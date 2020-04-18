STAGE ALIVE! AWARDS SCHOLARSHIPS
The Stage Alive! music scholarship has been awarded for the second consecutive year to two high school
senior students who will pursue their musical studies at university in the fall.
This year’s scholarships, worth $1,000 each, are funded jointly by donations from the concert association’s donors and by anonymous donors.
Kamryn Michelle Davis of Orange County High School and Leah Wolfson of Chancellor High School are this year’s winners. Davis will attend James Madison University, and Wolfson will attend the University of Mary Washington.
The Stage Alive! scholarship is awarded annually to graduating seniors from public and private high schools in Culpeper, Fauquier, Louisa, Madison, Orange, Rappahannock and Spotsylvania counties. The annual competition opens in February each year.
For details about the 2020-2021 concert season, visit stagealive.org.
NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR WALL OF HONOR
The Fredericksburg Memorials Advisory Commission is seeking nominations to the city Wall of Honor for 2020. The Wall of Honor recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the welfare of the city and the betterment of society.
Nominees must have been deceased for at least one year prior to the nomination. Nominations may be submitted by any person, except immediate family members.
Find the Wall of Honor Application on the city website: fredericksburgva.gov. If you have questions, email Tonya Lacey, clerk of the City Council, at tlacey@fredericksburgva.gov.
Deadline for submission is June 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.