STORE MARKS ANNIVERSARY,
WILL REFURBISH VFW KITCHEN
Manarc, Borne the Battle is celebrating five years in business today from noon to 5 p.m. at 1008 Sophia St. Refreshments and a special sale on all goods marks the celebration.
Manarc has also partnered with Lowe’s on Southpoint Parkway and community donors to replace cabinets, countertops, flooring, painting and appliances for the kitchen in VFW Post 3103 on Princess Anne Street. The project will begin in the fall. Contact Manarc if you would like to participate with the project at 540/207-4648.
Manarc is a nonprofit resale store that operates on donations of goods from the community to support veteran organizations. The VFW Post 3103 is a community partner of Manarc as well as Semper Fi Fund, Marine Corp League and Homes for our Troops.
SALON TO HOST CHILDREN’S EVENT
UnMasked Inc., will hold its sixth annual Back to School Fun Day on Aug. 4 at X-Clusive Reflections Salon, 125 Olde Greenwich Drive, Suite 240. Children from homes of domestic violence and children in need will receive back to school supplies and hair care services, and enjoy food, games, a talent showcase and fun.
School supplies, hygiene items and monetary donations are being collected at the salon and children who qualify for the service may register through Thursday.
Vendor spaces are available for $60, and vendors supply their own set ups. Volunteers are also needed for the event.
For more information, contact Crystal Vessels at 540/455-3911; crystal@unmaskeduplifts.org; or unmaskeduplifts.org.
FIREFIGHTERS
STEP UP TO FILL
THE BOOT
Members of the Spotsylvania Fire Rescue and Emergency Management and Spotsylvania County Professional Firefighters Local 3886 continue 65 years of fire fighter tradition providing support to the the Muscular Dystrophy Association through the Fill the Boot campaign.
This year’s Fill the Boot campaign runs through Friday at store fronts and intersections around Spotsylvania County. Hundreds of fire fighters will fan out across the county with boots in hand as they greet citizens asking them to make a donation in support of MDA’s mission to find treatments and cures for muscle-debilitating diseases.
Funds raised through Fill the Boot events help MDA’s efforts to fund groundbreaking research and life-enhancing programs, such as state-of-the-art support groups and Care Centers, including the MDA Care Center at Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters, VCU Health Systems and Children’s Hospital at VCU. They also help send more than 55 local kids to “the best week of the year” at MDA summer camp at no cost to their families at the Airfield 4-H Camp in Wakefield.
BIRTHRIGHT MOMS BENEFIT FROM POWER OF CHANGE
Birthright of Fredericksburg Inc., a pro-life pregnancy center located at 2006 Lafayette Blvd., at the Paul’s Bakery complex, was awarded a grant of $3,000 from the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative. Rosemary O’Grady, the director of the all-volunteer service organization, wrote the successful grant proposal which requested funds to provide infant car seat-carriers for Birthright’s clients.
“All mothers want to protect their babies from injury,” O’Grady wrote. However, many of Birthright’s new mothers do not have the wherewithal to purchase the all-important equipment that will ensure the safety of these infants.
The director pointed out that the mothers who receive this equipment will have more confidence to go out in the community with their infants to participate in parenting classes, vocational training, and socializing opportunities for herself and baby.
REC has been donating to eligible 501©(3) charitable organizations since 2006 through its “The Power of Change” program. The REC program is currently receiving grant applications with the deadline of Aug. 9. See myrec.coop for details.
BRAS FOR
THE CAUSE SET
TO RETURN
The Chancellor Lions Club Charities will sponsor its fifth annual bra designing contest to help raise awareness about breast cancer. All entry fees for “Bras for the Cause” will be donated to Mary Washington Healthcare Regional Cancer Center. The bras will be on display at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre for the months of September and October. October is Breast Cancer Awareness month.
Judging of the bras will take place Sept. 21 at 3 p.m. at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre. The bras will be judged for Breast in Show, Most Original, Most Creative and Girl Scouts.
Registration forms are available at the information booth in the mall, Five Below Store in Central Park and online at Facebook.com/chancellorlions.
The entry fee is $5 each. You may enter as many times as you would like. Please have the exact amount as no change will be available.
Participants will be able to drop off the bras and fees at the Lions table at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre from 10 a.m .to 3 p.m. on Sept. 7, or they may be taken to the information booth in the mall from Sept. 1–6.
For any additional information, call Walter Pennino at 540/786-2867.
SHARE A BACK-TO-SCHOOL HAIRCUT
Hair Cuttery will donate back-to-school haircuts to children who need it the most this summer. From August 1-15, for every child up to age 18 who purchases a haircut at one of Hair Cuttery’s salons, one free haircut certificate will be donated to an underprivileged child in the community.
Hair Cuttery aims to donate tens of thousands of free haircut certificates ahead of the new school year. Certificates will be distributed with the help of local government and non-profit organizations in communities across the country.
DONATE SCHOOL SUPPLIES TO FOSTER KIDS
Embrace Treatment Foster Care is collecting school supplies for children in foster care. Donations may be dropped off at The Free Lance–Star, 1340 Central Park Boulevard., Suite 100, Fredericksburg, Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Supplies needed include paper, blue or black pens, no. 2 pencils, erasers, pencil sharpener, colored pencils, crayons, markers, highlighters, tape, glue sticks, backpacks, construction paper, scissors, spiral notebooks, composition books, index cards, tissues, sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer, pencil case, calculator, rulers, protractors, binders and pocket folders.
Supplies will be collected until Wednesday. For more information, contact Gretchen Rusden at gretchen.rusden@embracetfc.com.
LEARN TO SQUARE DANCE AT LOW
The Lake of the Woods Square Dance Club will offer free beginner square dance drop-in sessions on Aug. 9 and 23 and Sept. 13 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Come to one or all sessions to learn a few easy steps. No dancing skills or special clothes are required.
Dances are held at the LOW Community Center located at 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove.
Square dance lessons at The Lake of the Woods will begin Sept. 18, and will run Wednesdays from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The cost for the fourteen lessons is $75.
Lessons will be held in the lower level of The Lake of the Woods Club House, 205 Lakeview Parkway, Locust Grove.
For more information visit sites.google.com/view/lowsquaredanceclub/home; or text or call Dick at 703/298-6254.
VOLUNTEER TO MENTOR STUDENTS
Germanna Community College is looking for volunteers to participate in the Germanna Mentoring Program. The program assists students in understanding early adulthood and navigating higher education. Mentors are needed for the fall semester.
Mentors must be age 21 or older, have an associate’s degree or higher and spend two hours a month with their mentee for a year.
For questions about the program or how to apply, email mentoring@germanna.edu; or call 540/834-1053.
CRAFTERS, VENDORS NEEDED FOR SHOWS
The Spotsylvania County Woman’s Club will have its fall craft and vendor show on Sept. 21 at the Marshall Center, Spotsylvania Courthouse. Crafters and vendors are needed for the event. Tables and electric outlets are available. For more information, email SCWC.VA@gmail.com; or call 540/273-3724.
The King George Fall Festival will celebrate the 61st year of the annual event on Oct. 12 at King George High School. The Fall Festival Committee is looking for crafters, vendors and food trucks. To showcase and sell crafts and food to the thousands of families who flock to the event, visit kgfallfestival.com, and fill out the appropriate registration form. Contact kghsteacher@gmail.com for more information.