MUSEUMS OFFER HOLIDAY DEAL
Washington Heritage Museums will offer half price admission to the Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, Mary Washington House and Rising Sun Tavern in honor of George Washington’s birthday.
Adult visitors may tour for only $3.50 for the day, and students are only $1.50 on Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
HELP TEENS RAISE MONEY FOR ST. JUDE
The 2020 Fredericksburg St. Jude Teen Gala is looking for sponsors for this year’s fundraising event.
More than 250 teens from the Fredericksburg community are expected to come together to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This year’s event will be held Saturday at the Fredericksburg Elks Lodge on Tidewater Drive. In order to gain entry, each teen must raise a minimum of $100. Teens who register create their own personal fundraising page and ask members of the community, friends and family to donate to St. Jude on their behalf.
The teens hope to raise $75,000 for the kids of St. Jude, enough to cover 40 days of chemotherapy for a patient. For more information, visit the Fredericksburg St. Jude Teen Gala Facebook page or fundraising.stjude.org/fredteengala.
Corporate sponsors can contact the student chairpersons: Emma Kruus, 540/710-5602, ekruus@yahoo.com; or Jack Hardy, 540/656-7047, jshardy8@gmail.com.
APPLY FOR WOMEN’S CLUB SCHOLARSHIPS
The Spotsylvania County Woman’s Club 2020 scholarship application is now available. The group is looking for outstanding students who reside in Spotsylvania County and will be graduating from one of Spotsylvania’s public high schools or private schools. The application is available by emailing scwc.va.us.@gmail.com; or debbiw@spotsylvania.va.us. The application is due on or before March 13.
Belmont Club of Women is sponsoring three scholarships for graduating seniors from Louisa, Orange and Spotsylvania high schools. One scholarship will be awarded to a student from each school who has demonstrated a heart for service to their communities while maintaining superior academic achievement. Completed applications should be provided to the Belmont Club of Women no later than April 10. For further information and an application form, contact Sharon Marlow at 540/272-0202; or email belmontclubofwomenscholarships@gmail.com.
GARDEN CLUB OFFERS GRANT
The Ann Page Garden Club is accepting applications for a grant of up to $1,200 to fund materials for community garden, beautification or landscape projects.
The applicant must be a nonprofit organization located within Planning District 16.
Applications are due by March 9. Applicants will be notified of award decisions by April 1. For more information, contact grants.apgc@gmail.com.
STEM GRANTS BRING AGRICULTURE INTO CLASSROOMS
Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom has awarded 20 STEM grants to schools and a 4-H chapter for spring 2020.
The grants total $9,000 and will provide 8,000 youth in 19 localities with agriculture experiences incorporating science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Projects include topics such ashydroponics, animal agriculture and leadership development.
Locally, Bowling Green Elementary School in Caroline County, Trevilians Elementary School in Louisa County, and Stafford County 4-H received grants.
Grants were made possible through funding from the Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom.
CELEBRATE BLACK HISTORY FEB. 29
Celebrate the rich history of the African American community at the fifth annual Black History Program, held Feb. 29 from 1–3:30 p.m., at the Riverside Lodge, 10 Montera Ave., in the Del Webb Celebrate Community. Doors open at 12:15 p.m.
Keynote speaker will be David White, superintendent of King William County Schools. Mykal Lee, an American self-taught Urban Pop Artist from the DMV, will also be featured. Attendees will have the opportunity to witness her creativity and purchase some of her work. Celebrate the rich history of the African American community. Experience the accomplishments, music, art and dance. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served following the program.
Ticket costs are $15 for adults and children 10 and older, $10 for ages 4–10 and free for children 3 and younger, admission limited to space availability.
Tickets are still available. Contact Sharon D. Boyd at 540/479-6929 to purchase tickets. Payments may be mailed with cash, postal money order or check payable to Sharon D. Boyd, Box 5337, Fredericksburg VA 22403. Include email address and phone number with payment.
YOUTH CONSERVATION CORPS ACCEPTS APPLICATIONS
Applications are being accepted for two three-week summer sessions of the award-winning Virginia State Parks Youth Conservation Corps. The program will be held June 21 to July 11 and July 19 to Aug. 8.
The YCC is modeled after the federal service program AmeriCorps and the depression-era Civilian Conservation Corps that built the original six Virginia State Parks. YCC participants help with park projects, including wildlife and fisheries habitat improvement, trail and campground construction and restoration, timber and shoreline improvement and landscape beautification.
Teams of 10 participants will be chosen from current high school students between the ages of 14 and 17. Each crew is led by three trained, adult crew leaders.
Applicants must demonstrate an interest in protecting Virginia’s environment. While no prior experience is necessary, participants will work outside, and the service is physically demanding. A positive attitude, an interest in learning, curiosity about interpreting nature and the physical ability and desire to work outdoors are also important factors in the selection process.
YCC crew members are provided room, board, T-shirts and equipment. They receive a $500 stipend at the end of the three weeks.
The application deadline is March 5.
For more information about the YCC program, visit dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/youth-conservation-corps.
TEENS CAN NOMINATE A FAVORITE TEACHER
Everyone has a favorite teacher who helped shape who they are today. Tell us in your own words about the teacher who influenced and inspired you the most—from kindergarten to now.
High school students age 14 and older can write an essay, poem or thank-you letter of 500 words or less, in English, sharing how a teacher has influenced their life and why they appreciate and admire them.
The winner of the “Barnes & Noble Teacher of the Year” award will receive $5,000 and will be recognized at a special event at a Barnes & Noble store. The winning teacher’s school will receive $5,000 as well. The nominating teen will receive a $500 Barnes & Noble gift card.
Entry forms are available at Barnes & Noble, or they may be submitted online at barnesandnoble.com/h/my-favorite-teacher.
This contest is open through Feb. 29.
CABLE INDUSTRY OFFERS SCHOLARSHIPS
Atlantic Broadband is accepting applications for the 2020 Virginia’s Future Leaders Scholarship Program. This year $40,000 will be awarded to outstanding Virginia students attending Virginia colleges across the commonwealth.
This scholarship program, now in its 20th year, is a statewide education initiative of the Virginia cable industry and the Donald A. Perry Foundation. The one-time award is open to Virginia residents attending an undergraduate two- or four-year program at a Virginia institution of higher learning for the 2020–21 academic year.
Last year, there were five scholarship winners from Atlantic Broadband’s service areas and 43 from the commonwealth.
Interested applicants should visit vcta.com for an application and rules. All entries must be postmarked by March 30.
CULPEPER LIBRARY CONDUCTS SURVEY
Culpeper County Library is hoping to better serve the needs of library patrons by conducting a community-wide survey, which it hopes will provide increased quality services, programs and events.
The library invites patrons to participate in a quick, 3–5 minute survey that can be found in the winter edition of the Culpeper Quarterly, at the library desk or online at surveymonkey.com/r/cclva2020.
All survey answers are optional and anonymous with exception of the Opt-In Question, No. 14.
The library is seeking to have all survey responses turned in by April 1 to assist in planning for the upcoming fiscal year.
CONTEST WILL ENCOURAGE SAVING, CREATIVITY
The Chancellor Lions Club Charities and Carter Bank and Trust will sponsor the second annual piggy bank designing contest, “The Big Oink.” The contest is open to children in kindergarten through 12th grade and is intended to help students learn money management and to promote savings and creativity.
Students create their own piggy bank in any design or shape. Banks may be made of any material, including coffee cans, milk cartons, Legos, wood or paper, but they should not be larger than 12- by-12-by-12 inches. Banks must have the student’s name and grade on bottom.
Banks should be brought to the Spotsylvania Towne Centre food court March 28, between 10 a.m. and noon. Banks will need to be picked up March 29, between 4–6 p.m.
The winning banks in each age group will be displayed at Carter Bank and Trust on Bragg Road and may be picked up with their prize money after April 6.
Money will be awarded for first, second and third places in six age groups. If a savings account is opened, the prize amount will be double.
Event flyers are available at the mall information booth, 95.9 radio station, facebook.com/chancellorlions or wapennino@aol.com.
BAND OF MOTHERS GALA TICKETS NOW ON SALE
The Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Chapter VA4 will host its Band of Mothers Gala on March 28 from 6–11 p.m., at the Fredericksburg Hospitality House, 2801 Plank Road.
Cynthia Ventura, founder and president of Angel Bikes Inc., will be the guest speaker. A $60 ticket includes a three-course meal, silent auction and dancing with DJ Willie T. A cash bar will be available. Proceeds benefit the chapter’s missions.
The event is limited to 150 tickets. For tickets, contact Normine Brown at normine@me.com or Helen Kenney at helenekenney@gmail.com.
Payment must be received by March 18 to secure seating. Mail a check payable to “Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg” to Box 91, Fredericksburg, VA 22404; write “Gala” and your meal choice of London broil, Champagne chicken or vegetarian in the memo line.
LEARN TO SWIM
Tsunami Swimming is offering free swim lessons for youth ages 5 to 18 who are from low-income households receiving federal or state financial assistance.
Lessons start today and run for six weeks for 30 minutes each class.
Classes are held between 4–6 p.m. at Fredericksburg Academy.
The first 20 qualified applicants will be guaranteed a spot in class.
Swimmers also receive a free swimsuit, swim cap and goggles. Register online and fill out the application for financial assistance at tsunamiswimming.org.
Session 5 will begin March 29.
Contact Peter Maloney, head coach of Tsunami Swimming, for more information at 540/371-4369
