INDIANHEAD DIVISION PLANS REUNION
The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division at any time.
For information about the association and its 99th annual reunion in Kansas City, Mo., from Sept. 23–27, visit 2ida.org/99th-annual-reunion; or contact Bob Haynes at 2idahq@comcast.net or 224/225-1202.
SCHOOL SEEKS DONATIONS FOR PROJECTS
Employment Resources Inc. and The Gladys H. Oberle School will partner with the SAWs Virginia Program and Friends of the Rappahannock on upcoming projects.
SAWs Virginia, a nonprofit organization, is dedicated to building wheelchair ramps for the disabled population in local communities. Under the supervision of ERI and SAWs staff, vocational students at the Oberle School will help build the ramps.
Vocational students will partner with Friends of the Rappahannock to build picnic tables for new shelters located on FOR property. Construction will begin when students return to class.
The Oberle School is accepting donations to purchase materials—wood, nails, screws, etc. If you have new or used tools you are not using, please consider donating those, as well.
For more information on these projects contact Mike West at mwest@eri-va.com.
To make a donation, visit eri-va.com/donate; or mail a check payable to Employment Resources Incorporated to 404 Willis St., Fredericksburg, VA 22401.
Employment Resources Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation.
Get more information on the SAWs program at SAWsRamps.org.
To learn more about Friends of the Rappahannock, visit FOR at riverfriends.org.
NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR WALL OF HONOR
The Fredericksburg Memorials Advisory Commission is seeking nominations to the city Wall of Honor for 2020. The Wall of Honor recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the welfare of the city and the betterment of society.
Nominees must have been deceased for at least one year prior to the nomination. Nominations may be submitted by any person, except immediate family members.
Find the Wall of Honor Application on the city website: fredericksburgva.gov. If you have questions, email Tonya Lacey, clerk of the City Council, at tlacey@fredericksburgva.gov. Deadline for submission is June 1.
RCC TO OFFER VIRTUAL INFO SESSIONS
Rappahannock Community College will hold information sessions this week through Zoom. The specialty info nights focus on financial aid, dual enrollment, health careers and workforce development.
On Monday from 3 to 4 p.m., learn about career opportunities in the health sciences.
On Tuesday from 5 to 6 p.m., workforce development will discuss training opportunities available this summer and fall.
On Wednesday from 5 to 6 p.m., learn more about how to manage financial aid, including guidance on FAFSA.
On Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m., learn about dual enrollment and the opt-in process for letter grades this spring under the emergency grading policy.
For more information and to register, visit rappahannock.edu/info-2020; or call 804/333-6700.
