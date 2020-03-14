IMPROVEMENTS COMING TO FREDERICKSBURG BRANCH LIBRARY
All three floors of Fredericksburg Branch of Central Rappahannock Regional Library will be reorganized and get improvements in March and April to accomplish several key goals.
Once the renovations are complete the first floor will house adult fiction and be devoted to the most popular parts of the collection. Adult materials will be moved off of the second floor, which will be devoted entirely to youth services.
The third floor will house adult nonfiction and study rooms and will be opened up to the public sometime in April.
There will be some necessary customer service interruptions.
The adult collections will be closed through April 3; a small selection of titles, including new releases, will still be available. Fredericksburg Branch will be closed for renovations March 23 and 24.
A small selection of adult materials will still be available at Fredericksburg Branch while the adult collections are closed, and Adult Departments at other branches remain fully operational.
The second floor youth services collection rooms will not be closed for this project.
PAGEANT WILL BENEFIT FELINE RESCUE
The Miss Pear Tree Blossom benefit beauty pageant will be held on Saturday, April 11, at 5 p.m. in the Fredericksburg Branch Library theater.
Girls ages 3 to 23 will compete in photogenic, fashion modeling and beauty gown. The girls will model spring fashion wear.
The pageant will collect donations for Davey’s KitCats, with feline guests making an appearance for the contestants.
The event will host a special tea party for the contestants at intermission.
Miss Pear Tree Blossom is part of the Regency Pageants of Virginia system. The pageant welcomes anyone interested in competing to contact doviedoodles@aol.com.
CONTEST WILL ENCOURAGE SAVING, CREATIVITY
The Chancellor Lions Club Charities and Carter Bank and Trust will sponsor the second annual “The Big Oink.” The contest is open to children in kindergarten through 12th grade and is intended to help students learn money management and to promote savings and creativity.
Students create their own piggy bank in any design or shape. Banks may be made of any material, including coffee cans, milk cartons, Lego, wood or paper, but they should not be larger than 12- by-12-by-12 inches. Banks must have the student’s name and grade on bottom.
Banks should be brought to the Spotsylvania Towne Centre food court March 28, 10 a.m.–noon, and be picked up March 29, 4–6 p.m.
Winning banks will be displayed at Carter Bank and Trust on Bragg Road and may be picked up with their prize money after April 6.
Event flyers are available at the mall information booth, 95.9 radio station, facebook.com/chancellorlions or wapennino@aol.com.
LIVING HISTORIANS GROUP TO HOST CIVIL WAR-ERA TEA
The Civil War Civilians of Spottsylvania will host its first Civil War-era tea in the historic Berea Christian Church, 8957 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, on Saturday, April 4, from 1 to 3 p.m.
The afternoon will include a full tea complement of sandwiches, scones, savories and sweets. Additionally, there will be Civil War-era entertainment to provide a true historical period experience. Admission is a donation of $20 per person.
Reservations should be made before March 28. Email bbrezee14@gmail.com; or call 540/785-2168.
BAND OF MOTHERS GALA TICKETS NOW ON SALE
The Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Chapter VA4 will host its Band of Mothers Gala on March 28 from 6–11 p.m. at the Fredericksburg Hospitality House, 2801 Plank Road.
Cynthia Ventura, founder and president of Angel Bikes Inc., will be the guest speaker. A $60 ticket includes a three-course meal, silent auction and dancing with DJ Willie T. A cash bar will be available. Proceeds benefit the chapter’s missions.
For tickets, contact Normine Brown at normine@me.com or Helen Kenney at helenekenney@gmail.com.
Payment must be received by Wednesday to secure seating. Mail a check payable to “Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg” to Box 91, Fredericksburg, VA 22404; write “Gala” and your meal choice of London broil with Champagne chicken or vegetarian in the memo line.
CORNER PRESCHOOL TO MARK ANNIVERSARY
Mrs. Young’s Corner Pre-School will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Saturday, April 25, from 2 to 5 p.m., on the school grounds in Unionville.
All past and present students and staff are invited to attend. Bring your own chair. RSVP by April 1 by calling 540/854-5240 or 540/710-4339.
