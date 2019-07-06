VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR EXERCISE
The Virginia Department of Health’s Rappahannock Area Health District is calling for volunteers on July 20, from 10 a.m. to noon, to walk through a simulated medication dispensing site at Mountain View High School, 2135 Mountain View Road in Stafford. The exercise will be held in the school gymnasium. Although no actual medications will be handed out, public health staff and volunteers will go through the same procedures and protocols that they would use to dispense medications in a real disaster. As a reward for participation, volunteers will receive a summer kit for safe and healthy fun in the sun.
People of all ages, including parents with young children, people with disabilities, college students and faculty, scouts, community groups, seniors, members of faith-based communities, corporate employees and the public are encouraged to register in advance. No special training or experience is needed. Children under 16 should be accompanied by an adult. Please allow about an hour and a half to participate in the exercise.
This is only an exercise; no actual disease-causing agents will be involved in any phase of this exercise. No actual medications or medical care will be provided.
Register at eventbrite.com/e/capital-fortitude-mountain-view-high-school-tickets-64229189234.
For additional information or questions, contact Jasmin Johnson at 703/746-4952; or Jasmin.Johnson@vdh.virginia.gov.
DONATE SCHOOL SUPPLIES TO FOSTER KIDS
Embrace Treatment Foster Care is collecting school supplies for children in foster care. Donations may be dropped off at The Free Lance–Star, 1340 Central Park Boulevard., Suite 100, Fredericksburg, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Supplies needed include paper, blue or black pens, no. 2 pencils, erasers, pencil sharpener, colored pencils, crayons, markers, highlighters, tape, glue sticks, backpacks, construction paper, scissors, spiral notebooks, composition books, index cards, tissues, sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer, pencil case, calculator, rulers, protractors, binders and pocket folders.
Supplies will be collected until July 31. For more information, contact Gretchen Rusden at gretchen.rusden@embracetfc.com.
VOLUNTEER TO MENTOR STUDENTS
Germanna Community College is looking for volunteers to participate in the Germanna Mentoring Program. The program assists students in understanding early adulthood and navigating higher education. Mentors are needed for the fall semester.
Mentors must be age 21 or older, have an associate’s degree or higher and spend two hours a month with their mentee for a year.
For questions about the program or how to apply, email mentoring@germanna.edu; or call 540/834-1053.
STEAK OUT WILL BENEFIT MOTHERS
Every Monday in July, Sedona Taphouse will host Steak Out for Charity to benefit Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Chapter VA4.
Order an $8 steak or salmon meal and a beverage, and $1 from each meal purchased will be donated to the Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Chapter VA4. Water does not count.
The promotion will run Mondays in July, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., at Sedona Taphouse, 591 William Street.
Proceeds benefit the care package program, sending packages to deployed service members. For more information email bsmva4@gmail.com.
LOCAL STUDENT ATTENDS SPACE CAMP
Matthew Ferdinandsen of Fredericksburg recently attended Space Camp at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center and NASA Marshall Space Flight Center’s Official Visitor Center.
The weeklong educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math, while training students and with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving.
Matthew spent the week training with a team that flew a simulated space mission to the International Space Station, the Moon or Mars. The crew participated in experiments and successfully completed an extra-vehicular activity, or spacewalk. Matthew and crew returned to earth in time to graduate with honors.
FOOD BANK RECEIVES GRANT FROM COSTCO
The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank has received a directed grant for $13,319 from Costco Wholesale Corporation to purchase nutritious food.
“One in 12 people struggle with hunger in PD16, including nearly 11,500 children,” said Mishelle Krogstad, Director of Agency & Programs. “In order to achieve our vision of a hunger-free community, we are so grateful to corporate partners like Costco for helping us to purchase the food we need to ensure that people who struggle with hunger have access to nutrient-rich options.”
The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank provides emergency resources to those in need through more than 160 community partners, operating more than 250 food assistance programs. The food bank serves the Counties of Caroline, Spotsylvania, King George, Stafford, City of Fredericksburg and the community of Locust Grove in Orange County.
CULPEPER LIBRARY IS NOW FINE FREE
Effective immediately, the Culpeper County Library is now fine free. The county board supervisors made this change possible.
Overdue fines on books are now forgiven. MiFi Hotspots and ILL’s will continue to accrue fines at $1 per day up to $10 due to the cost and popularity of these items.
If you have a book that was not renewed, lost or otherwise missing, you are still responsible for its safe return or the cost of the item.
Patrons should continue to renew books and return them on time so that their account remains current and taxpayers’ money is used responsibly.