DONATE TO CARE PACKAGES
The Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Chapter VA4 is collecting items for its community care packing event on Nov. 2. The packed boxes will be sent to deployed service members.
Items that are desperately needed to fill the 600 boxes are deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, disposable razors, cotton swabs, shampoo, bars of soap, dental floss, tuna or chicken foil pouches, beef jerky and protein bars.
Donations are needed by Oct. 27 and can be dropped off at Giant on Harrison Road, 6 Bears & A Goat, Lupi Orthodontics, Weichert Realty and National Federal Credit Union Bank Branches (Fall Hill Ave., Corporate Drive, Plank Road, Jefferson Davis Highway and Worth Ave. in Stafford).
To make a drop off at the group’s storage unit, contact Teri Reece at trreece@yahoo.com; or Sandy at ladybird1162@verizon.net.
CO-OP COLLECTS OLD T-SHIRTS
Fredericksburg Food Co-op volunteers are making earth-friendly reusable bags from extra T-shirts. The group gives them away for free every Saturday at the Farmers Market.
Donate old concert, vacation, and walk T-shirts—whatever isn’t needed anymore—on Saturdays, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Fredericksburg Farmers Market at Hurkamp Park located at William, Prince Edward and George streets.
THEATER TO HOST GIRL SCOUT DAY
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts will host its first-ever Girl Scout Day at the theater on Saturday. This event is open to all Girls Scouts, Boy Scouts and their families. Girls Scouts, Boy Scouts and their families who attend will get to enjoy a performance of “Annie” with a Q&A session after the performance.
The show begins at 11:30 a.m., arrival time is 11 a.m. The event will end at approximately 3 p.m. Pack a lunch and water bottle to eat during intermission.
Tickets are $30 per person when bringing a Girl or Boy Scout. This event is exclusively for Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, and their families.
Call Group Sales at 540/370-4300 ext.214 to reserve tickets for this special event.
ROCK OUT, KNOCK OUT HOMELESSNESS
Rock Out•Knock Out Homelessness, an event designed to bring awareness and support to Spotsylvania County’s homeless students, will be held Friday and Saturday at the Walmart at Southpoint.
Needed items include laundry detergent, dish soap, diapers, body wash, deodorant, feminine products, shampoo, ethnic hair products, new socks and undergarments, non-perishable food and gift certificates for gas and groceries.
Donations may be dropped off at the Southpoint Walmart on Friday, from 1 to 4 p.m., or Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Donations may be dropped off at other times to Treasure House, located behind Massaponax High School.
For more information, contact Michelle Patton Swisher or Lisa Dolan at 540/834-2500 x1030 or x1032; or mswisher@spotsylvania.k12.va.us or ldolan@spotsylvania.k12.va.us.
TOUR LIFE CYCLE OF URBAN FOREST
Virginia Cooperative Extension, in partnership with Trees Virginia, will hold an urban wood field tour on Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The tour will be by bus and will take you through the urban forests of greater Fredericksburg as it follows the life cycle of an urban tree from cradle to grave. The city’s urban forest canopy and zero wood waste goals take work and partnerships both to plant new trees and to use old trees.
Pre-registration is required, as space is limited to 44 people and is on a first-come, first-served basis. The registration fee, which covers lunch, refreshments and transportation, is $45 per person or $80 per couple. A limited number of scholarships are available for K-12 teachers.
All tours are outdoors and held rain or shine. Please dress appropriately; wear sturdy shoes, hats, rain gear, insect repellent, sunscreen, etc.
Register and pay online at forestupdate.frec.vt.edu. Contact Anne Little at 540/207-4298; or treefred@cox.net.
BLUEBIRD SOCIETY TO HOST BIENNIAL MEETING
Members of the Virginia Bluebird Society will host its 2019 biennial meeting on Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St.
The keynote speaker will be Bet Zimmerman Smith from the North American Bluebird Society.
The registration fee is $40 for VBS members and $50 for non-VBS members. The fee includes continental breakfast, lunch, programs and door prizes.
Sessions include topics on Pest & Predator Management, Bluebird Photography with David Kinneer and How to Attract Bluebirds to Your Yard.
More details and registration may be found at Virginiabluebirds.org.
LIONS TO HOST ART, WINE SHOW
The Spotsylvania Lions Club will host its 21st annual Art and Wine Show at the Fredericksburg Country Club on Nov. 8, from 6 to 9 p.m. All are invited to taste some excellent wines and hors d’oeuvres, peruse original works of art and meet the artists, partake in the silent auction and enjoy lively music provided by a creative DJ. The 2019 White House Ornament will also be available at the show.
Proceeds from the event will help the club fulfill its mission of serving the residents of Spotsylvania County by returning 100 percent of the funds collected to the community.
Tickets are $45 per person or two for $80. For more information, ticket purchases or sponsorship opportunities, contact Lion Tom Gorsuch at tgorsuch@gmail.com.
GIVE THANKS, GIVE FOOD AT DESIGN CENTER
Momentum Design Center will collect canned goods and dry goods through Nov. 15.
Donations will be accepted at their office at 2225 Plank Road during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Donations will be given to the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank.
CAMPAIGN SUPPORTS MILITARY SCHOLARSHIPS
Getting a haircut now through Veterans Day will support service member and veteran scholarships as a part of Sport Clips Haircuts annual “Help A Hero” campaign. The Help A Hero Scholarship program is designed to reduce the burden of college, graduate and technical school tuition often needed to pursue post-military careers and is administered by the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S.
Anyone can support the cause by making a donation when checking out at a Sport Clips location. On Veterans Day, the company donates an additional dollar for every haircare service to the scholarship program.
Many locations are also offering free haircuts to service members and veterans with valid military identification; visit sportclips.com for participating stores and store hours.
CLASS OF ’69 READIES FOR REUNION
The James Monroe High School Class of ’69 will hold its 50th reunion on Nov. 16, 6 to 9 p.m., at the Knights of Pythias, 330 Wallace Lane.
The evening will feature a DJ, pizza, wings and desserts. There will be a cash bar, or bring your own bottle.
Tickets are $25 per couple or $12.50 per ticket. Make checks payable to “JM Class of ’69,” and mail to Dennis “Scootie” Ferrara, 4402 Hilltop Court, Fredericksburg, VA 22408. For more information call 540/604-1558.
HELP FOOD CLOSET BUY A BIRD
The Culpeper Food Closet has kicked off its annual “Buy-A-Bird” campaign. Monetary donations are being sought to buy turkeys for traditional Thanksgiving meals provided to Culpeper families in need.
The average cost of each frozen turkey is $15. Last year 650 turkeys were distributed to families; organizers expect a slightly higher need this year. Monetary donations are being sought because organizers do not have space to store donated turkeys.
The Culpeper Food Closet receives no funds from local, state or federal agencies. It operates through more than 90 volunteers and is always in need of more. Contact Billy Green at 540/547-2342; or billyandjulia@vabb.com.
FAMILY OFFERS VOLLEYBALL SCHOLARSHIP
The family of Douglas Frank Brown will offer the Diggin’ for Dougie Memorial Scholarship to two area students who plan to play volleyball at the collegiate level.
Two students, male or female, will be selected from area high schools to receive the $500 award. Applicants must provide a high school transcript, verification of an offer to play volleyball at the collegiate level, and a 300-word essay detailing the impact volleyball has made on the student’s life with the completed application. A letter of recommendation is optional, but only one letter will be accepted per applicant.
Applications are available through high school counseling departments or by emailing n2outdoorvb@yahoo.com. Applications must be postmarked by March 20, 2020.
LOCAL CRAFTERS, VENDORS NEEDED
Crafters and vendors are needed for a show at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave., on Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event will be held rain or shine. Concessions will be available for purchase. Admission and parking are free. Contact Mary Ann Seay at 540/845-6491; or fredfair123@gmail.com for more information.
Riverbend High School FBLA will host a craft and vendor fair at the high school on Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The group is registering crafters and vendors until Thursday. For more information visit riverbendfbla.weebly.com; or email mhogan@spotsylvania.k12.va.us.
The Patawomeck Indian Tribe 9th annual craft show will be held at Bethel Baptist Church, 1193 White Oak Road, on Nov. 9, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Crafters are needed.
All items must be handmade. An application may be found at patawomeckindiantribeofvirginia.org.
The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 15 Auxiliary will hold its annual Fall Vendor and Craft Fair in support of The Wounded Warrior Project on Nov. 9, at 3700 Fallwood Lane.
Vendors and crafters are needed for this event. For more information, email Lodge15Auxiliary@gmail.com.
MUSEUM TO HOST FORUM ON DAHLGREN SCHOOL
Dahlgren Heritage Museum will present “Dahlgren School: Excellence Continues” on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 5 p.m. at the University of Mary Washington Dahlgren Campus, 4224 University Drive, King George. The one-hour forum will share the story of this primary and middle school operated by the Department of Defense. The tiny school, which began on a Navy base in rural King George County, has grown into a creative educational center whose alumni include university presidents, judges and Navy officers.
Admission is free. A reception featuring exhibits from the students will begin at 4:30 p.m.
UNDERHILL TO LEAD COFFIN BUILD, TEACH WOODWORKING CLASS
Roy Underhill, host of “The Woodwright’s Shop,” one of the longest running how-to shows on PBS, will conduct a Halloween wooden coffin build.
Lifepoint Church Spotsylvania, 5050 Gateway Blvd., will host the event Saturday, from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
Tickets are $20 per person and available on Eventbrite. Volunteer opportunities are available.
Underhill will teach his signature hand-cut dovetail joints at The Workshop following the build. The class fee is $100 per person and tickets are limited.
For more information contact Tim Eggers at 540/358-5418 or 540/287-8575.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.