PHILANTHROPY SPEAKS LUNCHEON SET FOR MAY
The Community Foundation’s annual Philanthropy Speaks luncheon, hosted on May 1 with the Fredericksburg Regional Alliance of the University of Mary Washington, will provide fresh perspectives on the wisest investments in our community.
Featured 2019 guest speaker Andrew Kassoy, co-founder of the global nonprofit B Lab, will share his passion for championing the power of the private sector to be a force for good.
Local leaders, philanthropists and professional advisors are invited to attend this complimentary annual luncheon and should RSVP by Wednesday.
For questions or more information, contact Lisa Biever or any foundation staff at 540/373-9292; or info@cfrrr.org.
BLUE STAR MOTHERS BEGIN SUMMER CARE PACKAGE PROJECT
The Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Chapter VA4 is gearing up for its Care Package Project. They will mail over an estimated 700 care packages to deployed service men and women. The summer Care Package Project is projected to surpass any care packaging event in the chapter’s 10-year history.
In 2018, the chapter shipped more than 1,500 care packages with a total expense of more than $20,000 in postage costs. Care packages are filled with favorite snacks, hygiene products, books, DVDs, magazines, game books, and, most importantly, letters from school children and the community thanking them for their service. Every care package sent from “home” is a reminder to our Troops they’re not forgotten.
Hosts for decorated collection boxes, items to fill the care packages, letters written to our service men and women, and donations for postage costs are needed.
Volunteers are also needed for the care packaging event on June 22 at 8:45 a.m. at Berea Fire Station 12, 20 Sebring Drive, Falmouth. Enter the station into the classroom located on the left side of the building. Packing will begin at 9 a.m., and the group should be finished by 10:45 a.m. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. Please RSVP with the number of volunteers in your party to Teri R. Reece at trreece@yahoo.com.
To include a service member who is deployed through July 10, please send the service member’s name and address to Teri Reece at trreece@yahoo.com so they can receive a care package.
Blue Star Mothers of America Inc., Fredericksburg Chapter is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization recognized by the IRS. Its Tax ID is 26-4172429. Donations are 100 percent tax deductible. To donate, mail a check made payable to Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg to BSM of Fredericksburg, Box 91, Fredericksburg, VA 22404. Please put “care packages” in the memo line of your check.
LIBRARY TO HOST LAUNCH IT! EVENTS
Central Rappahannock Regional Library will host Launch It!, a trebuchet contest, at Snowden Park, off Fall Hill Avenue, on Saturday. Registration opens at 9:30 a.m. and the contest starts at 10 a.m.
This contest will be a fun, family event, and you can join in by bringing your handcrafted trebuchet and testing it against your competitors.
Contestants needing help crafting their trebuchets can attend CRRL’s final trebuchet construction lesson Tuesday, 3:30–5:30 p.m., in the Fredericksburg Branch MakerLab.
Contest entries may be submitted in the Middle School, High School, Adult and Family categories.
Trebuchets will be judged on distance, accuracy and creativity. Trebuchets must have a name. Its dimensions may be no larger than 2 x 2 x 2 feet. All trebuchets must be propelled by gravity—no springs, no elastics, no compressed air or water, no explosives. CRRL will provide projectiles which are less than 2 inches in diameter; projectiles must remain intact until they hit the ground. CRRL judges are the final arbiters on safety.
LIONS CLUB TO HOST PLANT SALE
The Chancellor Lions Club will hold its spring plant sale Saturday through May 19. The sale will be held at the Spotsylvania Towne Centre in front of Costco from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., daily. The club will sell hanging baskets, pots, tomatoes and peppers.
The funds raised will be used in the community to assist with eye care. The club will also collect eye glasses and hearing aids that are no longer being used.
For more information on the club or membership, visit facebook.com/chancellorlions or contact Walter Pennino at 540/786-2867.
VOLUNTEER FOR FOURTH OF JULY
AT FERRY FARM
Volunteers are needed for the Fourth of July at Ferry Farm. Opportunities include assisting with children’s games and crafts or event set-up/take-down, as well as welcoming visitors and distributing programs.
Consider volunteering together as a business or community group. Contact the Foundation at 540/373-3381, ext. 17; or sherman@gwffoundation.org for information on helping at this Independence Day event.
RECYCLE, HELP WIN A PLAYGROUND
TerraCycle, CVS, Colgate-Palmolive and the Starlight Children’s Foundation are asking CVS customers to recycle their used toothbrushes, empty toothpaste tubes and floss containers to help win a playground for a children’s hospital.
Participants visit the CVS promotion website at cvs.com/shop/content/colgate-recycle and download a free shipping label to ship oral care waste to TerraCycle for easy recycling. The state that collects the most waste will win a new playground, made from the recycled materials, that will be awarded to a Starlight Children’s Foundation member hospital.
The program will accept post-consumer toothpaste tubes and caps, toothbrushes, toothpaste cartons, toothbrush outer packaging, floss containers and oral care products and packaging through June 22.
The Colgate Oral Care Recycling Program is an ongoing activity, open to any individual, family, school or community group. To learn more about the program, visit terracycle.com.
LOUISA ANIMAL SHELTER RECEIVES PETCO GRANT
The County of Louisa recently announced that the Louisa County Animal Shelter has been awarded a third grant by the Petco Foundation to support the shelter’s outreach initiatives in the community and increase the organization’s efforts and lifesaving capability.
The grant is in the amount of $25,000. The funds from the grant will be used for animal care, adoption preparation and adoption promotion.
Since 1999, the Petco Foundation has invested more than $250 million in lifesaving animal welfare work and helped more than 6 million pets find new homes. To learn more about the Petco Foundation, visit petcofoundation.org.
FOOD BANK EARNS PLATINUM SEAL
The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank has earned a 2019 Platinum Seal of Transparency, the highest level of recognition by GuideStar, the world’s largest source of nonprofit information. By sharing metrics that highlight progress the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank is making toward its mission, the organization is helping donors move beyond simplistic ways of nonprofit evaluation, such as overhead ratios.
To reach the Platinum level, the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank added extensive information to its GuideStar Nonprofit Profile: basic contact and organizational information; in-depth financial information; qualitative information about goals, strategies and capabilities; and quantitative information about results and progress toward its mission. By taking the time to provide this information, the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank has demonstrated its commitment to transparency and to giving donors meaningful data to evaluate nonprofit performance.
NOMINATE A HOMETOWN HERO
The personal injury law firm of Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen is seeking community nominations for its 10th annual Allen & Allen Hometown Heroes award.
Previous winners have included community leaders, foster parents, disability advocates, small business owners, teachers, police officers and firefighters. Allen & Allen has honored more than 400 local individuals since the award was created, all of whom have shared their own unique and inspiring story of giving.
The public is encouraged to visit allenandallen.com to complete a short nomination form to recognize heroes throughout the Commonwealth. Forms are also available in each of the firm’s eight locations. Nominations will be accepted through April 30.
REGISTER FOR PRESCHOOL
FPI Preschool is registering students for its 2019–20 school year. Located at 810 Princess Anne St., it is the only cooperative preschool in the area and offers 3- and 4-year-old classes in a play-based learning environment. For more information, visit fpionline.org. More information is available at 540/509-1374; or membership@fpionline.org.
Peace Christian Preschool registration for 2019–20 is open. For information and registration forms, visit peacekg.com and click on the Preschool link; or email peacechristianpreschool5590@gmail.com.
Redeemer Lutheran Preschool is registering students for its 2019–20 program. The preschool is located at 5120 Harrison Road and offers 3- and 4-year-old classes in a safe, loving Christian environment. For more information, visit embracedbyhim.org, and click on “preschool.” More information is also available by email at preschool@embracedbyhim.org; or 540/898-4748.
Regester Chapel Children’s Center in Stafford has openings for the 2019–20 school year. A morning out program is available for 2- and 3-year-olds who are not potty trained; and a preschool program is available for 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Children must be age appropriate by Sept. 30. Call Donna at 540/720-7860 for more information.
SENIORS NEED ASSISTANCE
Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging is in need of Virginia Insurance Counseling Assistance Program volunteers. Volunteers receive extensive training on Medicare, Medicaid and related insurance topics, including long-term care. Unfortunately, insurance agents are not eligible to be VICAP counselors.
Volunteers are also needed to provide telephone reassurance. A volunteer calls the individual at a scheduled time each day to make sure he or she is happy, healthy and safe, delivering peace of mind to seniors who are homebound and/or disabled.
Email hr@healthygenerations.org; or call 540/371-3375, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, visit healthygenerations.org/job-openings.
VENDORS NEEDED FOR ANNUAL SHOW
Crafters and vendors are needed for a show at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave., on May 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held rain or shine. Concessions will be available for purchase. Admission and parking are free. Contact Mary Ann Seay at 540/845-6491 if you would like to be a vendor or want more information.