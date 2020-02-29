SCHOLARSHIP GALA WILL BENEFIT YOUTH
Leading Education Arts Program will host its first scholarship fundraising gala March 28.
LEAP, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established in 2015, is making a positive change in the lives of young people through the discipline of the fine arts in the city of Fredericksburg, the counties of Spotsylvania and Stafford, and surrounding communities.
In collaboration with The Umbiance School of Performing Arts, LEAP partners with local businesses and organizations to service youth who are underserved, underrepresented or have other health impairments or challenges that may impact their academic, social and emotional well-being.
The “Beyond the Dance Floor” Gala will be held at the Fredericksburg Hospitality House, 2801 Plank Road. The event will begin at 4:30 p.m., featuring a silent auction, buffet-style dining, entertainment and testimonials from past students and their families.
Guest speaker will be Terron Brooks, two-time NAACP Award nominee for supporting actor and best remembered for his critically acclaimed portrayal of Eddie Kendricks in the Emmy Award winning NBC miniseries “The Temptations.”
Tickets and more information are available at umbiancedance.com.
NEW WEBSITE MAKES IT EASY TO GIVE
The Community Foundation’s newly redesigned website at cfrrr.org offers information and access to effective charitable giving. The new design and updated content make it easy to give, easy to learn and easy to get involved.
Major sections of the website are portals to impactful resources for citizens, professional advisors and nonprofit leaders.
The Community Foundation is a devoted advocate for the vitality and well-being of the Rappahannock River Region. It is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that manages and distributes charitable giving in the counties of Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George and Caroline, and the city of Fredericksburg.
The Community Foundation promotes greater philanthropy by taking on the challenges donors face in a responsible and knowledgeable manner.
With assistance from The Community Foundation, donors make effective gifts that advance the issues and causes they are most passionate about. The foundation manages 171 funds that collectively give more than $1 million each year to local shelters, clinics, museums, habitats, schools and places of worship.
THE LINKS OFFERS SCHOLARSHIPS
The Greater Rappahannock Virginia Chapter of The Links Incorporated is accepting applications for six non-renewable scholarships in the amount of $1,500 each.
Eligible students must be outstanding graduating seniors at high schools in the city of Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
The Links Incorporated is one of the largest and oldest volunteer organizations of women dedicated to improving the lives of citizens through community service and transformational programs, with 288 chapters in 41 states, the Bahamas and the United Kingdom.
Information and applications are available from individual school counseling offices, at grvalinksinc.org or by contacting Cynthia Watkins at Cynthia9220@cs.com. All applications must be postmarked by March 13.
CONTEST WILL ENCOURAGE SAVING, CREATIVITY
The Chancellor Lions Club Charities and Carter Bank and Trust will sponsor the second annual piggy bank designing contest, “The Big Oink.” The contest is open to children in kindergarten through 12th grade and is intended to help students learn money management and to promote savings and creativity.
Students create their own piggy bank in any design or shape. Banks may be made of any material, including coffee cans, milk cartons, Legos, wood or paper, but they should not be larger than 12- by-12-by-12 inches. Banks must have the student’s name and grade on bottom.
Banks should be brought to the Spotsylvania Towne Centre food court March 28, between 10 a.m. and noon. Banks will need to be picked up March 29, between 4–6 p.m.
The winning banks in each age group will be displayed at Carter Bank and Trust on Bragg Road and may be picked up with their prize money after April 6.
Money will be awarded for first, second and third places in six age groups. If a savings account is opened, the prize amount will be double.
Event flyers are available at the mall information booth, 95.9 radio station, facebook.com/chancellorlions or wapennino@aol.com.
BAND OF MOTHERS GALA TICKETS NOW ON SALE
The Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Chapter VA4 will host its Band of Mothers Gala on March 28 from 6–11 p.m. at the Fredericksburg Hospitality House, 2801 Plank Road.
Cynthia Ventura, founder and president of Angel Bikes Inc., will be the guest speaker. A $60 ticket includes a three-course meal, silent auction and dancing with DJ Willie T. A cash bar will be available. Proceeds benefit the chapter’s missions.
For tickets, contact Normine Brown at normine@me.com or Helen Kenney at helenekenney@gmail.com.
Payment must be received by March 18 to secure seating. Mail a check payable to “Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg” to Box 91, Fredericksburg, VA 22404; write “Gala” and your meal choice of London broil with Champagne chicken or vegetarian in the memo line.
