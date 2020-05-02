FABA AWARDS SCHOLARSHIPS
Students from the Fredericksburg area have been awarded $14,200 in scholarships by the Fredericksburg Area Builders Association.
Madison Hyatt, Mountain View High School senior, was awarded $4,200 from the Steigleder Family Scholarship Fund to attend the University of Richmond for 2020–21 academic year.
Additionally, current University of Richmond students and local residents Lindsay Pett, Nicholas Craig, Jaqueline Llanos Hernandez and Bronson Kennedy McLeod were also each awarded $2,500 Steigleder Family Scholarships to be applied toward their education at University of Richmond for the upcoming academic year.
CAPITAL WING HOSTS BARTER FUNDRAISER
The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force is offering a unique donation program. With airshows canceled throughout the U.S., the Capital Wing is receiving no revenue for appearances at warbird airshows.
Capital Wing members are offering piano tuning, bicycle repair, cyber security and accounting advice, among other services. “Once the coronavirus pandemic is behind us, we’ll be appearing at airshows. But COVID-19 hasn’t stopped some of our members from giving back in the air. Member Lee Fox organized a five-plane Stearman biplane formation flyover of Fredericksburg hospitals to honor those on the front line of battling this epidemic,” said Bill Murray, Capital Wing executive officer.
Anyone who wants a list of the BarterDon items and donation instructions can get one by sending an email to CapitalWingCAF@gmail.com.
CHILD ABUSE PREVENTION MONTH EXTENDED
Fredericksburg’s Department of Social Services has extended Child Abuse Prevention “month” until the shelter-in-place order is lifted.
If you are worried about a child, you can reach out, anonymously if you prefer, to someone who can help. To make a child or adult protective services referral to Fredericksburg Social Services between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., call 540/940-2401 or 540/372-1032 ext. 298. After hours, call 800/552-7096 (Child Protective Services Hotline) or 888/832-3858 (Adult Protective Services Hotline).
For more information, call 540/372-1032 or visit Fredericksburgva.gov/491/Social-Services.
HOUSING GROUP TO HOLD CONFERENCE-CALL WORKSHOPS
The Central Virginia Housing Coalition will present two conference call workshops in May.
A one-hour workshop covering COVID-19 assistance and rental topics will be May 19 at 10 a.m. or 5 p.m.
A workshop covering landlord-tenant law and fair housing updates, shared by Legal Aid Works, will be held May 18 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
You must register to attend. Contact Sharon Glover at 540/604-9943, ext. 226.
NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR WALL OF HONOR
The Fredericksburg Memorials Advisory Commission is seeking nominations to the city Wall of Honor for 2020. The Wall of Honor recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the welfare of the city and the betterment of society.
Nominees must have been deceased for at least one year prior to the nomination. Nominations may be submitted by any person, except immediate family members.
Find the Wall of Honor Application on the city website: fredericksburgva.gov. If you have questions, email Tonya Lacey, clerk of the City Council, at tlacey@fredericksburgva.gov. Deadline for submission is June 1.
CEMETERY CANCELS ANNUAL SERVICE
Due to COVID-19 social distancing, Mount Lawn Cemetery will not host its annual Memorial Day service this year; however, a representative will be at the cemetery May 23–25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., if you have any questions or concerns.
