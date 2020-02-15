CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Fredericksburg Area League of Women Voters informal gathering, Books-A-Million, Spotsylvania Towne Centre, today, 2 p.m. Celebrate a suffragist who worked to demand women’s right to vote and passage of the 19th Amendment. No required reading. Free except for the cost of your own beverage.
- Canstruction, Spotsylvania Towne Centre, 137 Spotsylvania Mall Drive, today and Monday. Teams have built structures out of canned food that later gets donated to the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. Vote for your favorite. $1 or one canned good equals one vote. fredfood.org/canstruction.
- ”Wise Beyond Their Years, The Oral Histories of Ms. Eva Starks and Ms. Margaret Ware” and “A Celebration Through Music—The Main Uno and Shady Grove Baptist Churches,” James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange, today, 2–4 p.m. Part of the continuing oral histories collection project with Phil Audibert. Admission is free; free will donations appreciated. RSVP. 540/672-1776.
- “Medical Care As We Approach Death,” Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle, today, 2–4 p.m. Presentation by Dr. Wayland Marks. 540/310-4001.
- James Monroe’s Missouri Compromise, University of Mary Washington, 1301 College Ave., Monroe Hall, Room 116, Monday, 7–8:30 p.m. Robert Forbes explores Monroe’s pivotal role in shepherding the nation through one of its greatest crises. jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu.
- Celebrate Washington’s 288th and park’s 90th birthdays, George Washington Birthplace National Monument, 1732 Popes Creek Road, Colonial Beach, Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Living historians perform at 11 a.m. and 3:15 p.m.; birthday party with cake and punch at the Log House Tea Room at 1 p.m.; Colonial Faire performs at 2 p.m.; and special tours of the Memorial House Museum. Free. 804/224-1732; or nps.gov/gewa.
- Master Gardener Public Education Program, Howell Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., Wednesday, 1 p.m. Sherry Graham will present “Branching Out: Selecting the Right Tree for Your Yard.” Free.
- Dementia Friends Information Session, Cooper Branch Library, 20 Washington Ave., Colonial Beach, Wednesday, 5–6 p.m. Increase your understanding of dementia and think about the small things you can do to make a difference for people affected by dementia in your community. RSVP to Julie Irving at Julie.Irving@mwhc.com.
- Ordinary Treasures: The Material Culture of the Enslaved, University of Mary Washington, 1301 College Ave., Combs Hall, Room 237, Thursday, 6–7:30 p.m. Martha Katz–Hyman discusses everyday items used by enslaved persons, drawn from her multivolume book (with Kym Rice) “World of a Slave: Encyclopedia of the Material Life of Slaves in the United States.” jamesmonroemuseum.umw.edu.
- Spotsylvania Community Forum, Snow Memorial Library, 8740 Courthouse Road, Thursday. Program of the Alzheimer’s Association. Open to all. RSVP to lmyers@alz.org; or 540/228-1502.
- Co-op Happy Hour, Tapa Rio, 1101 Sophia St., Friday, 6–8 p.m. Sponsored by the Fredericksburg Food Co-op. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
- Heroes Among Us—75th Anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Feb. 23, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday features Iwo Jima Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams, history talks and special displays, the USMC History Division and the Naval History and Heritage Command. View both flags raised on Iwo Jima on Feb. 23, 1945. Representatives from service organizations will also be on hand to help active duty and veterans navigate life both during and after their service. Sunday features a Family Day event. A special concert by the President’s Own Marine Band will be held at 2 p.m. Free. usmcmuseum.com.
- Bourbon tasting, Callie Opie’s Orchard, 45332 Zachary Taylor Highway, Mineral, Saturday, 1–5 p.m. Bourbon tastings and appetizers. $35. Fundraiser for DREAMS4U. dreams4u.org.
- Commemoration of the 1766 Leedstown Resolutions, Ingleside Pavilion, 5872 Leedstown Road, Oak Grove, Saturday, 11 a.m. George Washington, portrayed by Greg Fisher, will reflect on the role of the Leedstown Resolutions in forging our nation’s future, the War and its challenges, and how we move forward to govern ourselves, our economy, as well as his personal challenges. Admission is free but reservations are required. A catered luncheon follows; lunch reservations are required, $18 per person. Sponsored by the Northern Neck of Virginia Historical Society. nnvhs.wordpress.com/events.
- The Lincoln—Douglas Debate, James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange, Feb. 23, 2–4 p.m. Lecture by Tom Matthes. Admission is free; free will donations appreciated. Please RSVP. 540/672-1776.
- VHDA Homebuyer workshop, 208 Hudgins Road, Feb. 24, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Register at vhda.com. Direct questions to Sharon Glover at 540/604-9943 x226.
- Memory Café, Starbucks at Target, 25 Gateway Drive, Feb. 26, 9:30–11 a.m. A fun and relaxed way for people living with early-stage memory loss to get connected with one another. Care partners can receive information while connecting and sharing with other people in similar situations. 540/228-1502.
- Eating for the Earth, St. George’s Episcopal Church, 905 Princess Anne St., Feb. 26, 5:30–7:30 p.m. John Iacunato and Susan Worrell demonstrate their incredible Mushroom Bolognese. Vegan potluck follows; bring a plant-based dish to share or make a donation to St. George’s food pantry. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
- Forum: Policy Positions of 2020 Presidential Candidates, Fredericksburg Branch Library Theater, 1201 Caroline St., Feb. 27, 6:30 p.m. Presentations on policy positions will be followed with discussions with candidate representatives.
- Belmont Club of Women Scrapbooking Crop, 7124 Belmont Road, Mineral, Feb. 28–29. Friday 1–11 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. $65 includes both days, 6-foot table, Friday dinner, Saturday lunch and dinner, snacks, drinks and door prizes. Contact Anne Corbin 540/219-3646 for information and registration.
- Transform T-shirts into tote bags, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., Feb. 29, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Bring scissors; T-shirts will be provided. No sewing required. Come at 10:30–11:30 for instructions. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
- Youth Climate Crisis Conference, Colonial Forge High School, 550 Courthouse Road, Stafford, Feb. 29, 11:30 a.m. to 3:35 p.m. Multiple panels, presentations and kids activities. Food will be provided during a break between sessions, but bring your own water bottle. Sponsored by Fossil Free Fredericksburg.
- Baltimore Pit Beef Fundraiser, Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, 73 Monument St., Heathsville, Feb. 29, 6 p.m. Premium roast beef shaved thin and piled high on a bulky roll with creamy horseradish sauce accompanied by tossed salad, mac and cheese, potato salad, appetizers and desserts. $25. Beer and wine extra. Seating is limited. Proceeds benefit the upkeep and maintenance of the building and its dependencies. 804/580-3377; rhhtfoundationinc.org.
MEETINGS
- James Madison Garden Club, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 5486 St. Pauls Road, King George, Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pamela Baldwin from Friends of the Rappahannock will speak.
- NARFE, Fredericksburg Chapter 90, Salem Church Library, Wednesday, 1 p.m. Nicole Farmer from the Rappahannock Area Agency on Aging will speak. 540/898-8353.
- Potomac River Finfish Advisory Committee, John T. Parran Hearing Room, PRFC office, Colonial Beach, Wednesday, 6 p.m. 804/224-7148; prfc.us.
- Stafford County Lions Club, Augustine Golf Club, 76 Monument Drive, Stafford, Friday, 7 p.m. Meeting program is “The Opiate Epidemic: How Can You Help?” This brief training with Carmen Greiner will give you an introduction to opiate addiction, address treatment approaches and suggest what you can do to help. Social time at 6:30 p.m.
- Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, University of Mary Washington Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., Feb. 26. Sarah Kay Bierle will present “Call Out the Cadets: The Battle of New Market.” Bar opens at 5:45 p.m. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Program starts about 7:30 p.m.; questions afterward. Dinner $32 by cash or check at the door. Reservations no later than Friday. 540/361-2105 or cwrtf.org; call in any cancellations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.