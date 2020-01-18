TUTORING PROGRAM NEEDS VOLUNTEERS
Brain Builders is an after-school program that seeks to address the academic and hunger concerns of students who are at-risk. It relies on more than 130 volunteer tutors to academically assist students from seven at-risk neighborhoods through the schools they attend in Stafford County. Programs are provided at no cost, made possible by the efforts of those who volunteer their time.
Brain Builders is in need of more volunteers to ensure that its programs run smoothly and without cost. If you are unable to volunteer your time, monetary and meal donations are always welcome.
Contact Rachel at youthprograms@staffordjunction.org with inquiries or questions.
PORTER BRANCH LIBRARY TO INSTALL NEW SHELVING
Porter Branch of Central Rappahannock Regional Library will get improvements to the children’s area as new bookstore-style wooden shelving is installed. The new shelving will make browsing easier, particularly for younger customers, and allow more natural light.
Disruption to customer service will be kept to a minimum, but there will be some necessary interruptions. The children’s department will be closed Jan. 22–Feb. 12 for renovation. Porter Branch will be closed Feb. 3 for installation of the new shelving.
A small selection of children’s and teen materials will still be available at Porter Branch for browsing, and Grow a Reader classes will go on as scheduled.
Children’s departments at other branches are fully operational.
Customers will be kept updated through librarypoint.org, social media and signage.
CHORALE LOOKING FOR SINGERS
The Blue Ridge Chorale is looking for singers, especially tenors and basses. The chorale will host its open house Jan. 26, in the sanctuary at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St., Culpeper, from 2–3 p.m. Meet old and new members, learn about the chorale and preregister for its spring season.
Rehearsals are on Mondays from 6:30–8:30 p.m. at Culpeper Baptist Church, beginning Jan. 27. Preregister at the open house or online at brcsings.com, or arrive early to register at the first rehearsal.
Call 540/219-8837 with any questions.
TAKE A PLUNGE FOR CHARITY
The Ladysmith Ruritan Club in Caroline County is seeking brave people to jump in the icy water at its upcoming Polar Bear Plunge.
The annual Polar Bear Plunge will be held Feb. 1 at Lake Land’or beach starting at 10 a.m.
Plungers may contact any of the participating businesses to get donations, or sign up on the morning of the plunge and pay $25 to any organization on the list. The top seven organizations will receive a $500 check from the Ladysmith Ruritan Club.
Participating organizations include: A Tail To Be Told, Bowling Green Baptist Church, Caroline’s Promise, Caroline Recovery Center, Caroline YMCA, Habitat for Humanity of Caroline County, Ladysmith Ruritan Club, Ladysmith Volunteer Fire Company, Ladysmith Volunteer Rescue Squad, Masonic Lodge of Caroline, Rehoboth United Methodist Church, St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, Wright’s Chapel United Methodist Church and Young Life of Caroline County.
Last year, the event raised more than $25,000 for the organizations involved. For more information, call Jeff Black at 540/424-0264 or visit ladysmithruritanclub.com.
ENJOY TEA IN TAPPAHANNOCK
The Essex County Museum & Historical Society will host its eighth annual “Afternoon Tea” on March 28, at the “Old” Beale Sanctuary, 202 S. Church Lane, Tappahannock.
The luncheon will be catered and served by the Rappahannock Colonial Heritage Society Inc., and members will be fashioned in their handmade period costumes. They will also demonstrate 18th century dances with a special presentation of “Order in the Court.”
Deadline for reservations is March 17, however, they should be made as early as possible as seating is limited.
The price for the tea is $40, and it will run from noon to 2:30 p.m.
Complete reservations in person, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. (except Wednesdays and Sundays) at the museum in Tappahannock’s Historic District, 218 Water Lane, or by mail to Box 404, Tappahannock, VA 22560-0404, prior to March 17. Checks are payable to ECMHS—Tea.
For additional information, contact the museum at 804/443-4690 or education@essexmusuem.org.
FOCUS ON WELLBEING AT EMPOWERMENT SUMMIT
The “Speak Yourself Up!” Empowerment Summit will be held March 28 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1060 Hospitality Lane.
The summit will include powerful and inspirational speakers who share their stories of overcoming obstacles and empowering others to do the same. Individuals will also enjoy a fashion show and makeup demonstrations, and have an opportunity to question panelists during the Truth Table Talk. Vendors will be on hand to sell products and services.
The summit will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ticket prices begin at $35; vendor space is also available.
Local community organizations that support suicide prevention, domestic abuse and human trafficking are encouraged to contact Maria Lewis Ramadane of Total Learning Solutions Consulting, the organizer of the event, at 703/362-0329 or mramadane@msn.com to learn about complimentary tickets.
FOP PLANS EVENT FOR BRIDES ON A BUDGET
Brides on a Budget is a venue for newlywed couples to sell gently used decorations, dresses, etc., to brides-to-be who are planning their weddings.
Eight-foot tables will be available for rent, indoors, for $25. The entrance fee for brides-to-be and other buyers is free. Vendors with wedding-related items and services will also be at the event.
Brides on a Budget will take place March 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, 3700 Fallwood Lane, Fredericksburg, VA 22408.
To participate in the event, email lodge15auxiliary@gmail.com.
CRAFTERS AND VENDORS NEEDED
Bethel Baptist Church is looking for crafters and vendors for its fourth annual craft show.
The craft show will be held March 21, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Bethel Baptist Church, 1193 White Oak Road.
For more information, contact Carol Samuels at 540/371-5724 or visit bethelbaptistva.org.
BAND OF MOTHERS GALA TICKETS NOW ON SALE
The Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Chapter VA4 will host its Band of Mothers Gala on March 28 from 6:30–11 p.m., at the Fredericksburg Hospitality House, 2801 Plank Road.
Cynthia Ventura, founder and president of Angel Bikes Inc., will be the guest speaker. A $60 ticket includes a three-course meal, silent auction and dancing with DJ Willie T. A cash bar will be available. Proceeds benefit the chapter’s missions.
The event is limited to 150 tickets. For tickets, contact Normine Brown at normine@me.com or Helen Kenney at helenekenney@gmail.com.
Payment must be received by March 18 to secure seating. Mail a check payable to “Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg” to Box 91, Fredericksburg, VA 22404; write “Gala” and your meal choice of roasted sirloin, chicken Parmesan or vegetarian in the memo line.
RCS SEEKING NEW SINGERS
The Rappahannock Choral Society is seeking new singers for its spring season.
Rehearsals are held Mondays at 7 p.m. at the Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road.
Interested singers should arrive about 15 minutes prior to the rehearsal to meet the conductor and members of the chorus and complete an application.
Further information about membership is available by calling 540/412-6152, or visiting rappahannock-choral-society.org.
Rehearsals are open to the public, and interested singers should feel free to stop by to observe or sit in and sing.
KOHL’S DONATES $10,000 TO LOCAL PROGRAM
Kohl’s has nominated Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Fredericksburg as the recipient of a $10,000 grant to support its one-to-one mentoring program.
Kohl’s grant to BBBS Greater Fredericksburg was made through Kohl’s National Giving Program, which awards more than $3 million in grants annually to nonprofits with a mission to support health and wellness for families. The donations are made possible through Kohl’s philanthropic program, Kohl’s Cares, which sells children’s books and toys and donates 100 percent of the net profit to support happier and healthier communities nationwide.
