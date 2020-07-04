ROYAL FARMS HELPS LOCAL FOOD BANK
Royal Farms delivered a tractor–trailer truck full of much-needed food supplies to the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank on June 30. The truck contained cases of whole milk, orange juice, bread, sliced ham, turkey, American cheese, yogurt, boxes of granola bars, nuts, chips, breakfast cakes and cases of bottled water.
The items will be given out as part of the Food Bank’s regular distribution. Royal Farms plans to make a similar donation in every state in which it operates, said John Kemp, president of the company.
“This coronavirus pandemic has resulted in an increased need for food within the communities that we serve. People are worried right now, and where they are going to get their next meal should not be added to their list of worries,” he said.
Dayle Reschick, interim president and CEO of the Food Bank, thanked Royal Farms for its generosity and partnership.
STAFFORD RURITAN AWARDS SCHOLARSHIPS
The Stafford Ruritan Club will award 12 college scholarships with two to each high school and two vocational scholarships awarded county-wide. In addition, the Stafford Ruritan Club will award 16 community-based awards to organizations serving the greater Stafford County Area.
This year’s scholarship winners are Noah Shields and Staci Johnson from Brooke Point High School, Joyce Jiang and Danielle Piper from Mountain View High School, Andrea Espinoza and Mayfair Quaye from North Stafford High School, Arielle Williams and Noor Cheema from Stafford High School, and Aynsleigh Escher and Thomas Lane from Colonial Forge High School. The vocational award winners are Elizabeth Long and Patrick O’Leary.
STATE FARM AGENTS HELP WITH INTERNET ACCESS
Five State Farm Agents have donated $1,900 to the Mayfield Civic Association to help provide internet service to students living in the area. The association plans to boost its signal so residents in the neighborhood can access it for virtual learning.
According to Trudy Smith, president of the association, many households in the Mayfield community don’t have the ability to pay for internet service in their home, which created challenges for students when they were sent home due to COVID-19. She is working to help fill that gap before the start of next school year.
Xavier Richardson, a Fredericksburg native and senior vice president and chief development officer of Mary Washington Hospital Foundation, is a supporter of the association and has been collaborating with Smith. He worked with State Farm agents Jarrett Bailey, Gary Boxley, Bryan Carroll, Buster Nelson and Michael C. Smith to secure their donation.
“As local business owners, we want to give back to the neighborhoods where we live and work. Through this donation we want to ensure no child gets left behind in a virtual learning environment,” said State Farm Agent and Mayfield native Gary Boxley. “A lot of children in this community do not have access to Wi-Fi and would greatly benefit from a public Wi-Fi hotspot. We want to help life go right for these young and at risk students.”
Mayfield Civic Association is a 501(c)(3) organization. To make a donation, mail checks payable to Mayfield Civic Association to 311 Glover St., Fredericksburg, VA 22401; or contact Trudy Smith at 540/361-4913.
FAM OFFERS SUMMER CAMP OPPORTUNITIES
The Fredericksburg Area Museum has announced two new summer camp opportunities.
FAM is offering a take-home summer camp kit that will transport kids through the last 100 years of Fredericksburg history. Each history bag will include seven days of fun crafts, STEM projects and games inspired by each decade. These activities are designed to keep kids entering grades 1–6 entertained for four hours each day.
Families have the option of purchasing the kit with or without craft supplies. Kits with supplies are $35 for FAM members and $40 for nonmembers. The kits without supplies are $15 for FAM members and $20 for non-members. History in a Bag kits are available at famva.org/history-in-a-bag. Order your bag by July 9. Bags will be available for pick up July 16–17 from 2–6 p.m. at the FAM, 907 Princess Anne St.
Children entering grades 3–6 can uncover the history underneath Market Square in a one-day camp. Campers will explore how archeologists excavated and studied Market Square though fun activities, games and crafts facilitated by a FAM educator. This one-day camp will be offered July 16, 23 and 30, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., in Market Square.
FAM will follow stringent cleaning and health protocols recommended by the CDC. Each camper will be provided with their own space and supplies in Market Square. Social distancing will be imposed. Market Square Mysteries is $30 for FAM members and $35 for nonmembers. Due to limited numbers, registration is required. Visit famva.org/market-square-mysteries-archeology-camp to register.
For more information on these programs, contact Theresa Cramer at tcramer@famcc.org or visit famcc.org. Camp dates might be altered based on the safety of our community due to the pandemic.
FAMILIES NEEDED TO HOST EXCHANGE STUDENTS
ASSE International Student Exchange Programs, in cooperation with community high schools around the USA, is looking for local families to host boys and girls between the ages of 15 to 18 from a variety of countries: Norway, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Japan, to name a few.
ASSE students come with an enthusiasm to practice their English and experience American culture—food, sports, shopping and more. They also love to share their own culture and language with their host families. Host families welcome these students into their family, not as a guest, but as a family member, giving both the students and families a rich cultural experience.
In addition, ASSE students have pocket money for personal expenses and full health, accident and liability insurance. ASSE students are academically selected into the program, and host families can choose their student from a wide variety of backgrounds, countries and personal interests.
To become a host family or to find out how to become involved with ASSE in your community, call the ASSE Eastern Regional Office at 800/677-2773; or go to host.asse.com to choose your student and begin your host family application.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.