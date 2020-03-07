FRATERNITY READIES FOR ANNUAL TALENT PROGRAM
Tau Rho Omega Psi Phi Fraternity will host its annual talent program on March 14 at James Monroe High School, 2300 Washington Ave.
All area high school students are invited to attend and participate as individuals. Award money will be presented to the first, second and third place winners.
Artists may bring in their art to be displayed in the building during the event. All art will be judged with the overall art winner to receive a separate award.
The talent show will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.
Teens who would like to compete should register by Tuesday at taurhoques.clubexpress.com.
The first-place winner will advance to the Third District Talent Hunt demonstration to be held April 18 at the McLean Hilton Hotel, Tysons Corner.
ART OF RECOVERY EXHIBIT SEEKS ARTWORK
Rappahannock Area Community Services Board seeks entries for the 16th annual “The Art of Recovery” exhibit. The art show features original artwork by adults with mental health challenges. The show is organized by members of Kenmore Club, RACSB’s psychosocial clubhouse for adults with severe and persistent mental illness.
The exhibit will open May 1 at The PONSHOP Studio and Gallery on Caroline Street. The opening reception is from 5 to 9 p.m. and corresponds with Fredericksburg’s First Fridays event calendar. The exhibit runs through May 31 and coincides with National Mental Health Month.
The RACSB is accepting original two-dimensional drawings, paintings, prints and mixed media. Artwork should be submitted by April 1. Visit rappahannockareacsb.org for an entry form and display instructions. Entries must be accompanied by a completed entry form with the following requested information: name of the artist; year of completion (if known); locale of the artist; dimensions; medium; and sale price. The PONSHOP will apply a reasonable commission on all artwork sold.
For details or to submit artwork, contact Amy Jindra at 540/373-7737; or artofrecovery@rappahannockareacsb.org. Submissions may also be mailed to RACSB, Attn: Art of Recovery, 600 Jackson St., Fredericksburg, VA 22401.
LIVING HISTORIANS GROUP TO HOST CIVIL WAR-ERA TEA
The Civil War Civilians of Spottsylvania will host its first Civil War-era tea in the historic Berea Christian Church, 8957 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, on Saturday, April 4, from 1 to 3 p.m.
The afternoon will include a full tea complement of sandwiches, scones, savories and sweets. Additionally, there will be Civil War-era entertainment to provide a true historical period experience. Admission is a donation of $20 per person.
Reservations should be made before March 28. Email bbrezee14@gmail.com; or call 540/785-2168.
FARM BUREAU OFFERS SCHOLARSHIPS
Spotsylvania County Farm Bureau will offer two $1,000 scholarships for the 2020–2021 school year to students who wish to pursue an agriculture related career. To be eligible, the student must be a Spotsylvania County resident, planning to attend or is attending a two- or four-year college or university, and seeking to obtain a degree in agriculture. Previous Farm Bureau scholarship recipients are eligible to re-apply.
Submission deadline is April 12.
Students can pick up or turn in applications to the county office located at 10470 Georgetown Drive, Spotsylvania, VA 22553; or call the office at 540/898-7676 to have an application mailed or emailed to you.
COOKING AUTISM OFFERS SCHOLARSHIP
Cooking Autism Inc. is accepting applications for its Spring 2020 Special Education Scholarship. The group will award a $2,000 scholarship to one local special education teacher, related service provider, paraprofessional or administrator who works with students with special needs.
Applications are available online at cookingautism.org/grants-and-scholarships and due on April 30.
SEE MUSICAL WITH FRIENDS OF CHATHAM
Join Friends of Chatham for an evening of entertainment at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway, on April 16. “Bright Star,” written by comedian Steve Martin and his partner, Edie Brickell, features bluegrass music and special banjo picking by an artist from New York.
Tickets are $80 per person and include a private reception with hors d’oeuvres, dinner and the show. Gratuity is not included.
Send checks to Patsy Thompson, 206 Caroline St., Fredericksburg, VA 22401. Special seating requests should be included in a note with your check.
CORNER PRESCHOOL TO MARK ANNIVERSARY
Mrs. Young’s Corner Pre-School will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Saturday, April 25, from 2 to 5 p.m., on the school grounds in Unionville.
All past and present students and staff are invited to attend. Bring your own chair. RSVP by April 1 by calling 540/854-5240 or 540/710-4339.
UNITED WAY WELCOMES TAX TIME FUNDING
The Tax Time Allies Campaign, through its sponsor, the Intuit Financial Freedom Foundation, has awarded Rappahannock United Way $20,000 to support programs that empower low and moderate income individuals and families to save at tax time by using free IRS-sponsored tax preparation resources, VITA and Free File, to file their tax returns.
In 2019, Rappahannock United Way’s Free Tax Program assisted 1,764 individuals file state and federal tax returns, and $2.5 million in tax credits and refunds was returned to the region.
If your household income was $80,000 or less in 2019, Rappahannock United Way can help you file your taxes for free. Tax sites opened on Jan. 27.
For Tax Site locations and hours, or to file your taxes for free online (no income limit online), visit ruwfreetaxes.org.
CONTEST WILL ENCOURAGE SAVING, CREATIVITY
The Chancellor Lions Club Charities and Carter Bank and Trust will sponsor the second annual “The Big Oink.” The contest is open to children in kindergarten through 12th grade and is intended to help students learn money management and to promote savings and creativity.
Students create their own piggy bank in any design or shape. Banks may be made of any material, including coffee cans, milk cartons, Lego, wood or paper, but they should not be larger than 12- by-12-by-12 inches. Banks must have the student’s name and grade on bottom.
Banks should be brought to the Spotsylvania Towne Centre food court March 28, 10 a.m.–noon, and be picked up March 29, 4–6 p.m.
Winning banks will be displayed at Carter Bank and Trust on Bragg Road and may be picked up with their prize money after April 6.
Event flyers are available at the mall information booth, 95.9 radio station, facebook.com/chancellorlions or wapennino@aol.com.
