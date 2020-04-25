HOWELL LIBRARY TO HOST BLOOD DRIVE
Facing a severe blood shortage due to the number of blood drive cancellations caused by the coronavirus outbreak, the American Red Cross will have a blood drive at Howell Branch Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Stafford County and CRRL are working with the American Red Cross to support the medical community and help alleviate ongoing blood shortages, while ensuring that necessary precautions are in place to protect staff and donors. Visit redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/dlp/coronavirus--covid-19--and-blood-donation.html online for more details, to schedule an appointment and for additional area blood drives.
During the blood drive, only the branch meeting room will be open; the rest of the building will not be accessible. Library materials should not be returned to any library branch or book drop until the library reopens. Late fees will not be charged.
REVIEW PROPOSAL FOR BATTLEFIELD AIR TOURS
A draft voluntary agreement for commercial air tour operations at Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park is available for public review and comment through May 20.
The applicant proposes to operate a commercial tour business out of Shannon Airport, in Spotsylvania County, adjacent to Fredericksburg Battlefield. Up for review is the voluntary agreement that will set the conditions for the conduct of tours over lands within Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park.
The voluntary agreements establish conditions for the conduct of air tours over the park. These conditions include routes and altitudes, number of operations, type of aircraft, hours of operations and reporting requirements.
To review and comment on the draft agreement, visit parkplanning.nps.gov/FRSPAirTourAgreement.
MUSEUM SEEKS COMMUNITY OBJECTS
Fredericksburg Area Museum asks you to save items that will help them preserve this time of pandemic in our community’s history. As we work together to forge our future, we are experiencing this together but with different perspectives.
Material culture that represents our lives is different as well. Protective gear, remote learning notebooks, restaurant take-out/pick-up signs are all representative of this pandemic.
The museum wants to ensure that this time gets the attention it deserves. Please set aside items that tell your family’s story. Once the museum reopens, a collection day will be organized, and staff will gather objects for review. The museum won’t be able to take everything collected but will look for objects to help tell the complete story of this time.
RECYCLE USED PENS THE ‘WRITE’ WAY
BIC has partnered with TerraCycle to offer consumers a free and easy way to recycle fully used pens, mechanical pencils, markers and other stationery products. As an added incentive, for every shipment of used stationery products collected and sent to TerraCycle through this program, collectors earn points that can be donated to a school or charitable organization of their choice.
Through the BIC Stationery Recycling Program, consumers can send in all brands of pens, markers, mechanical pencils, highlighters, glue sticks, watercolor dispensers and paint sets to be recycled for free. The program is also collecting the soft, flexible plastic packaging that some writing instruments are packaged in. Participation is easy: sign up on the TerraCycle program page, terracycle.com/bic, and mail in the used items using a prepaid shipping label. Once collected, the waste is cleaned and melted into hard plastic that is remolded to make new recycled products. The BIC Stationery Recycling Program is open to any interested individual, school, office or community organization.
BIC and TerraCycle began partnering in 2011 to collect and recycle used stationery products in Europe. A similar program was launched in Australia and New Zealand last year.
DINNER DANCE POSTPONED
The Blue Star Mothers have postponed the honoring of the Military Child Father/Daughter, Mother/Son Dance to Sept. 12. The event will be held at Ristorante Renato, 411 William St., Fredericksburg. Tickets are $55 per couple, $25 for each additional individual in your couple.
For tickets, mail a check payable to Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg to Box 91, Fredericksburg, VA 22404; put “Father/Daughter, Mother/Son Dinner Dance” in the memo line of the check.
All proceeds benefit the Blue Star Mothers’ Care Packaging Program postage. Visit the group on Facebook at Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Chapter 4. For more information, contact Teri Reece at pcpteri.va4@bluestarmothers.us; or Jen Oseteck at Jennifer.osetek@hotmail.com.
NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR WALL OF HONOR
The Fredericksburg Memorials Advisory Commission is seeking nominations to the city Wall of Honor for 2020. The Wall of Honor recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the welfare of the city and the betterment of society.
Nominees must have been deceased for at least one year prior to the nomination. Nominations may be submitted by any person, except immediate family members.
Find the Wall of Honor Application on the city website: fredericksburgva.gov. If you have questions, email Tonya Lacey, clerk of the City Council, at tlacey@fredericksburgva.gov.
Deadline for submission is June 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.