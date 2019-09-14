BIG WOW SET FOR OCT. 5
The fifth annual Big WOW (Walk on Wilsons) to raise awareness for Wilson’s disease is Oct. 5 from 1-3 p.m. at the Dahlgren Railroad Heritage Trail, 10431 Bloomsbury Road in King George.
Wilson’s is a rare genetic disorder that leads to copper poisoning in the body, resulting in liver and neurological problems. Untreated, it is fatal. However, if diagnosed and treated early, people with Wilson’s disease can lead normal lives.
The local walk was organized after Constantin Langa, a King George man, was diagnosed with the disease in 2010. He’s lost his ability to walk, talk, take care of himself and hold down a job, but he and his family remain active in advocacy and research efforts. Langa also does volunteer work for local community groups, using specialized computer equipment to write grant applications and do other research.
Participants can pick their distance, walk or run on the trail and bring their pets, on leashes. The DRHT is wheelchair accessible for the first half-mile. Those interested can purchase shirts in their desired color and type by Tuesday for availability on race day at bonfire.com/the-big-wow-2019-team-langa. They can also make a donation at the same site.
All proceeds go to support the research activities of the Wilson’s disease to develop a patient registry and improve early detection. More information is available by emailing langathebigwow@gmail.com.
K.G. CANDIDATES TO HOLD FORUM
The King George Branch of the NAACP and the King George Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a candidates’ forum at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the King George High School auditorium.
Several candidates for state offices plan to attend, and all candidates for local offices, including those uncontested, will be there, organizers said. The two contested races in King George are for at-large supervisor, pitting incumbent Ruby Brabo against Annie Cupka; and for sheriff. Chief Deputy Chris Giles is running against former State Police investigator T.C. Collins.
All residents are welcome to attend the free event and bring questions to ask candidates.
CLUB ORGANIZES CENTURY BIKE RIDE
Fredericksburg Cyclist’s 20th annual Cannonball Century will be held Sept. 28.
The ride will begin and end at Curtis Memorial Park, 58 Jesse Curtis Lane, Hartwood. Check-in opens at 7 a.m., and the event closes by 6 p.m.
Three routes are available: half-metric 32.5 miles, metric 63.2 miles and century 100.3 miles on Ride with GPS.
This ride includes rest stops, a complete post-ride lunch, clear cue sheets and road markings, and support throughout the ride.
Registration is $65 and does not include a T-shirt. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to a variety of local charities.
For more information, contact Quentin Gilbert at CannonballCentury@gmail.com; or visit bikefred.com/cannonball.
HOST A BABY SHOWER FOR UNITED WAY
Rappahannock United Way is hosting a baby shower drive to make sure new parents are prepared for parenthood.
Donations are being accepted through Wednesday. Top needs are diapers, wipes and basic clothing items.
To help, host a baby shower to collect items, order items through Rappahannock United Way’s Amazon Wish list, donate through the group’s website or bring donations to the United Way office.
For more information visit rappahannockunitedway.org/seasons/healthy-living.
NAACP TO CELEBRATE BEAUTY OF UNITY
The Spotsylvania Branch of the NAACP will host a Community Unity Banquet on Sept. 28 at 4 p.m. at the River Club Church, 10835 Tidewater Trail, Fredericksburg.
The event will celebrate the beauty of all people with a fashion show and a delicious semi-formal dinner.
Tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for individuals 18-years and under. Sponsors may reserve a table for eight at a discounted price of $300. Seating is limited; please reserve tickets as soon as possible.
For more information, to sponsor a table or to reserve tickets, contact Moe Petway at 540/847-7637; or Joyce Edwards at 540/226-5444.
GOLF TOURNAMENT WILL SUPPORT POTOMAC RIVER
Fairview Beach Resident’s Association will present its sixth annual benefit golf tournament, “Protecting the Potomac,” on Friday, Oct. 11 at Lee’s Hill Golf Club of Fredericksburg.
Registration is at 8 a.m., with shot gun start at 9 a.m. The registration fee is $80 per player or $320 per team and includes putting contest, breakfast, prizes, raffles, green fees, range balls, golf cart and lunch. The tournament features Captain’s Choice and mulligans, and the first-place team wins cash.
Golfer and team registration are available online at fairviewbeach.org. Golf tournament information may be found under “Upcoming Events.”
Sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses and individuals. All sponsors will be recognized and advertised during the entire day of the tournament. Sponsorship information is also posted on the group’s website.
Funds earned through the generosity of tournament sponsors and golfers will continue to enable erosion projects on the Potomac River.
For more tournament information, contact Ginny Grimes at 540/907-0360.
DAR CHAPTER PROMOTES CONSTITUTION WEEK IN SCHOOLS
This month the Washington–Lewis Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution gave to Fredericksburg City Schools 475 bookmarks imprinted with the Preamble to the Constitution of the United States of America. These will be distributed among city school students to celebrate Constitution Week, today through Saturday.
The chapter also funded the purchase of 10 posters with themes including the Declaration of Independence, the Preamble to the United States Constitution, the U.S. Constitution itself, and the Pledge of Allegiance to the United States of America.
The Washington-Lewis DAR Chapter, which was founded in Fredericksburg in 1922, is a woman’s service organization that meets monthly during the academic year. Its mission is to promote education, historic preservation and patriotism. Any woman 18 years of age or older who can prove her direct descent from an ancestor who aided colonists during the American Revolution is eligible for membership. Visit washington-lewis.vadar.org for more information.
SUPPORT BLUE STAR MOTHERS AT BURGER BASH
The Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Chapter VA4 will hold a Burger Bash fundraiser at 6 Bears and A Goat on Wednesday, from 5 to 8 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Care Package Program, which sends care packages to deployed military service members.
Tell the server you are supporting the cause or show the group’s flyer to make sure 10 percent of the proceeds will be donated to Blue Star Mothers.
Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Chapter VA4 is an organization of caring and supportive mothers of service members who are currently serving or have served in the United States armed forces. Visit the group on Facebook to view the event flyer.
For more information contact Sue Gass–Burson at susegb@netscape.net.
6 Bears and A Goat is located at 1140 International Parkway.
SPOTSYLVANIANS WELCOME ALL SINGERS
The Spotsylvanians Chorus is currently seeking new members. All singers are welcome. The final day to register for this season is Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. For more information, visit spotsylvanians.org/join.
LEARN TO SQUARE DANCE AT LOW
Weekly square dance lessons at The Lake of the Woods will begin Wednesday, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The cost for the 14 lessons is $75.
Lessons will be held in the lower level of The Lake of the Woods Club House, 205 Lakeview Parkway, Locust Grove.
For more information, visit sites.google.com/view/lowsquaredanceclub/home; or text or call Dick at 703/298-6254.
LOCAL CRAFTERS, VENDORS NEEDED
The Spotsylvania County Woman’s Club will have its fall craft and vendor show on Saturday at the Marshall Center, Spotsylvania Courthouse.
Crafters and vendors are needed for the event. Tables and electric outlets are available. For more information, email SCWC.VA@gmail.com; or call 540/273-3724.
The King George Fall Festival will celebrate the 61st year of the annual event Oct. 12 at King George High School.
The Fall Festival Committee is looking for crafters, vendors and food trucks. To showcase and sell crafts and food, visit kgfallfestival.com and fill out the appropriate registration form. Contact kghsteacher@gmail.com for more information.
Crafters and vendors are needed for a show at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave., on Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event will be held rain or shine. Concessions will be available for purchase. Admission and parking are free. Contact Mary Ann Seay at 540/845-6491; or fredfair123@gmail.com for more information.
The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 15 Auxiliary will hold its annual Fall Vendor and Craft Fair in support of The Wounded Warrior Project on Nov. 9, at 3700 Fallwood Lane.
Vendors and crafters are needed for this event. For more information, email Lodge15Auxiliary@gmail.com.
