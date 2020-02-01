RACSB WILL OFFER SUICIDE INTERVENTION SKILLS TRAINING
Suicide is preventable, but intervening can seem scary. A two-day training aims to give participants the skills and knowledge to save lives.
Rappahannock Area Community Services Board will offer Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training on March 5–6, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The workshop will help participants learn to recognize the warning signs of suicide, to reach out effectively, and to intervene in a timely manner.
The course will be offered at RACSB at River Club, 10825 Tidewater Trail in Spotsylvania County. The $30 cost includes lunch for both days of the training. Participants must commit to full attendance on both days.
For details, contact Prevention Services Coordinator Michelle Wagaman at 540/374-3337 or mwagaman@rappahannockareacsb.org. To register, go online to bit.ly/ASISTregistration.
To learn more about ASIST, visit livingworks.net/ASIST.
CHORAL GROUPS SEEK SINGERS
The Rappahannock Choral Society holds rehearsals on Mondays at 7 p.m. at the Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road. Interested singers should arrive about 15 minutes prior to the rehearsal to complete an application. Further information is available by calling 540/412-6152, or visiting rappahannock-choral-society.org. Rehearsals are open to the public, and interested singers should feel free to stop by to observe or sit in and sing.
The Spotsylvanians rehearse at the Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, on Mondays, 7–9 p.m. For more information, visit spotsylvanians.org/join.
The Voices, a small choral group directed by Mandy Carr, is recruiting treble voices. No audition is necessary. Rehearsals are twice a month on Tuesday evenings and include techniques on stage presence as well as skills in vocal training. Contact Denise Luck at thevoicesinfo@gmail.com if you are interested in joining.
DINNER DANCE WILL HONOR MILITARY CHILDREN
Join Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg in April to celebrate the Month of the Military Child at a father/daughter, mother/son dinner dance at Ristorante Renato, 411 William St.
Tickets are $55 per couple and $25 for each additional individual in your party. For tickets, mail a check payable to Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg to Box 91, Fredericksburg, VA 22404; write “father/daughter, mother/son dinner dance” on the memo line of the check.
Proceeds will be used for care packaging program postage. For more information, contact Teri Reece at trreece@yahoo.com.
CONTEST WILL ENCOURAGE SAVING, CREATIVITY
The Chancellor Lions Club Charities and Carter Bank and Trust will sponsor the second annual piggy bank designing contest, “The Big Oink.” The contest is open to children in kindergarten through 12th grade and is intended to help students learn money management and to promote savings and creativity.
Students create their own piggy bank in any design or shape. Banks may be made of any material, including coffee cans, milk cartons, Lego, wood or paper, but they should not be larger than 12- by-12-by-12 inches. Banks must have the student’s name and grade on bottom.
Banks should be brought to the Spotsylvania Towne Centre food court on March 28, between 10 a.m. and noon. Banks will need to be picked up March 29, between 4 and 6 p.m.
The winning banks in each age group will be displayed at Carter Bank and Trust on Bragg Road and may be picked up with their prize money after April 6.
Money will be awarded for first, second and third places in six age groups. If a savings account is opened, the prize amount will be double.
Event flyers are available at the mall information booth, 95.9 radio station, facebook.com/chancellorlions or wapennino@aol.com.
RCC SCHOLARSHIP DEADLINE APPROACHES
More than $400,000 in scholarships are available to students who will be enrolled at Rappahannock Community College in the 2020–21 academic year. Deadline to apply is Feb. 14. Scholarships are available to full-time and part-time students. Applicants complete one scholarship application form, which puts them in the running for more than 100 awards.
The average scholarship is $1,500, which is significant considering that the full-time tuition at RCC per year is $4,800.
For more information on the RCC scholarship application and to access the online application, visit rappahannock.edu/scholarships; or call 804/333-6708.
CONSERVATION SCHOLARSHIPS OFFERED
The Hanover–Caroline Soil and Water Conservation District will award three $5,000 scholarships to high school seniors in Hanover and Caroline counties. Applicants should demonstrate an interest in conservation issues, be college-bound, pursue a field of conservation-related study and rank in the top 20 percent of their class.
The Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts Educational Foundation awards four $1,000 scholarships on a statewide basis to aid students who wish to study in a conservation or an environmentally related field. An applicant may be either a graduating senior ranking in the top 20 percent of the class or a college freshman.
Deadline for both scholarship submissions is Feb. 28. To receive instructions and applications for either or both of these scholarships, contact Karen Fetty at the Hanover–Caroline SWCD at 804/537-3025 or email kifetty@hanovercounty.gov.
The Northern Neck Soil and Water Conservation District has three $1,000 scholarships available to Northern Neck students with permanent residency within Northumberland, Richmond, Lancaster or Westmoreland counties majoring in or intending to major in any course curriculum related to natural resource conservation or environmental studies.
The J.C. Berger Conservation Advancement Scholarship is open to students who will begin a full-time, first-year college curriculum in natural resource and/or environmental studies. The James Edward Minor Ag Stewardship Award is open to full-time undergraduate college students who are enrolled in a college level curriculum in natural resources or environmental studies.
Northern Neck students may apply for the Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts Educational Foundation Scholarship. Each SWCD will select one student entering college as a freshman or a current freshman applicant and forward the application to the VASWCD office for consideration.
Applicants may compete for both scholarships but must fill out each scholarship application form. Scholarship guidelines and applications are available at nnswcd.org and may be filled out, printed and mailed to the NNSWCD office. All required paperwork must be included in the application packet. Applications are due in the District office in Warsaw by March 13 at 4:30 p.m.; late or incomplete applications will not be considered.
For additional information, contact Kathleen Watson at the Northern Neck SWCD at kathleen.watson@nnswcd.org or at 804/313-9102, ext. 105.
