SPONSORS SOUGHT FOR BENEFIT DINNER, AUCTION
The family and friends of Ashley Embrey will host a fundraising dinner and silent auction to help with expenses related to a series of upcoming surgeries. The mother of two faces a cancer diagnosis for the third time.
Go Pink for Ashley will be held Feb. 14, 6–9:30 p.m., at Lee Hill Community Center. Tickets are a $25 donation. Dinner includes a salad, entree, beverage and dessert bar.
The evening will also include drawings, raffles, door prizes and a silent auction. Sponsors are being sought. Donations of auction items or services and financial donations are needed.
Purchase dinner tickets in advance through PayPal to utterbackterry@gmail.com. Seating is limited. Take out will be available at the door from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
FAMILY OFFERS VOLLEYBALL SCHOLARSHIP
The family of Douglas Frank Brown will offer the Diggin’ for Dougie Memorial Scholarship to two area students who plan to play volleyball at the collegiate level. Through the generosity of donors, the family has been able to raise the award amounts for the scholarships.
Two students, male or female, will be selected from area high schools to receive the $1,000 award. Applicants must provide a high school transcript, verification of an offer to play volleyball at the collegiate level, and a 300-word essay detailing the impact volleyball has made on the student’s life with the completed application. A letter of recommendation is optional, but only one letter will be accepted per applicant.
Applications are available through high school counseling departments or by emailing n2outdoorvb@yahoo.com. Applications must be postmarked by March 20.
REGISTER FOR PRESCHOOL
Peace Christian Preschool at Peace Lutheran Church, 5590 Kings Highway, King George, is now registering students for the 2020–2021 school year.
For more information, visit peacekg.com and click on the preschool link at the top of the page, send an email to peacechristianpreschool5590@gmail.com or call 540/775-PLAY.
HIGHWAY MARKER TO BE PLACED
A Virginia historical highway marker honoring Palmer Hayden, an African American artist, will be dedicated at Widewater State Park, 101 Widewater State Park Road, Stafford, on Saturday at 2 p.m. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. For more information, call 540/288-1400 or visit dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/widewater.
GRANT WILL PURCHASE PRODUCE
The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank has received a $15,000 grant from the S.L. Gimbel Foundation to purchase fresh produce for distribution through the Pantry Distribution program. Pantry Distribution provides emergency food resources through 70 pantries throughout PD16. An increase in fresh produce is part of the food bank’s healthy food initiative to increase nutritious produce to families, children and seniors in the community who are struggling with hunger.
MINISTRY IS ACCEPTING NEW DANCERS
The Restoration Community Dance Ministry is accepting new worship dancers for its new season. No audition is necessary, just a love to worship the Lord. You can bring your worship tools, flags, etc.
Dance preparations have already begun, and sessions are held on Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at The Lake Of The Woods Church Worship Center, 1 Church Road, Locust Grove.
Restoration Community Dance Ministry is a ministry of worship dancers from several different churches. For more information, email restoration23@yahoo.com; or visit restorationcommunitydanceministry.com.
CARPOOL TO FILM FESTIVAL
On Saturday, Feb. 8, carpool with the Rappahannock Group Sierra Club to the Byrd Theater in Richmond to see the Environmental Film Festival.
Leave from the Marquee Cinemas Southpoint parking lot. See from one to six films about environmental topics; all free.
Shopping and lunch at nearby restaurants are walkable from the theater.
To sign up in advance or ask questions, email Richard or Suzanne at rich.sue.sc@gmail.com. For more information about the film festival, visit rvaeff.org.
FOP PLANS EVENT FOR BRIDES ON A BUDGET
Brides on a Budget is a venue for newlywed couples to sell gently used decorations, dresses, etc., to brides-to-be who are planning their weddings.
Eight-foot tables will be available for rent, indoors, for $25. The entrance fee for brides-to-be and other buyers is free. Vendors with wedding-related items and services will also be at the event.
Brides on a Budget will take place March 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, 3700 Fallwood Lane, Fredericksburg, VA 22408.
To participate in the event, email lodge15auxiliary@gmail.com.
CRAFTERS AND VENDORS NEEDED
Bethel Baptist Church is looking for crafters and vendors for its fourth annual craft show.
The craft show will be held March 21, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Bethel Baptist Church, 1193 White Oak Road.
For more information, contact Carol Samuels at 540/371-5724 or visit bethelbaptistva.org.
CHORAL GROUPS SEEK SINGERS
The Blue Ridge Chorale is looking for singers, especially tenors and basses. The chorale will host its open house today in the sanctuary at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St., Culpeper, from 2–3 p.m. Rehearsals are on Mondays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Culpeper Baptist Church. Preregister at the open house or online at brcsings.com, or arrive early to register at the first rehearsal on Monday. Call 540/219-8837 with any questions.
The Rappahannock Choral Society holds rehearsals on Mondays at 7 p.m. at the Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road. Interested singers should arrive about 15 minutes prior to the rehearsal to complete an application. Further information is available by calling 540/412-6152, or visiting rappahannock-choral-society.org. Rehearsals are open to the public, and interested singers should feel free to stop by to observe or sit in and sing.
The Spotsylvanians will host an open house today from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road. Rehearsals will begin on Monday, 7 to 9 p.m., at the Marshall Center. For more information, visit spotsylvanians.org/join.
The Voices, a small choral group directed by Mandy Carr, is recruiting treble voices. No audition is necessary. Rehearsals are twice a month on Tuesday evenings and include techniques on stage presence as well as skills in vocal training. Contact Denise Luck at thevoicesinfo@gmail.com if you are interested in joining. The next rehearsal is 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hillcrest Methodist Church, 2208 Lafayette Blvd.
PROGRAM RECYCLES POPSOCKETS
PopSockets has partnered with TerraCycle to create a free recycling program for PopSockets products and packaging, as well as any brand of cellular phone case. As an added incentive, for every shipment of PopSockets waste sent to TerraCycle through the recycling program, collectors earn points that can be used for charity gifts or converted to cash and donated to the non-profit, school or charitable organization of their choice.
Participation in the program is easy: sign up at terracycle.com/en-US/brigades/popsockets and mail in the accepted waste using a prepaid shipping label. Once collected, the waste is broken down, separated by material and the plastics are cleaned and melted into hard plastic that can be remolded to make new recycled products.
The PopSockets Recycling Program is open to any interested individual, school, office or community organization. For more information on TerraCycle’s recycling programs, visit terracycle.com.
