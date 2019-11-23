RIVERSIDE TO HOST ONSTAGE WITH SANTA
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts will host Onstage with Santa on Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon.
Get your picture taken with a former White House Santa on the decorated Riverside Center for the Performing Arts stage. Bring your phones because a Riverside Center employee will be stationed to take the picture from your personal phone. This way you get your picture right away, creating a perfect opportunity to take your Christmas card picture.
In addition to photo-ops with Santa, there will be a hot chocolate bar with all the fixings, and a give away for some turkeys, hams and show only tickets to upcoming productions.
Onstage with Santa is free.
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts is a drop-off site for Toys for Tots. If you wish to donate to Toys for Tots, please bring a new, unwrapped toy to put in the collection bin.
OPT OUTSIDE FOR PHOTO CONTEST
From the first Thanksgiving at Virginia’s Berkeley Hundred plantation in 1619, Virginians have gathered to give thanks and enjoy family, friends and fun during the holiday. Special time together can continue past the last slice of pie with a visit to Virginia State Parks.
From Thanksgiving Day through Dec. 1, Virginia State Parks will sponsor Opt Outside and join the national effort to promote healthy lifestyles and encourage people to get outdoors.
A photo contest, with a $500 gift certificate top prize, is an added bonus for the holiday weekend. To qualify, photos must be taken at a Virginia state park between Thursday and Dec. 1. Individuals may submit up to five photos. Visit virginiastateparks.gov for contest details and rules.
CONSERVATION DISTRICT TO OFFER SCHOLARSHIP
The L. Gordon “Link” Linkous Scholarship deadline has been extended to Jan. 10, 2020. Tri-County/City Soil & Water Conservation District will award one $500 scholarship to a rising or current student of an accredited post-secondary education institution from Fredericksburg or King George, Spotsylvania, or Stafford counties who is pursuing a conservation or environmental field of study.
Linkous spent more than 60 years advancing conservation in our area. This scholarship was created to support and inspire future stewards and leaders to follow in the footsteps of extraordinary conservationists.
Visit the Tri-County/City website at tccswcd.org; or email the education coordinator at mariya.hudick@tccswcd.org for the scholarship rules and application.
HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS CAN LEARN TO FLY
The Virginia Space Grant Consortium is offering flight academies at no cost for high school students statewide.
Pathways Flight Academies immerse students in learning to fly as a first step to becoming a commercial pilot. Five, 12-day residential academies will be offered during the summer of 2020 for selected students who have shown passion for science, technology, engineering or math and have career aspirations to become a commercial pilot. Students admitted to the program will undertake ground school and flight training that can potentially culminate in their first solo flight.
The competitive application process is open to students statewide. Qualified applicants must be U.S. citizens, Virginia residents and 16 years old by the start of the session. They must also be able to pass an FAA flight physical exam upon acceptance into the program. Thirty students will be selected.
The application deadline is Jan. 12, 2020. Learn more at vsgc.odu.edu/pathwaysflightacademies.
GRANT TO FUND TREE PLANTING PROGRAM
Tree Fredericksburg is the recipient of a $6,000 community grant from Transurban, the operator of the 95 Express Lanes, to fully fund a years-worth of tree planting. The grant is part of Transurban’s “Fred Ex” Community Grant Program which supports organizations that sustain, enhance or protect the local environment and neighborhoods along the I–95 corridor.
The Fred Ex grant will enable Tree Fredericksburg to purchase, plant and maintain 32 trees in the city of Fredericksburg. The trees will be planted at James Monroe High School and throughout the city’s parks in November 2019 and March 2020.
For more information on the grant program, visit Expresslanes.com.
POINSETTIAS ON SALE NOW
Rappahannock Adult Activities is accepting orders for holiday poinsettias. Proceeds from the sale of poinsettias support day programs which provide adults with developmental disabilities opportunities for exercise, education and excursions.
The plants are available in red, white and pink and come in four sizes: 4.5-inch for $5; 6.5-inch for $10; 8-inch for $16; and 10-inch for $25.
Orders will be taken on a first come, first served basis and should be placed by Dec. 5.
Deliveries will be Dec. 10-13. Participants in RAAI’s day support program can make arrangements for weekday delivery of orders of five or more poinsettias. Orders of less than five poinsettias are available for pick-up between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the greenhouse, 750 Kings Highway in Stafford County.
Order online at rappahannockareacsb.org. Or, call RAAI at 540/373-7643 to place an order over the phone.
NONPROFIT OPENS NOMINATIONS FOR HOME REPAIRS
Rebuilding Together Fredericksburg is a local nonprofit organization that repairs and refurbishes homes for needy and disabled individuals in the City of Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania County and Stafford County.
If you are a low income or disabled homeowner and unable to make your own repairs, or if you want to nominate a needy homeowner, call 540/373-9807.
Applications may also be downloaded at rebuildingtogetherfbg.org, and mailed to Box 41280, Fredericksburg, VA 22404.
Requests are due by Jan. 17, 2020 for home modifications and repairs that will begin in April 2020.
The work is done at no cost for the most qualified applicants. The group is donor supported. Financial contributions to support these efforts may be made through PayPal, from the group’s Facebook page or website, or mailed to the post office box above.
PROJECT WILL SHELTER OUTDOOR CATS
As temperatures drop and we’re finally approaching winter, we seek the warmth of our homes. But where do the animals without homes go? We’ve seen cats hide in cars, climb into drains, and break into garages or sheds to stay warm.
Mo Galbraith has begun a project to help stray and outdoor cats in the community by making shelters. With most of the animal shelters in the area nearing capacity, she was inspired by her best friend to seek an alternative solution for these cats.
Galbraith will construct shelters from materials such as storage containers, plastic or styrofoam coolers, straw, sheets and blankets.
To donate materials or toward the cause, or if you know where a cat colony is located, contact her at marijog25@gmail.com. If your outdoor or farm cats need a shelter, she can assist you as well.
Galbraith has also set up a page at gofundme.com/f/shelters-for-strayoutdoor-cats?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1.
SERVE SEEKS HELP FOR HOLIDAYS
SERVE is asking its neighbors to donate gift cards for its clients for the holidays. The organization needs $10 grocery cards for meat with holiday meal boxes, and $20 Walmart or Target cards for teenagers to pick out their gifts themselves. SERVE appreciates anything it is fortunate enough to receive. All donations are tax deductible.
HONOR LOVED ONES ON LOW TREE OF LOVE
The Lake of the Woods Lions Tree of Love will be dedicated at Wilderness Center, at the intersection of routes 20 and 3 in Locust Grove, on Dec. 7 at 2 p.m.
Festooned with white lights in remembrance of loved ones who have passed on and red lights in honor of individuals for their kindness and caring toward families and individuals or for their service to the community, the tree will be dedicated by the Rev. John Howe of Lake of the Woods Church and lit by Lions President Dave Shull. A smaller tree will also be decorated with purple lights in memory of and gratitude to U.S. veterans.
Requests for individuals to be remembered and honored, together with checks for a tax-deductible donation of $5 or more per individual, should be made payable and mailed to Lake of the Woods Lions Foundation, Box 605, Locust Grove, VA 22508. The Foundation is a 501(C)(3) organization and donations may be tax-deductible.
Closing date for donations is Friday in time for names to be included in the ceremony program.
CALL FOR PERFORMING ARTISTS
Once again, Dance Matrix & Company plans to bring the performing arts community together for an event to benefit a local Fredericksburg charity. The event will raise funds and awareness for Friends of the Rappahannock. The performance will be held in the the newly renovated Fredericksburg Branch Library Theater on Feb. 1, 2020.
DMC invites artists to apply to perform in the fundraiser and hopes many different performing arts genres will participate: dancers, actors, musicians, singers and more.
The company has received a support grant from the Fredericksburg Arts Commission to help defray costs and artist fees, and all net proceeds from the event will be donated to Friends of the Rappahannock.
Artists may apply through Jan. 10, 2020, and will be selected through the application process. DMC will be opening applications to a small group of student artists as well.
Information and applications may be found on the company’s web site at dancematrixcompany.com. For questions, contact DMC at liv2dns@earthlink.net.
ARTSLIVE ACCEPTS YOUNG ARTIST APPLICATIONS
ArtsLIVE! is accepting applications for its 2020 Young Artist Competition. Students of piano, voice and instruments can find the requirements and application for the competition at artsliveva.org/yac. The application fee is $30. The application deadline is Dec. 13.
Students selected will audition on Jan. 9 and 10, 2020, and the finals competition will be judged on Jan. 18, 2020, at Fredericksburg Baptist Church at 7:30 p.m. Winners in each category will receive scholarships and invitations to perform at ArtsLIVE! Annual Chamber Music Festival and future ArtsLIVE! sponsored events.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend the free finals concert. ArtsLIVE! is accepting donations.
STUFF A STOCKING FOR A CHILD
Embrace Treatment Foster Care wants all of its children to experience the excitement of the holiday season. It is collecting stocking stuffers for local children in foster care.
Gift ideas include headphones, small toys, phone chargers, lip gloss, hair ties, nail polish, socks, Play-Doh, Lego, mittens, Matchbox cars, mini book lights, movie tickets, bath bubbles, hand warmers, coffee or tea, and gift cards.
Donations may be dropped off at Katora Coffee, 615 Caroline St.; Towne Centre Branch Library, 390 Spotsylvania Mall; Salem Church Branch Library, 2607 Salem Church Road; or Howell Branch Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., through Dec. 6.
For more information, contact Gretchen Rusden, Foster Parent Recruitment Coordinator, at 540/613-5120; or Gretchen.Rusden@embracetfc.com.
CLASSES WILL TRAIN TREE STEWARDS
Tree Fredericksburg will hold a Tree Steward class beginning Jan. 7, 2020. The class will be held Tuesdays, 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the Dorothy Hart Recreation Center, 408 Canal St. The course work is based on the Trees Virginia training manual. There will be nine classes; the series will run through March 3, 2020. Additional training will be held in the spring for pruning and tree identification.
There is a charge of $125 for the class. Upon completion of the course work, participants will be certified as Tree Stewards, and each Tree Steward will receive a Felco pruner and a Silky folding pocket saw (value $120).
Fredericksburg Tree Stewards are “hands on” volunteers, and at a minimum are required to donate 25 hours of volunteer time during the year. For more information or to sign up for the class, contact Sally Hall at sallyh12@verizon.net. The class is limited to 25 people.
