SUPPORT CHARITY,
PURCHASE FIREWORKS
Looking for things that snap, crackle, pop and sizzle for the 4th? The Battlefield Council of the Knights of Columbus annual fireworks sale will raise money to support local charities.
The fireworks sales stand is located in front of the Bed, Bath and Beyond on Route 3. Look for the big tent there, and come early for the best selection. Sale hours are today, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. All profits will go to local charitable missions.
MARCH IN HERITAGE CHILDREN’S PARADE
Children and children’s groups younger than 18 years of age are invited to march in the July 4th Heritage Children’s Parade.
Line up at the Downtown VRE station parking lot on Lafayette Boulevard, beginning at 9 a.m. Judging for best costume and best-decorated bike begins at 9:15 a.m. Winners will be announced at 9:25 a.m. and will receive a prize from Chuck E Cheese’s.
The parade starts at 9:30 a.m. and will follow Caroline Street to George Street to Princess Anne Street and back to the train station.
No floats or motors are permitted. Well-behaved dogs on a leash are welcome.
Spectators are needed to line the parade route.
The parade is hosted by the Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Chapter VA4. For more information, contact Teresa Sumners at sumnerst@hotmail.com.
VOLUNTEER TO MENTOR STUDENTS
Germanna Community College is looking for volunteers to participate in the Germanna Mentoring Program. The program assists students in understanding early adulthood and navigating higher education. Mentors are needed for the fall semester.
Mentors must be 21 or older, have an associate’s degree or higher and spend two hours a month with their mentee for a year.
For questions about the program or how to apply, call 540/834-1053 or email mentoring@germanna.edu.
DONATE SCHOOL SUPPLIES TO FOSTER KIDS
Embrace Treatment Foster Care is collecting school supplies for children in foster care. Donations may be dropped off at The Free Lance–Star, 1340 Central Park Blvd., Suite 100, Fredericksburg, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Supplies needed include paper, blue or black pens, No. 2 pencils, erasers, pencil sharpener, colored pencils, crayons, markers, highlighters, tape, glue sticks, backpacks, construction paper, scissors, spiral notebooks, composition books, index cards, tissues, sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer, pencil case, calculator, rulers, protractors, binders and pocket folders.
Supplies will be collected until July 31. For more information, contact Gretchen Rusden at gretchen.rusden@embracetfc.com.
LIONS NAME MELVIN JONES FELLOWS
Karen Taylor and Wallace Burrus of Stafford County have been named Melvin Jones Fellows by Lions Clubs International Foundation in recognition of their commitment to serving the world community. Named for the founder of Lions Clubs International, the fellowship is one of the foundation’s highest recognitions, honoring commitment to humanitarian service.
Both Taylor and Burrus are members of the Stafford County Lions Club. At the Charter Night Dinner, both received commemorative plaques and lapel pins acknowledging their dedication to the foundation’s humanitarian goals. As Melvin Jones Fellows, Taylor and Burrus become part of the growing network of individuals who are committed to improving the quality of life for people locally and in communities around the world.
Burrus diligently pursued and accomplished a 501(c)(3) corporation for the club, and Taylor jumped in and dedicated immense effort in fundraising efforts as a new member.
The Melvin Jones Fellowship is a recognition presented to those who donate $1,000 to LCIF or to people for whom a donation was made by others. It is the backbone of LCIF, providing 75 percent of the foundation’s revenue. Contributions may be made by clubs, districts or individuals, including non-Lions.
AARP SEEKS AWARD NOMINEES
AARP is accepting nominations for its 2019 Virginia Andrus Award for Community Service, which honors Virginians 50 and older who are sharing their experience, talent and skills to enrich the lives of their community members.
Nominees must be 50 or older. The achievements, accomplishments or service on which the nomination is based must have been performed on a volunteer basis without pay, must reflect AARP’s vision and purpose, and must be replicable and provide inspiration for others to volunteer. Couples or partners who perform service together are also eligible; however, teams are not eligible. This is not a posthumous award.
Nominate someone for the award at aarp.org/forms/aarp-andrus-award-for-community-service. The application deadline is July 15. The award recipient will be announced in November.
ALLEN & ALLEN CELEBRATES
LOCAL HERO
Rick Ecker, founder of Veterans on Track Foundation, which has furnished 350 veteran houses, turning them into homes, is a 2019 winner of the Allen & Allen Hometown Heroes Award.
The award celebrates acts of local heroism throughout the cities and surrounding communities of Richmond, Charlottesville and Fredericksburg.
STEAK OUT TO BENEFIT MOTHERS
Every Monday in July, Sedona Taphouse will host Steak Out for Charity to benefit Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Chapter VA4.
Order an $8 steak or salmon meal and a beverage, and $1 from each meal purchased will be donated to the Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Chapter VA4. Water does not count.
The promotion will run Mondays in July from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Sedona Taphouse, 591 William St.
Proceeds benefit the care package program, sending packages to deployed service members. For more information, email bsmva4@gmail.com.