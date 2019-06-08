REGISTER FOR VOTER REGISTRATION TRAINING
On June 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Social Action Committee of Prince William Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta, in collaboration with the League of Women Voters and Prince William Office of Elections, will host an In-Person Virginia Voter Registration Training. The training will be held at the Dr. A.J. Ferlazzo Building, 15941 Donald Curtis Drive, Woodbridge, and is free and open to individuals and members of groups interested in conducting voter registration drives.
Training is mandatory for any organization or person who requests 25 or more voter registration forms from the Virginia Department of Elections or the local Office of Elections. This training will be good for July 2019 through June 2020 voter registration activities.
Training participants will receive a certificate good for registration activities beginning July 1, therefore, it is mandatory that attendees register using Eventbrite by June 15. Sign up at eventbrite.com/e/in-person-third-party-voter-registration-training-and-restoration-of-rights-overview-registration-61673832092.
TEXT TO FIND SUMMER
MEAL SITES
As schools close for summer break, No Kid Hungry Virginia encourages families to text to find summer meal sites near them. Nutritious free meals are available for children and teens 18 and younger at many locations throughout the state during the summer months.
Families can text FOOD or COMIDA to 877-877 and type in a Zip code to find nearby summer meals sites, along with operating days and times. This information populates once local schools are out of session and sites are up and running. No application or registration is required at sites. No Kid Hungry organizes the texting service and updates the information weekly. Locations are also available at fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks.
TOURNAMENT TO SUPPORT BLUE STAR MOTHERS
The Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Chapter VA4 will hold a golf tournament at Lake of the Woods Golf Course on June 29. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
The tournament will feature captain’s choice, best ball, putting contest, prizes, silent auctions and mulligans. Four-person teams are $65 per person and includes green fees, cart and lunch. Hole sponsorships are needed at $100.
All proceeds benefit the Blue Star Mothers’ missions. To register in advance, mail a check to Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg, Box 91, Fredericksburg, VA 22404. Write GOLF on the memo line. To sponsor and register contact Faye Mohler at Fmohler@LOWA.org.