identification.
There is a charge of $125 for the class. Upon completion of the course work, participants will be certified as Tree Stewards, and each Tree Steward will receive a Felco pruner and a Silky folding pocket saw (value $120).
Fredericksburg Tree Stewards are “hands on” volunteers, and at a minimum are required to donate 25 hours of volunteer time during the year. For more information or to sign up for the class, contact Sally Hall at sallyh12@verizon.net. The class is limited to 25 people.
GIVE THANKS, GIVE FOOD AT DESIGN CENTER
Momentum Design Center will collect canned goods and dry goods through Friday.
Donations will be accepted at their office at 2225 Plank Road during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Donations will be given to the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank.
CLASS OF ’69 READIES FOR REUNION
The James Monroe High School Class of ’69 will hold its 50th reunion on Saturday, 6 to 9 p.m., at the Knights of Pythias, 330 Wallace Lane.
The evening will feature a DJ, pizza, wings and desserts. There will be a cash bar, or bring your own bottle.
Tickets are $25 per couple or $12.50 per ticket. Make checks payable to “JM Class of ’69,” and mail to Dennis “Scootie” Ferrara, 4402 Hilltop Court, Fredericksburg, VA 22408. For more information call 540/604-1558.
JEWISH TEENS CAN APPLY FOR SCHOLARSHIPS
The Helen Diller Family Foundation is now accepting nominations for the 2020 Diller Teen Tikkun Olam Awards, a program that recognizes up to 15 Jewish teens annually with $36,000 each for exceptional leadership and impact in volunteer projects that make the world a better place.
Anyone interested in nominating a teen, or any teen interested in applying directly, should visit dillerteenawards.org to begin the nomination or application process. The nomination deadline is Dec. 18, and all applications must be completed by Jan. 8, 2020.
For more information, email dillerteenawards@sfjcf.org; or call 415/512-6432.
