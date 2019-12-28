TENNIS PROGRAM SEEKS VOLUNTEERS
The Jon Fried Tennis and Education Academy is a stand-alone program under the auspices of the Massad YMCA to take tennis into the heart of urban and disadvantaged communities in the Fredericksburg region.
It will open up tennis to youth who may not otherwise have the chance to play, deliver educational programming, provide a safe and supportive community and impact youth in this lower social economic community.
The Y has partnered with ServiceLine Charities, working with at-risk children in the community providing tennis clinics to kids from 5-16 from various ethnicities.
JFTEA will use tennis as the primary motivator to deliver education, life-skills, nutrition and fitness curriculum and provide the opportunity for leadership development to target audiences: youth at risk and youth with disabilities.
JFTEA is in need of passionate and dedicated tennis coaches, teachers and mentors to enable it to fulfill its obligation. Commitment to volunteering one or two hours per week will make a difference in the lives of the children in the program.
If you are interested in volunteering, email Nana Noi at nnoi@family-ymca.org.
RCS SEEKING NEW SINGERS
The Rappahannock Choral Society is seeking new singers for its spring season. Interested singers should plan on attending the “Meet and Greet” prior to the first rehearsal and then stay to participate in the rehearsal.
The“Meet and Greet will start at 6:45 p.m. Jan. 6 in the Community Room (downstairs) at the Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road, Fredericksburg (diagonally opposite the Harrison Crossing Chopping Center.)
Those interested are invited to bring a friend to meet the conductor and members of the chorus, then stay to take part in a typical rehearsal. Further information about membership will be available at that time.
Interested singers who are unable to attend may call 540/412-6152 or contact the conductor at rcsconductor@gmail.com.
Youth can apply for livestock exhibitor scholarships
Youth who exhibited beef cattle, sheep, meat goats or swine in the 2019 State Fair of Virginia 4-H and FFA youth livestock program are eligible to apply for 12 scholarships offered by the State Fair. Additionally, two other scholarship opportunities—worth a total of $3,500—are open to any youth who exhibited during the 2019 fair.
Details and applications are available in the Education section of the fair’s website at StateFairVa.org. Applications must be completed electronically and must be received by 5 p.m. Jan. 17.
Funds allocated for the scholarships represent a portion of the proceeds from the annual Black Tie & Boots Scholarship Gala, which was held Sept. 26, and the fifth annual Youth Livestock Sale of Champions auction, which was held Oct. 5.
The 12 scholarships for livestock exhibitors, totaling $19,640, will be offered in three age groups: Juniors (9–12), Intermediate (13–15) and Seniors (16 and older). Groups are based on exhibitors’ ages as of Sept. 30, 2019.
Since 2013 the State Fair has awarded 1,469 scholarships and has awarded over $500,000 to support youth education. The fair offers youth more than $80,000 each year in scholarship funds through 4-H, FFA and vocational competitions and specific equine, fine arts and horticulture competitions.
The 2020 State Fair of Virginia will run from Sept. 25 through Oct. 4. Information is available at StateFairVa.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.