TRAINING WILL PROVIDE TOOLS
TO SAVE LIVES
Traditional first aid training teaches participants to perform CPR or create a tourniquet to save lives. Mental Health First Aid provides the skills to help during a mental health crisis. The Rappahannock Area Community Services Board will offer this training on June 19–20.
Through role-playing and simulations, participants gain skills to offer assistance in a mental health crisis. Participants will learn the common risk factors and warning signs of mental illnesses such as anxiety, depression, substance use disorder, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. The course will enable participants to offer community resources to people in crisis.
The 8-hour course is available for individuals and organizations. The $25 registration fee includes a workbook, refreshments and lunch on the first day of training. Classes are limited to 25 participants.
This training will be held at the Rappahannock United Way from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 19 and from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on June 20.
To register for the training, visit bit.ly/MHFAregistration; or contact Jennifer Bateman at 540/374-3337, ext. 100 or jbateman@rappahannockareacsb.org.
FREE LUNCHES FOR CHILDREN, TEENS SET TO RETURN
For the fourth year, Central Rappahannock Regional Library will partner with Fredericksburg City Public Schools, the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank and the Heartwood Center to bring free meals to area youth ages 18 and younger.
Meals will be available at Fredericksburg Branch, 1201 Caroline St., Monday through Friday, June 18 through August 2, except July 4, from noon until 12:45 p.m.
Meals will be available at Salem Church Branch, 2607 Salem Church Road, Tuesday through Thursday, June 4 through August 8, except June 11 and 18, and July 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Meals will be available at Howell Branch, 806 Lyons Blvd., on Saturdays, June 15 through August 10, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Food bags provided to all local children who qualify for free and reduced lunch, when accompanied by an adult. Call 540/788-9838 for more information and registration details.
GROUP WILL FOCUS ON CAREGIVERS’ WELLNESS
Celebrate Helping Hands of the Celebrate Del Webb Community invites caregivers from the community to a free Caregivers’ Wellness Conference. The conference will include workshops, informational vendors, pampering sessions, Zumba class, a boxed lunch and more.
The conference will be held June 22, noon to 3 p.m., at Celebrate By Del Webb Riverside Lodge, 10 Montera Ave., Stafford.
RSVP through Friday. There are multiple ways to register. Call 540/277-4655; sign up at the Celebrate Riverside Lodge; or register through AARP at 800/278-1045 or aarp.cvent.com/CelebrateHelpingHands.
LEARN TO SWIM AT FERRY FARM POOL
Swim lessons will be offered at Ferry Farm pool. Registration is $70 per session payable to Peter Maloney.
Session 1 is June 17–20 and 24–27; session 2 is July 8–11 and 15–18; and session 3 is July 22–25 and 29 to Aug 1.
Advanced level lessons are 10:30-11 a.m.; intermediate level lessons are 11 to 11:30 a.m.; and beginner level lessons are 11:30 a.m. to noon.
Registration is in person at Ferry Farm Pool (behind Ferry Farm Elementary School) between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. You do not have to be a member of the pool to attend swim lessons, but members have first preference if classes are full. Pool memberships are still available and are open to anyone.
For more information on swim lessons contact Peter Maloney at swimcoachpeter@yahoo.com; 540/371-4369 or 540/220-7195. For more information on pool membership contact Scott Montrief at 540/372-4039; or triefster@gmail.com.
LILLIE’S LOVE HOSTING GOLF TOURNAMENT TO FIGHT MYOCARDITIS
The Lillie’s Love organization is sponsoring a golf tournament June 8 at The Gauntlet in Stafford County to raise money for the Myocarditis Foundation.
Teri Elie founded Lillie’s Love following the death of her granddaughter, Lillie Nicole Hall of Fredericksburg, from undiagnosed myocarditis in October 2017. Myocarditis is an often undiagnosed disease that causes inflammation of the heart muscle, which leads to weakening and damage of the heart.
Elie said the goal of Lillie’s Love is to increase awareness of the disease among doctors and the general public “so others do not suffer the pain and anguish of losing a loved one.”
Entry fee for the tournament is $90 per golfer, which includes cart, gift bag, after-round meal and prizes. Golfers can register online in advance or at the course on the day of the event.
Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. To register or find out more about Lillie’s Love, visit lillieslove.com.
REGISTER FOR
JUNE 29 MUD RUN
The Dirty Lions Mud Run is scheduled for June 29 at Eagle Bay. The 4-mile race for adults starts at 7 a.m., and the 1-mile Leo Mud Run for children will start at 9 a.m.
Register online at racetimeingunlimited.org.
For more information, visit dirtylionmudrun.com; call Mark Cawthon at 540/226-9928; or email countyweaver@gmail.com.
GOLF TOURNAMENT WILL SUPPORT STAFFORD KIDS
Stafford County Department of Social Services will host its 10th annual Golf Classic for Stafford Kids at Augustine Golf Club on June 19. Shotgun start is at 9 a.m. The day includes a buffet lunch, raffles, a silent auction and prizes.
The cost to pay is $85 for an individual, or $340 for a foursome. Proceeds from the tournament will be used to support the agency’s Special Welfare Fund for community needs that are not met through typical funding streams at the state and federal level.
The fund supports an annual trip to Kings Dominion for children in foster care. It provides limited, one-time emergency assistance to high risk children and families involved with Child and Adult Protective Services. It also supports the agency’s holiday program and community outreach efforts.
To sponsor the tournament or participate, contact Erin Riley at 540/658-8730; or erin.k.riley@dss.virginia.gov.
COMPETITION BENEFITS
FOOD BANK
Each spring Virginia’s lawyers come together in a friendly competition to raise much-needed food and funds for Virginia’s seven regional food banks.
The Legal Food Frenzy is a collaboration of the Attorney General’s office, the Young Lawyers Division of the Virginia Bar Association, and the Federation of Virginia Food Banks. It has leveraged the competitive spirits of the Commonwealth’s legal professionals to the tune of more than 18 million pounds since it launched statewide in 2007.
This April, 161 law firms, legal departments, government offices and law schools raised 1.3 million pounds at a time of year when hunger is not top of mind for many. However, according to Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap report, 863,000 Virginians struggle to put enough nutritious food on the table throughout the year. Food banks partner with 1,600 pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and other service providers in Virginia to help ensure no one goes hungry when they fall on hard times.
This year, regional winners with Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank were Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen, and Fredericksburg Public Defender.
LIONS CLUB HOSTS SUCCESSFUL TOURNAMENT
The Spotsylvania Lions Club “Swing for Sight” Charity Golf Tournament, held May 13, was a success despite the intermittent rain and cold weather. The Lions Club wishes to thank not only the golfers who braved the trying conditions, but also their generous corporate sponsors, donors and local businesses for their support and donations. Of special note are Lion Bruce and Sandy Davis, Walmart, Wawa, Panera Bread, Hooters, Red Robin, Goodyear, Shane’s Rib Shack, BJ’s Brewhouse, Fujiya House, Lees Hill Golf Club, Augustine Golf Course, Hobbs Hole Golf Club, Meadows Farms Golf Course, Pendleton Golf Course, The Gauntlet Golf Club, Tom Gattuso, Chancellor Eye Care, Lion John Gattuso, Mary Covington, Lion Tom Gorsuch, Lion Charles and Nila Trigger, SDI Engineers, Lion Kathy Heil, Lion Pat and Gene Gay, Gene Dammann and Rappahannock Investment Group. Because of their support and contributions The Spotsylvania Lions Club will be able to assist in the purchase of at least 45 pairs of eyeglasses for those less fortunate children and adults in Spotsylvania County.
The club’s next Swing for Sight Charity Golf Tournament will be the 25th annual or silver anniversary event. To get your name on the list of potential golfers, email a short message to Lion John Gattuso at osuttag1@verizon.net.