FOXES TO HONOR MILITARY, VETS AT SEASON OPENER
King George High School will host its Military Appreciation Night on Thursday for the first varsity football game at the KGHS stadium. A tailgate starts at 4:30 p.m. in the Foxes Way cul-de-sac, and game time is 7 p.m.
Honor our veterans and active military and give your support to the Some Gave All Foundation as you watch the Foxes and the Orange County Fighting Hornets in the first game of the season match-up.
All guests will receive a flag to fly with purchase of a ticket, and there will be a raffle to support Some Gave All. Everyone is encouraged to wear red, white and blue.
CRRL WINS COMMUNITY PARTNER AWARD
Central Rappahannock Regional Library received the 2019 Rappahannock Goodwill Community Partner of the Year Award in recognition of the library’s work with Americorps and the Good Skills Literacy tutors as well as CRRL’s many other services.
For more than nine years, RGI and CRRL have worked together on behalf of the community, providing volunteer literacy tutoring and job-seeking assistance to any who are interested. Most recently RGI and CRRL have joined together to bring free computer skills training to the community in several library branches.
RUFFED GROUSE SOCIETY TO HOLD ANNUAL BANQUET
The Rappahannock Chapter of the Ruffed Grouse Society will hold its 10th annual fundraising banquet Sept. 27. The banquet will be held at the Fredericksburg Rod and Gun Club, 3101 Haislip Pond Road. Activities will include trap and skeet shooting from noon to 4:30 p.m., pointing and retrieving dog demonstrations, silent and live auctions, and lots of great food.
Tickets are $90 each or $135 per couple. Sponsor packages are available. For more information or tickets, contact Jeanne Lockey at 540/735-4169; or 23 Rocky Way Drive, Stafford, VA 22554.
Established in Virginia in 1961, the Ruffed Grouse Society is the one international wildlife conservation organization dedicated to promoting conditions suitable for ruffed grouse, American woodcock and a whole suite of related wildlife to sustain its sport hunting tradition and outdoor heritage. The Ruffed Grouse Society is a 501 ©(3) non-profit corporation.
AIKIDO DOJO TO HOST PEACE FLAG CEREMONY
Aikido in Fredericksburg will conduct a World Peace Flag Ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 21 at its headquarters facility at 6155 Hickory Ridge Road, near Massaponax.
The program will focus on the carrying of 193 flags representing all the countries in the United Nations while saying “May Peace Prevail on Earth.” Contact the dojo if you’d like to carry a specific country’s flag.
The free event is part of Aikido in Fredericksburg’s Heiwa Matsuri Fall Peace Fair, in celebration of the International Day of Peace. Local houses of worship and community service groups are invited and encouraged to participate.
Aikido is an effective yet nonviolent martial art. The principle of Aikido is focused on nonviolent conflict resolution. To learn more about Aikido in Fredericksburg visit aikidoinfredericksburg.org.
FOREST LANDOWNERS TO LEARN ABOUT STEWARDSHIP
Eastern Virginia landowners can learn more about actively managing their forestlands during the annual Beginning Woodland Owners’ Retreat, Sept. 20-21, at the New Kent Forestry Center near Providence Forge. Topics include forest stewardship planning, pine management, timber sales, wildlife management, tree identification and more. A tour of local properties will showcase forest management in action.
Full retreat registration, including materials, meals and lodging on Sept. 19 and 20, is $95 per person or $170 per couple.
To register online or download a mail-in brochure, visit forestupdate.frec.vt.edu. The deadline to register is Sept. 6. For more information, contact Jennifer Gagnon at 540/231-6391; or jgagnon@vt.edu.
SING WITH THE VOICES
The Voices, a small choral group directed by Mandy Carr, is recruiting treble voices—no audition necessary. Rehearsals occur twice a month on Tuesday evenings and include techniques on stage presence as well as skills in vocal training.
The Voices performs at various venues around the area with music from the 40s through the 80s—think poodle skirts, love beads and flip flops.
Rehearsals begin at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at Hillcrest Methodist Church. Contact Denise Luck at thevoicesinfo@gmail.com if you are interested in joining.
AMERICAN LEGION LEADERS ATTEND LEADERSHIP COLLEGE
Johnny Baker, Andrew Johnson, Michael Sheward and Tim Walters of American Legion Post 320 were among more than 225 leaders of the Department of Virginia American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion taking part in the Department of Virginia American Legion Family Leadership College.
The Leadership College, held annually in August, took place in Richmond this year.
The weekend session is designed to give leaders of the community-based organization the latest information on programs that benefit all Americans.
CHORAL SOCIETY RECRUITS NEW SINGERS
The Rappahannock Choral Society is seeking new singers for its fall season. Interested singers should plan to attend the meet and greet prior to the first rehearsal and then stay to participate in the rehearsal.
The meet and greet will start at 6:45 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road, in the community room, which is downstairs.
Meet the conductor and members of the chorus, then stay to take part in a typical rehearsal. Further information about membership will be available at that time.
Interested singers who are unable to attend may call 540/412-6152 or contact the conductor directly at rcsconductor@gmail.com.
SPOTSYLVANIANS TO HOST OPEN HOUSE
The Spotsylvanians Chorus will hold an open house today from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Those interested in joining are invited to come meet members and board members, and to register for the chorus.
Rehearsals will begin at 7 p.m. Monday at the Marshall Center.
For more information, visit spotsylvanians.org/join.
LEARN TO SQUARE DANCE AT LOW
The Lake of the Woods Square Dance Club will offer a free beginner square dance drop-in session Sept. 13, 7:30–9:30 p.m. No dancing skills or special clothes are required.
Dances are held at the LOW Community Center located at 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove.
Square dance lessons at The Lake of the Woods will begin Sept. 18, and will run Wednesdays from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The cost for the 14 lessons is $75.
Lessons will be held in the lower level of The Lake of the Woods Club House, 205 Lakeview Parkway, Locust Grove.
For more information, visit sites.google.com/view/lowsquaredanceclub/home; or text or call Dick at 703/298-6254.
LOCAL CRAFTERS, VENDORS NEEDED
The Spotsylvania County Woman’s Club will have its fall craft and vendor show on Sept. 21 at the Marshall Center, Spotsylvania Courthouse.
Crafters and vendors are needed for the event. Tables and electric outlets are available. For more information, email SCWC.VA@gmail.com; or call 540/273-3724.
The King George Fall Festival will celebrate the 61st year of the annual event Oct. 12 at King George High School.
The Fall Festival Committee is looking for crafters, vendors and food trucks. To showcase and sell crafts and food, visit kgfallfestival.com and fill out the appropriate registration form. Contact kghsteacher@gmail.com for more information.
Crafters and vendors are needed for a show at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave., on Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event will be held rain or shine. Concessions will be available for purchase. Admission and parking are free. Contact Mary Ann Seay at 540/845-06491; or fredfair123@gmail.com for more information.
The Fraternal Order of
Police Lodge 15 Auxiliary
will hold its annual Fall Vendor and Craft Fair in support of The Wounded Warrior Project on Nov. 9, at 3700 Fallwood Lane.
Vendors and crafters are needed for this event. For more information, email Lodge15Auxiliary@gmail.com.