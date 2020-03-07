CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Bone marrow drive for Jase Hallman, Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St., today, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. In partnership with the Be The Match Foundation. 540/373-9021.
- Historic District Handbook public input, Renwick courtroom, 815 Princess Anne St., today, 4 p.m. The City of Fredericksburg is seeking public input on updates to the Historic District Handbook. A resource for residents, property owners and business owners, the handbook contains the design guidelines used to evaluate changes to properties and new construction in the Historic District. 540/372-1179.
- “Coastal Resilience in Virginia,” St. John’s Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 5987 Richmond Road, Warsaw, Tuesday, 2 p.m. Shep Moon Jr., focuses on how Virginia is preparing coastal areas in the Northern Neck for the effects of climate change. Free. Presented by the Northern Neck Chapter of Virginia Master Naturalists. For more information email nnmnpresident@gmail.com.
- Stress Less Live More, 325A Madison Road, Orange, Wednesday, 6 p.m. Maximize energy, be more productive and calm. Free workshop. Limited seating. RSVP to 540/672-9350; or frontdesk@orangechiro.net.
- Friends of Chatham member mingle, Colonial Tavern Home of the Irish Brigade, 406 Lafayette Blvd., Thursday, 5:30–7:30 p.m. Dutch treat meal. New members are welcome. RSVP with Carol Hyland at cahyland@cox.net so the restaurant will know how many people to expect.
- Healthy Living for your Brain & Body—Tips from the latest Research, Cooper Library, 20 Washington Ave., Colonial Beach, Thursday, 2–3 p.m. RSVP to lmyers@alz.org; or 540/228-1502.
- Historic District Handbook public input, third floor conference room, Executive Plaza, 601 Caroline St., Thursday, 5 p.m. The City of Fredericksburg is seeking public input on updates to the Historic District Handbook. A resource for residents, property owners and business owners, the handbook contains the design guidelines used to evaluate changes to properties and new construction in the Historic District. 540/372-1179.
- Special Education Workshop, dRC, 409 Progress St., Friday, 10 a.m.-noon. Presented in Spanish. Register at bit.ly/39sh3mq. For information contact Lizzett Uria at uria@peatc.com.
- Extension of Legacy Walk opening ceremony, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Friday, 2 p.m. Extension features the “No Better Friend,” “Terror Strikes,” “Semper Families” and “Never Forget” exhibits. usmcmuseum.com.
- Pots, Palettes and Pottery, James Monroe Museum, 908 Charles St., Friday, 6-8 p.m. An evening of pottery painting. Jarod Kearney discusses pottery pieces in the museum’s collection. Light refreshments provided. Registration required $15 per person, $10 per person for Friends of JMM. Purchase tickets at 540/654-2111.
- Lecture: “Northern Italy and the Otzi Iceman,” St. George’s Church, 905 Princess Anne St., Friday, 7 p.m. Billy Chestnut talks about the Otzi Iceman and the people of the late Neolithic Age in the Italian Alps. A brief reception begins at 6:30 p.m. Free; donations are accepted. Use the George Street entrance. Sponsored by the Fredericksburg-Este Association. fred-este.org.
- Fredericksburg Fine Arts Show and Sale, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., Friday-15. Creative paintings, drawings, photography, mixed media and more will be on display. Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. with Public Champagne Reception at 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. Sponsored by the Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation and Events Department and the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg.
- Leading Ladies Tour: The Material Culture of the Lee Women of Stratford Hall, 483 Great House Road, Stratford, Friday, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. In-depth private tour given by Kelley Fanto Deetz. $10-$20. Children 5 years and younger are free. Light lunch and refreshments will be provided from noon-1 p.m. eventbrite.com/e/leading-ladies-tour-tickets-92966626683.
- Family Day and Scout Event: Women in the Marine Corps, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle, Friday, noon-3 p.m. Learn about the many ways women have served their country throughout history. Scouting organizations will be able to earn badges associated with women’s history based on their organization’s requirements. Register your troop with the Education Team at nmmckids@gmail.com. usmcmuseum.com.
- Shamrock Shuffle, Verdun Adventure Bound, 17044 Adventure Bound Trail, Rixeyville, Friday, 9 a.m. All walkers, joggers and runners are welcome; prizes for costume contest. Registration and check in at 8 a.m. $30-$35. Same day registration is cash only. Fundraiser for the Blue Ridge Chorale. Advance registration at brcsings.com.
- Presidents’ Day at Belle Grove, 9221 Belle Grove Drive, King George, Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Honoring James Madison, George Washington and James Monroe. Free. RSVP at eventbrite.com. 540/621-7340; bellegroveplantation.com.
- Conscious Consumption with Hal Wiggins, Presbyterian Church of Fredericksburg, 810 Princess Anne St., March 15, 9:30-10:45 a.m. Scientist and author Hal Wiggins will share the transformative effects on his health and the environment of replacing meat with salad as a complete meal.
- Madison’s birthday and wreath laying ceremony, Madison Family Cemetery, 11350 Constitution Highway Montpelier Station, March 16, 1:30 p.m. Commemorate the 269th birthday of James Madison with the United States Marine Corps Band, honor guard, color guard, and firing detail. Free. montpelier.org.
- Quilts of Valor presentations, Lee’s Hill Community Center, 1 HHC Drive, March 18, 6:30 p.m. Organized by Virginia Star Quilters. vastarquiters.com.
- Memory Cafe, Starbucks at Target, 25 Gateway Drive, March 18, 9:30-11 a.m. A fun and relaxed way for people living with early-stage memory loss to get connected with one another, and care partners can receive information while connecting and sharing with others in similar situations. Call 540/228-1502 for more information.
- Menokin Speaker Series: “Carrying Independence,” Menokin Visitors Center, 4037 Menokin Road, Warsaw, March 18, 6-7:30 p.m. With author Karen A. Chase. Books will be available for purchase and signing. $10. 804/333-1776; or menokin.org/register/#1550266743131-6e2f6c43-4001.
- Dueling Arrangers, The Pavilion On Lakeland Farm, 13528 Sedwick Lane, Orange, March 18, 1-3 p.m. Renowned floral designer, David Pippin, battles Tom May in an epic flower arranging showdown. Arrive early to enjoy a glass of wine and light refreshments and visit vendors. Arrangements will be auctioned. $50 in advance on eventbrite.com. $55 at the door. Sponsored by the Dolley Madison Garden Club.
- Live Bonsai Tree Exhibition, University of Mary Washington, Hurley Convergence Center, Digital Auditorium, 1801 College Ave., March 19, 2-3:15 p.m. Bob Chilton and Todd Stewart return to UMW with an exquisite selection of their bonsai trees. Includes lecture, pruning and shaping demonstration and Q&A with the audience. Free.
- Cedar Mountain Volunteer Tree Planting, Cedar Mountain Farm, 23350 Cedar Mountain Drive, Rapidan, March 20, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Volunteers should arrive at 9 a.m. Project is focused on planting native tree saplings to protect water quality and improve habitat for fish, wildlife, and pollinators. Tools, gloves, plants, water and snacks provided. Bring a hat or visor and a reusable water bottle. All participants must complete and sign a waiver. Free. RSVP. 540/373-3448; riverfriends.org/events.
- Civic Lab: 2020 Census, Towne Centre Branch Library, 390 Spotsylvania Mall, March 20, 3–4:30 p.m. Learn about the 2020 Census and its importance to you and your community. In partnership with the U.S. Census Bureau. 540/372-1144.
- “Untold Stories of Women in History: Love, Liberty, Equality,” begin at Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St., March 20, 6-8 p.m. Check in at Kobler Hall; enter off Charlotte St. Travel back in time, from 1864 to 1967, to witness three stories of women’s struggles to attain love, liberty and equality. $10 per person. A reception with light refreshments will follow the last vignette at the Fredericksburg Area Museum. Comfortable walking shoes are recommended. Reserve a tour at fowb.org.
- With the Marines in Vietnam, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle, March 21, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. Self-guided tour with museum subject matter experts stationed at key points. usmcmuseum.com.
- With the Marines in World War II, National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle, March 21, 1:30-3 p.m. Commemorate the 75th anniversary of the conclusion of WWII. Self-guided tour with museum subject matter experts stationed at key points. usmcmuseum.com.
- Discover Our Co-Op, Living Water Church, 318 Jefferson Davis Highway, March 21, 2-4 p.m. General Manager Chris Roland will explain and update on plans for opening the store. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
- Fried chicken dinner, Richardsville Fire and Rescue, 29361 Eleys Ford Road, Richardsville, March 21, 5-7 p.m. $10 for adults, $5 for kids 6-12, and kids 5 and under eat free with an adult. 540/399-1744.
- King George Garden Club, American Legion Building, 10021 Dahlgren Road, King George, Monday, 6:30 p.m. Amy Settle will talk about Virginia bluebirds.
- Fredericksburg Regional Genealogy Society, Salem Church Branch Library, Wednesday, 7 p.m. President Trish Little Taylor demonstrates ways to use social media for genealogical research. Beginners and DNA discussions start at 6 p.m. vafrgs.org.
- Spotsy Dog Park, Salem Church Branch Library, Rooms 3 and 4, Wednesday, 7-9 p.m. Topics of discussion include paving donation, amendments to bylaws, Earth Day at Old Mill Park, Hannah Battles’ agility project and fence fundraising. Spotsy Dog Park Inc. is a 501©(3) organization and receives no funding from county government. Donations may be mailed to Box 42236, Fredericksburg, VA 22404; at spotsydogpark.org; on Facebook and GoFundMe. 540/907-9609; or realmover@aol.com.
- Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg, University of Mary Washington Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., March 25. Caroline E. Janney will present “Burying the Dead, but Not the Past: Ladies Memorial Associations and the Lost Cause.” Bar opens at 5:45 p.m. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Program starts about 7:30 p.m.; questions afterward. Dinner $32, cash or check at the door. Reservations no later than March 20 at 540/361-2105; or cwrtf.org; call in any cancellations.
