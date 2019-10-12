VOLUNTEER WITH AFRICAN AMERICAN HISTORY COMMITTEE
The Fredericksburg City Council has tasked the Memorials Advisory Commission to form a committee that will explore ways to better tell the city’s African American history. This effort is an outgrowth of the community meetings organized by the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience in regards to the Slave Auction Block.
The Commission believes it is important to have diverse community engagement. As such, we are seeking local residents who are willing to serve on this committee. The goal is to interpret the auction block site, evaluate Visitor Center materials, and to identify and address significant omissions to the inspirational African American experience.
A meeting to more fully explain this effort will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, in Meeting Room 1 on the ground floor of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library, 1201 Caroline Street.
PLANT WITH TREE FREDERICKSBURG
Tree Fredericksburg is seeking volunteers to assist with tree planting.
The group will pre-drill the holes, so there is not a lot of physical work. Volunteers do need to be able to get down on their knees and push some dirt around.
Work starts at 9 a.m. and usually finishes by 11 a.m. All equipment, including safety glasses, safety vests, gloves, shovels and pruners, is supplied.
Tree Fredericksburg needs help on Saturday at Old Mill Park and Nov. 2 at Sunken Road near Grove Street.
To register to volunteer, visit treefredericksburg.org and click on volunteer.
CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING LOTTERY SET TO OPEN
The 2019 National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on Dec. 5. Presented by the National Park Service and the National Park Foundation, this beloved American tradition features musical performances and the official lighting of the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse at President’s Park .
Free tickets to the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony are awarded through an online lottery, which opens at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and closes at 10 a.m. on Oct. 21. Enter the lottery on recreation.gov.
Those without computer access may call 877/444-6777 to enter the lottery.
Lottery applicants will be notified on Nov. 4.
DOMINION ENERGY AWARDS SCHOLARSHIPS
Thirteen college students from military families across Virginia will receive full tuition and other assistance as Dominion Energy Fellows attending Virginia’s Community Colleges. These students are the first to benefit from the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation’s grant to the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education.
The $300,000 two-year grant establishes the Dominion Energy Fellows Program to support military-connected students at Virginia’s Community Colleges who are within one year of completing their studies. Active-duty service members, veterans, as well as their spouses and dependents are eligible to receive this fellowship.
This program provides full tuition, book expenses, fees and opportunities to participate in a unique curriculum of intellectual and cultural activities. A cornerstone of the program is a commitment to community engagement. Each Fellow will volunteer 80 hours of service during the academic year to strengthen their leadership skills and develop a strong foundation for future success.
Locally, Katrina Duff of Bumpass, who attends Germanna Community College was chosen. She is a mother of four and the spouse of a disabled veteran. She is working on her nursing degree and plans to transfer to complete her Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
The application for the 2020-2021 Dominion Energy Fellowship opens in March 2020. For more information visit vfcce.org.
CLASS OF ’69 READIES FOR REUNION
The James Monroe High School Class of ‘69 will hold its 50th reunion on Nov. 16, 6 to 9 p.m., at the Knights of Pythias, 330 Wallace Lane.
The evening will feature a DJ, pizza, wings and desserts. There will be a cash bar, or bring your own bottle.
Tickets are $25 per couple or $12.50 per ticket. Make checks payable to “JM Class of ’69,” and mail to Dennis “Scootie” Ferrara, 4402 Hilltop Court, Fredericksburg, VA 22408. For more information call 540/604-1558.
GRANTS KEEP THE TABLE STOCKED
Two grants are helping The Table at St. George’s Episcopal Church in Fredericksburg purchase food and fresh produce for its weekly market-style pantry.
The Honeywell Charitable Fund of the Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region has supported The Table since 2013, and its recent award totals $15,000. The Transurban Express Lanes Community Grant Program has given The Table $3,000.
Both grants also will support the weekly pantry as well as The Table in the World, which delivers fresh produce from June to October to seniors and those in affordable housing communities at five local sites.
In 2018, The Table distributed more than 160,000 pounds of food, of which 43 percent was fresh produce, according to the church. The pantry operates in the parish hall every Tuesday from 9:30-11:00 a.m. and 5-6:30 p.m.
CELEBRATE WORLD SINGING DAY
The Spotsylvanians Chorus will host the area’s first annual World Singing Day event on Saturday from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in Merchant’s Square at Spotsylvania Courthouse.
World Singing Day was founded as a way to bring communities together through the simple act of singing, and events take place in countries around the world on the third Saturday of October.
This family-friendly event is free and fun for all, and is sponsored by Vakos Companies. For more information visit the World Singing Day Spotsy Facebook event at facebook.com/events/401959113837934; or call 540/903-5784.
EXPLORE SAFETY AT STAFFORD EXPO
The Stafford County Emergency Preparedness and Safety Expo is a free, community-wide event that will be held Saturday at North Stafford High School, 839 Garrisonville Road. A blood drive for the American Red Cross will begin at 9 a.m., and the main event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A retired FBI agent will speak on how to keep children and families safe on the internet. Additionally, the Sheriff’s Department will conduct live demonstrations with their drones and K-9 units as well as offer safety information on a variety of topics.
The Fire Department will give citizens information on how they can prevent emergencies as well as prepare for unavoidable issues. Emergency Preparedness representatives will be present, along with representatives from animal control, WIC, the health department, and nurses from Stafford Hospital. The U.S. Coast Guard has also been invited to participate.
The expo is an opportunity to learn the skills necessary to help ourselves and our neighbors in times of need, while recognizing the unique circumstances and strengths Stafford possesses.
The event is being co-sponsored by North Stafford High School, Stafford County Emergency Services, the American Red Cross and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
LEARN TO SWIM
Tsunami Swimming is offering free swim lessons for youth ages 5 to 18 who are from low income households, receiving federal or state financial assistance.
Lessons start on Oct. 20 and run for six weeks for 30 minutes each class. Classes are held between 4 and 6 p.m. at Fredericksburg Academy.
The first 20 five qualified applicants will be guaranteed a spot in class. Swimmers also receive a free swimsuit, swim cap and goggles.
Contact Peter Maloney for more information at 540/371-4369; or visit tsunamiswimming.org.
BUSINESS TO CELEBRATE WITH STUFF THE TRUCK
Couponing for a Cause will celebrate two years in business and its first year as an open community pantry by hosting a Stuff the Truck event on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held in the parking lot of Giant Food, 10346 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania.
Monetary donations, non-perishables and household and hygiene items will be accepted. There will be entertainment for children, a bake sale, a drawing for prizes and more.
For more information about Couponing for a Cause, visit couponing4acause.org.
HAUNTED HOPYARD RUN OCT. 20
Ainsley’s Angels Race Series presents the fourth annual Haunted Hopyard 5K on Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Hopyard Farm Clubhouse in King George County.
Participants are encouraged to dress in costume and enjoy a flat, even run through the community. The event also includes a 1-mile kids’ fun run. Carnival games begin at 2 p.m., followed by the race start at 3 p.m.
Ainsley’s Angels of Fredericksburg started in 2016 and is a local chapter of a national group that promotes inclusion activities so people of all skills levels can experience endurance events. More than 30 “athlete riders” in specialized wheelchairs already have signed up, and race organizers expect 150 to 200 riders and “angel runners” who push the chairs.
The Hopyard clubhouse is at 5888 Coakley Drive in King George. To register, go to ainsleysangels.org/raceseries.
LOCAL CRAFTERS, VENDORS NEEDED
Crafters and vendors are needed for a show at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave., on Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event will be held rain or shine. Concessions will be available for purchase. Admission and parking are free. Contact Mary Ann Seay at 540/845-6491; or fredfair123@gmail.com for more information.
Riverbend High School FBLA will host a craft and vendor fair at the high school on Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The group is registering crafters and vendors until Oct. 24. For more information visit riverbendfbla.weebly.com; or email mhogan@spotsylvania.k12.va.us.
The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 15 Auxiliary will hold its annual Fall Vendor and Craft Fair in support of The Wounded Warrior Project on Nov. 9, at 3700 Fallwood Lane.
Vendors and crafters are needed for this event. For more information, email Lodge15Auxiliary@gmail.com.
