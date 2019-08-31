HOST A BABY SHOWER FOR UNITED WAY
Rappahannock United Way is hosting a baby shower drive to make sure new parents are prepared for parenthood.
Donations are being accepted through Sept. 18. Top needs are diapers, wipes and basic clothing items.
To help, host a baby shower to collect items, order items through Rappahannock United Way’s Amazon Wish list, donate through the group’s website or bring donations to the United Way office.
For more information visit rappahannockunitedway.org/seasons/healthy-living.
NAACP TO CELEBRATE BEAUTY OF UNITY
The Spotsylvania Branch of the NAACP will host a Community Unity Banquet on Sept. 28 at 4 p.m. at the River Club Church, 10835 Tidewater Trail, Fredericksburg.
The event will celebrate the beauty of all people with a fashion show and a semi-formal dinner.
Tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for individuals
18 years and younger. Sponsors may reserve a table for eight at a discounted price of $300. Seating is limited; please reserve tickets as soon as possible.
For more information, to sponsor a table or to reserve tickets, contact Moe Petway at 540/847-7637; or Joyce Edwards at 540/226-5444.
SUPPORT BLUE STAR MOTHERS AT BURGER BASH
The Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Chapter VA4 will hold a Burger Bash fundraiser at 6 Bears and A Goat on Sept. 18, from 5 to 8 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Care Package Program, sending care packages to deployed military service members.
Tell the server you are supporting the cause or show the group’s flyer to make sure 10 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Blue Star Mothers.
Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Chapter VA4 is an organization of caring and supportive mothers of service members who are currently serving or have served in the United States armed forces. Visit the group on Facebook to view the event flyer.
For more information contact Sue Gass–Burson at susegb@netscape.net. 6 Bears and A Goat is located at 1140 International Parkway.
TICKETS ON SALE FOR ANNUAL FASHION GALA
The Newcomers and Old Friends club of Fredericksburg is preparing for its annual Fashion Gala to be held Nov. 1 at the Fredericksburg Expo Center.
Committees are busy lining up wonderful vendors and soliciting for exciting silent auction items. Models are ready to don beautiful fashions from Chico’s, Lady Legacy and Saxon shoes and have their hair and makeup done by Salon 730. Male models will be wearing fashionable clothing from Jos. A. Bank.
Don’t miss this exciting event. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by downloading the registration form at newcomersandoldfriends.com. The deadline to purchase tickets is Oct. 22. No tickets will be sold at the door.
Further information is available by calling 540/654-0478.
SPOTSY SALE TRAIL SET TO RETURN
The seventh annual Route 208 Sale Trail will be held in Spotsylvania County on Sept. 13 and 14, beginning at 8 a.m.
Follow 24 miles of yard sales, antiquing and sidewalk sales along Route 208 as it winds through Four Mile Fork, Spotsylvania Courthouse, Snell, Post Oak and Brokenburg to Lake Anna.
The sale will be held rain or shine. For more information visit 208saletrail.com.
SING WITH THE VOICES
The Voices, a small choral group directed by Mandy Carr, is recruiting treble voices—no audition necessary. Rehearsals occur twice a month on Tuesday evenings and include techniques on stage presence as well as skills in vocal training.
The Voices performs at various venues around the area with music from the 40s through the 80s—think poodle skirts, love beads and flip-flops.
Rehearsals begin at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at Hillcrest Methodist Church. Contact Denise Luck at thevoicesinfo@gmail.com if you are interested in joining.
CHORAL SOCIETY RECRUITS NEW SINGERS
The Rappahannock Choral Society is seeking new singers for its fall season. Interested singers should plan to attend the meet and greet prior to the first rehearsal and then stay to participate in the rehearsal.
The meet and greet will start at 6:45 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road, in the community room, which is downstairs.
Meet the conductor and members of the chorus, then stay to take part in a typical rehearsal. Further information about membership will be available at that time.
Interested singers who are unable to attend may call 540/412-6152 or contact the conductor directly at rcsconductor@gmail.com.
LOCAL CRAFTERS, VENDORS NEEDED
The Spotsylvania County Woman’s Club will have its fall craft and vendor show on Sept. 21 at the Marshall Center, Spotsylvania Courthouse.
Crafters and vendors are needed for the event. Tables and electric outlets are available. For more information, email SCWC.VA@gmail.com; or call 540/273-3724.
The King George Fall Festival will celebrate the 61st year of the annual event Oct. 12 at King George High School.
The Fall Festival Committee is looking for crafters, vendors and food trucks. To showcase and sell crafts and food, visit kgfallfestival.com and fill out the appropriate registration form. Contact kghsteacher@gmail.com for more information.
Crafters and vendors are needed for a show at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave., on Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event will be held rain or shine. Concessions will be available for purchase. Admission and parking are free. Contact Mary Ann Seay at 540/845-6491; or fredfair123@gmail.com for more information.
The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 15 Auxiliary will hold its annual Fall Vendor and Craft Fair in support of The Wounded Warrior Project on Nov. 9, at 3700 Fallwood Lane.
Vendors and crafters are needed for this event. For more information, email Lodge15Auxiliary@gmail.com.
LEARN TO SQUARE DANCE AT LOW
The Lake of the Woods Square Dance Club will offer a free beginner square dance drop-in session Sept. 13 from 7:30–9:30 p.m. No dancing skills or special clothes are required.
Dances are held at the LOW Community Center located at 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove.
Square dance lessons at The Lake of the Woods will begin Sept. 18, and will run Wednesdays from 7:30–9:30 p.m. The cost for the 14 lessons is $75.
Lessons will be held in the lower level of The Lake of the Woods Club House, 205 Lakeview Parkway, Locust Grove.
For more information, visit sites.google.com/view/lowsquaredanceclub/home; or text or call Dick at 703/298-6254.
