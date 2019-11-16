CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Rappahannock Regional Solid Waste Management Board Stafford tour, Monday, 1-3 p.m. Tour includes recycling building, compost building, residential disposal and recycling area, waste to energy building. Free, available on a first come, first served basis. Register in advance with Rich or Suzanne of Rappahannock Sierra Club at rich.sue.sc@gmail.com.
- Jefferson Ruritan Veterans Program and Dinner, Jeffersonton Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 18498 Springs Road, Jeffersonton, Tuesday, 7 p.m. Several local veterans will talk about their experiences, dinner and monthly meeting at 7 p.m. No cost to attend. Fellowship starts at 6:30 p.m. 540/937-5119; or jeffersonvaruritanclub.org.
- Box Dinner, Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck, Tuesday, 5 p.m. until sold out. $5. Desserts available separately. 540/445-1714; or SumerduckRuritan@gmail.com.
- REVIVE! training, RACSB at River Club, 10825 Tidewater Trail, Spotsylvania, Wednesday, 1-2:30 p.m. To register or to learn more, contact Sherry Norton–Williams at 540/374-3337, ext. 102 or snorton@rappahannockareacsb.org.
- Dementia Friends Virginia, Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce, 2300 Fall Hill Ave., Suite 240, Wednesday, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Learn about the symptoms of dementia, how it affects people and how building a strong community of dementia friends can help. Participants receive a certificate recognizing them as a Dementia Friend. Hosted by Memory Lane Home Health. RSVP to HJacksonMLHH@gmail.com.
- 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, Bowling Green Health and Rehabilitation, 120 Anderson Ave., Bowling Green, Wednesday, 2-3:30 p.m. RSVP to Krystal Jones at 804/633-3028.
- Vaping Awareness Event, Massaponax High School, 8201 Jefferson Davis Highway, Thursday, 6:30-8 p.m. Guest speaker is Dr. Sudeep Menachery. Local health and law enforcement will be available to answer questions. Parents and guardians are encouraged to attend with their children.
- Evening with an Expert: Leah Penniman, Renwick Building, 815 Princess Anne St., Thursday, 7-8:30 p.m. African-farming practices’ effects on American soil and food-based injustices. Free. Sponsored by American Evolution and the Fredericksburg Food Co-Op. 540/371-3037; or famcc.org.
- Truth in Action, University of Mary Washington Hurley Convergence Center digital auditorium, Thursday, 7 p.m. A daylong global conversation on the climate crisis and how we solve it with Julie Kay and Pamela Grothe. Join participants in all 50 states and many countries around the world and attend this free presentation on our changing climate and solutions in our hands.
- Genealogical Search Strategies with Julie Bushong, Culpeper County Library, Study Room 2, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, Thursday, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. A look at some of the original record groups to consult when attempting to find the elusive ancestor. Class is limited to two students. Call early to register at 540/825-8691.
- Fredericksburg Concert Band: “Looking Back,” James Monroe High School, Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Featured pieces include Alfred Reed’s “Russian Christmas Music,” “Symphonic Gershwin,” “Overture to Candide” by Leonard Bernstein and more. Admission is $5. In association with the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary. fredericksburgconcertband.org.
- Teen Enrichment Network Workforce Conversation, Freedom Middle School, 7315 Smith Station Road, Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Focus on community business, entrepreneurs, and trade schools. teenenrichment.org.
- Blood drive, Spotsylvania Towne Centre, 137 Spotsylvania Mall Drive, Nov 23, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and Nov. 24, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. To make an appointment or for more information visit redcrossblood.org; or call 800/733-2767.
- Prancing Pony Pottery, 20370 Fields Mill Road, Richardsville, Nov. 23 and 24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Open house will feature a kiln opening. Light refreshments will be served. Free gift with purchase while supplies last. For more information visit facebook.com/events/656452858182352.
- Memory Cafe, Starbucks at Target, 25 Gateway Drive, Nov. 27, 9:30-11 a.m. A fun and relaxed way for people living with early-stage memory loss to get connected with one another through social events that promote interaction and companionship. Care partners can receive information while connecting with others in similar situations. Call 540/228-1502 for more information.
MEETINGS
- Jefferson Ruritan Veterans Program and Dinner, Jeffersonton Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 18498 Springs Road, Jeffersonton, Tuesday, 7 p.m. Several local veterans will talk about their experiences, dinner and monthly meeting. No cost to attend. Fellowship starts at 6:30 p.m. 540/937-5119; or jeffersonvaruritanclub.org.
- James Madison Garden Club, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 5486 St Pauls Road, King George, Tuesday, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Karen Brace presents “Pamper Those Peds.” 540/775-9688.
- Spinal Cord Injury Group, disAbility Resource Center, 409 Progress St., Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Wintergreen Adaptive Sports Executive Director David Shreve is guest speaker. Wintergreen Adaptive Sports provides outdoor sports and recreational opportunities for persons with all types of disabilities and of all ages. Adaptive instruction is provided in alpine skiing, snowboarding, kayaking and canoeing. RSVP to Brenda Guevara at Brenda.guevara20@gmail.com.
- National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, Chapter 90, Salem Church Library,Wednesday, 1 p.m. Jane Unbehagan from Louisa County Alzheimer’s support group and author of the book “I Call My Child: Mom” will speak. 540/898-8353.
- The Newcomers and Old Friends Club, Ruritan Building, 5994 Plank Road, Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. All area residents welcome. The club is a nonprofit social and charitable organization. 540/891-2814; newcomersandoldfriends.com.
- Meeting and Fellowship, Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck, Nov. 28, 7-8:30 p.m. Meal served at 7 p.m. Business meeting follows. For more information leave a message on the event line at 540/445-1714.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.