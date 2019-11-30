CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Adverse Childhood Experiences training, RACSB at River Club, 10825 Tidewater Trail, Tuesday, noon–4 p.m. Learn more about the effects of ACEs and the ways to build resilience in the community. Free. For more information or to register or request this training for your organization, contact Jennifer Bateman at 540/374-3337, ext. 100; or jbateman@rappahannockareacsb.org. Register online at bit.ly/ACESregistration_RACSB.
- Speaker Series: Mary Katherine Greenlaw, Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., Thursday, 10–11 a.m. Mayor of Fredericksburg will speak. Free. washingtonheritagemuseums.com.
- Lunch & Learn: Ask a Dietitian Series, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle, Thursday, noon-1 p.m. Mindful eating through the holidays. Bring a bag lunch and questions regarding your health or medical challenges. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
- Preparing for the Holidays & Tips for Communication, Cooper Library, 20 Washington St., Colonial Beach, Thursday, 2-3:30 p.m. RSVP to lmyers@alz.org.
- Brown-Bag-Breakfast Seminars, Culpeper County Library, Large Meeting Room, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, Thursday, 8–9:30 a.m. Discussions will include ways to finance, manage, grow and nurture, and locate the resources to plan your business strategy. Bring your brown-bag-breakfast and hunger for business savvy topics. Presented by the Small Business Administration and Small Business Development Center. David Reardon at 540/727-0638; or dreardon@lfsbdc.org.
- ”Racism: A Conversation,” Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, 25 Chalice Circle, Friday, 6:30 to 9 p.m. View and discuss the film, “Traces of the Trade.” Free. 540/310-4001.
- Dreaming of a Green Holiday, Unity of Fredericksburg, 3451 Jefferson Davis Highway, Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. A discussion on ways to create a sustainable holiday. Opens with a plant-based potluck. BYO plate and utensils. fredericksburgfoodcoop.com.
- Book Talk and Signing: Patricia Shirley, The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage, 129 Caroline St., Orange, Saturday, 2 p.m. Shirley presents her book, “Memories from a Federal Working Girl.” RSVP by email to jamesmadisonmuseuminfo@gmail.com. 540/ 672-1776.
- Book signing: Elizabeth Spencer Spragins, Saturday, Newton Library, 22 Coles Point Road, Hague, 10 a.m.-noon, and Montross Library, 56 Polk St., Montross, 1-3 p.m. Spragins will sign copies of her poetry collection, “The Language of Bones.”
- Senior and veterans luncheon, Sumerduck Ruritan Club, 5335 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck, Saturday, noon. Event line 540/445-1714.
- Candle lighting, Redeemer Lutheran Church, 5120 Harrison Road, Dec. 8, 4 p.m. Special service featuring a candle lighting program, special music and readings, and a potluck dinner. Candles will be provided. Sponsored by The Compassionate Friends of Fredericksburg. 540/220-4325; or tcffred@gmail.com.
- All-you-can-eat breakfast, Jeffersonton Community Center, Dec. 14, 8–11 a.m. Menu includes eggs, pancakes, sausage gravy, biscuits, crepes, bacon, pastries, fried apples, orange juice and coffee. $9 for adults, $6 for children 6-12, and children under 6 are free. 540/937-9979.
- VHDA homeownership education classes, Howell Branch Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., Dec. 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Personal finances and credit, loan types, the loan process, working with a real estate agent, the home inspection, the closing process and more. Free. Yolanda Williams, 800/460-4284, Ext 836; or register at vhda.com/freeclass.
- A 19th Century Christmas at Ellwood Manor, 36380 Constitution Highway, Locust Grove, Dec. 14, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Period crafts; period decorations provided by the Fawn Lake Garden Club. Santa will visit from 9 a.m.-noon. Ellwood will also be open Dec. 15–20, from noon-3 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. fowb.org.
MEETINGS
- King George Garden Club Meeting and Holiday Party, American Legion, 10021 Dahlgren Road, Monday, 5:30-7 p.m. Wreath making for King George county buildings and potluck, please bring a dish.
- Canal Quarter Neighborhood Association, dRC, 409 Progress St., Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Business meeting and light refreshments.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
- Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Fredericksburg needs volunteers to serve as adult mentors to children. 540/371-7444.
- Birthright of Fredericksburg, a pro-life crisis pregnancy center, needs volunteers as client advocate, receptionist, fundraiser, newsletter contributor. Training provided. 540/898-8558; birthrightfred@gmail.com.
- Bowling Green Volunteer Rescue Squad needs volunteers. Training provided. 804/633-9831.
- Boys & Girls Club, 200 Gunnery Road, needs volunteers to help youths ages 5–17 with homework, computer skills, arts and crafts, music and sports. 540/368-9531.
- Bragg Hill Family Life Center needs volunteers for after-school program Mondays and Wednesdays, 3–5 p.m. No special skills required. Also for adult craft classes, sorting books and receptionist on Mondays and Fridays. 540/371-3662.
- Capital Caring, Fredericksburg location, is looking for volunteers to provide companionship, respite for caregivers, music and art activities, transportation of patients’ pets for care, special event planning, veterans to honor veteran patients, administrative help and more. Professional training provided. For information, contact Lori Lerner at 540/735-0978 or llerner@capitalcaring.org.
- Cuidado Casero Home Health Services is seeking volunteers to extend a loving hand to a family in need during their difficult time. 540/898-2999 or stop by the office at 4815 Carr Drive, Suite 4815, Spotsylvania.
- Dahlgren Heritage Museum, 3540 James Madison Pkwy., King George, needs volunteers to assist museum staff with visitors at the museum. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and volunteers are needed to fill time slots Wednesday afternoon, Thursday and Sunday. 540/663-3680.
- Enroll Virginia, a nonprofit and nonpartisan group that assists individuals and small businesses obtain health insurance and to qualify for applicable tax subsidies and to comply with the U.S. Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, is looking for volunteers. Call Tanya Stephens at 540/741-1081 to set up an interview.
- Fredericksburg Area Food Bank needs volunteers to sort, inspect and shelve products. Training provided. All help appreciated, even if you just have an hour. cbrooks@feedingamerica.org; 540/371-7666.
- Fredericksburg Department of Social Services Resource Families needs foster/adoptive families. Free training. 540/372-1032, ext. 241.
- Fredericksburg Football Club’s Recreation Program is looking for volunteer soccer coaches. Contact Recreation Director Adrian Batchelor at recreationdirector@fredericksburgfc.org for more details.
- The George Washington Foundation, 1201 Washington Ave., seeks volunteers at Historic Kenmore and George Washington’s Ferry Farm for tour interpretation, living history, special events, Museum Theater, costume sewing, gardens, grounds and artifact processing. Volunteers are also needed for the Fourth of July celebration. 540/370-0732 ext.22
- Goodskills Literacy Corps, an agency that provides free tutoring for adults, is in need of volunteer tutors. No experience necessary. 540/371-3070, ext. 259.
- Greater Fredericksburg Habitat for Humanity has many volunteer opportunities, no skills required. 540/891-4401 ext. 2019 or 2015; volunteer@fredhab.org; Web site: fredhab.org.
- Hazelwild Farm Educational Foundation needs volunteers for its therapeutic horseback riding program. 540/891-7101.
- Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging needs volunteers to provide telephone reassurance with a daily or near-daily basis to make sure homebound elderly and/or disabled people are happy, healthy and safe. Virginia Insurance Counseling Assistance Program (VICAP) Volunteers are also needed to offer free, unbiased individualized counseling, community outreach and public education about Medicare and other related health insurance topics. Training is provided. Insurance agents are not eligible to be VICAP Counselors. Other volunteer opportunities are available. Office hours are Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 540/371-3375; hr@healthygenerations.org; or healthygenerations.org/job-openings.
- Hope Center, an agency that assists people with food and clothing, has volunteer opportunities available. staffordhopecenter.org.
- Mary Washington Hospice needs caring and sensitive volunteers to fill various opportunities, including patient and family care, facility, bereavement, vigil, pet therapy, massage therapy, Reiki, aroma therapy, musical volunteer, administration, ambassador volunteers and teen volunteers. Free comprehensive training offered. Contact CVA Volunteer Coordinator Raquel Woodard at 540/741-3598.
- Mary Washington House Museum Gift Shop needs volunteers with an outgoing personality willing to interact with customers, describe gifts offered, use point of sale register system and keep shop neat and tidy. Shifts are Monday–Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1–4 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. 540/373-5630.
- Medi Home Hospice needs caring and compassionate volunteers who can spare one to four hours per week visiting patients in their homes or facilities. Opportunities available for everyone from musicians to pet therapy animals. Free comprehensive training provided. 540/361-7696.
- Museum of Culpeper History is looking for individuals to volunteer several hours a week as a greeter or guide. Training will be provided. For information call Gloria Copper at 540/825-1749.
- Orange County Humane Society needs volunteers to help with adoptions 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. one Saturday or Sunday a month at PetSmart in Central Park. Volunteers set up crates, walk dogs and help fill out adoption paperwork. Linda, 540/972-7554 or Jim, 540/834-6246.
- Rappahannock Area Office on Youth. Court Ordered Opportunities Program needs volunteers to help at-risk youths and families obtain court-ordered services. 540/847-1911; billie@officeonyouth.org.
- Rappahannock Council Against Sexual Assault has opportunities for fundraising, clerical work, community education, victim advocacy and creative projects. 540/371-1666.
- Rappahannock Council on Domestic Violence needs volunteers to provide various services for victims of domestic violence. 540/373-9372.
- Rappahannock Court Appointed Special Advocates for abused, neglected and abandoned children in the court system needs volunteers. Training provided. 540/710-6199.
- Rappahannock Goodwill Industries’ GoodSkills Literacy Corps needs tutors to help adults with reading and writing. Training provided. 540/371-3070, ext. 259; americorps@ fredgoodwill.org.
- Rappahannock United Way needs volunteers to match to local nonprofit agencies; one-time volunteer project or long-term opportunities; rappahannockunitedway.org; info@rappahannockunitedway.org. 540-373-0041 ext. 314.
- Senior Visitors Program needs volunteers to visit one hour a week with a home-bound senior citizen. 540/371-2704 or mhafsv@mhafred.org.
- Spotsylvania American Legion Auxilliary Unit 320 is looking for volunteers age 14 and older to assist with various activities in support of military members, veterans and their families. post320@gmail.com; 540/548-8069.
- Stafford SPCA is looking for volunteers to help with dog and cat care. Day, evening and weekend shifts available. Visit staffordspca.org and click on the “Get Involved” tab.
- Widewater State Park, 101 Widewater State Park Road, Stafford, holds First Saturday Shoreline Cleanup, monthly, at 10 a.m. Supplies provided. 540/288-1400; dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/widewater.
