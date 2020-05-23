AUXILIARY’S POPPY DAYS IS DELAYED
Poppy Days have become a familiar tradition in almost every American community. This distribution of the bright red memorial flower to the public is one of the oldest and most widely recognized programs of the American Legion Auxiliary.
National Poppy Day broadens a tradition that dates back to the American Legion Auxiliary’s first national convention in the early 1920s, when the red poppy was adopted as The American Legion Family’s memorial flower. Today, it remains an iconic symbol of honor for the sacrifice of our veterans.
The financial benefit realized by our nation’s veterans as a result of poppy distribution is huge. Nearly 3.5 million American Legion Auxiliary poppies were distributed by units last year, raising $2.1 million. Donations go directly to assist disabled and hospitalized veterans in our communities.
The American Legion Auxiliary poppy has continued to bloom for the casualties of four wars, its petals of paper bound together for veterans by veterans, reminding America each year that the men and women who have served and died for their country deserve to be remembered.
Due to COVID-19, poppy distribution during Memorial Day weekend has been delayed to later in the year. Members of the American Legion Auxiliary look forward to seeing you then. Learn more about Stafford American Legion Post 290 and its Auxiliary at staffordpost290.org.
WEGMANS REWARDS EMPLOYEES
Wegmans Food Markets’ employee scholarship program will award college tuition assistance to 1,842 new recipients for the upcoming academic year. The company expects to pay out approximately $5 million in tuition assistance to both new and returning scholarship recipients during the 2020–2021 school year.
Locally, Avery Brown, Brielle Depumpo, Linda Duran, Zachary Ellia, Holli Gould, Kylie Pendergast, Daniel Rodriguez, Jennifer Schnack, Andrew Sterner and Jose Zurita were selected to receive scholarships.
ELECTRIC CO-OP AWARDS SCHOLARSHIPS
Five high school seniors whose families are members of Rappahannock Electric Cooperative have been chosen to receive $1,000 college scholarships. The grants were awarded by the Education Scholarship Foundation of the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives, VMDAEC.
Brian Dunn of Ruckersville, Nhiya Dewer of Ruther Glen and Sophia Adams of Madison received the Worth M. Hudson Scholarship, named for the first chairman of the VMDAEC Education Scholarship Foundation.
In addition, Aidan Huff of Milford and Alex Pomeroy of Spotsylvania County each received a $1,000 Gertrude Winston Memorial Scholarship, given in memory of the mother of long-time REC board member Richard Oliver.
Recipients were chosen based on a competitive screening process that considers financial need, academic achievement and community involvement. These grants can be used to pay for tuition, fees and books.
The Foundation is funded through tax-deductible donations and bequests from individuals, proceeds from benefit fundraising events and CoBank’s Sharing Success Program.
INDIANHEAD DIVISION PLANS REUNION
The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division at any time.
For information about the association and its 99th annual reunion in Kansas City, Mo., from Sept. 23–27, visit 2ida.org/99th-annual-reunion; or contact Bob Haynes at 2idahq@comcast.net or 224/225-1202.
NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR WALL OF HONOR
The Fredericksburg Memorials Advisory Commission is seeking nominations to the city Wall of Honor for 2020. The Wall of Honor recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the welfare of the city and the betterment of society.
Nominees must have been deceased for at least one year prior to the nomination. Nominations may be submitted by any person, except immediate family members.
Find the Wall of Honor Application on the city website: fredericksburgva.gov. If you have questions, email Tonya Lacey, clerk of the City Council, at tlacey@fredericksburgva.gov. Deadline for submission is June 1.
