CLASSES/SEMINARS/EVENTS
- Holiday book sale, Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper. Through Saturday. 540/825-8691; cclva.org.
- Hen Asem Reflection Event, Fredericksburg Area Museum, Monday, 6-7:30 p.m. Refreshments and conversation about the topics discussed in the series, including the 1619 commemoration. Free.
- REVIVE! training, RACSB at River Club, 10825 Tidewater Trail, Spotsylvania, Thursday, 6-7:30 p.m. To register or to learn more, contact Sherry Norton–Williams at 540/374-3337, ext. 102 or snorton@rappahannockareacsb.org.
- Beyond Parkinson’s disease workshop, Massad Family YMCA classroom 3, 212 Butler Road, Friday, 10–11:30 a.m. For individuals with PD and spouses, family, friends and caretakers to plan and live life beyond PD. Members are free; non-members are $5. To register call 540/371-9622.
- Book signing: Elizabeth Spencer Spragins, Towne Centre Library, 390 Spotsylvania Mall, Saturday, 1-3 p.m. Spragins will sign copies of her poetry collection, “The Language of Bones.”
- Book signing: Elizabeth Spencer Spragins, Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., Dec. 28, 1-3 p.m. Spragins will sign copies of her poetry collection, “The Language of Bones.”
MEETINGS
Jefferson Ruritan Christmas Dinner, Jeffersonton Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 18498 Springs Road, Jeffersonton, Tuesday. Fellowship 6:30-7 p.m. Dinner served at 7 p.m., followed by installation of club officers and board and a Christmas sing-along. Free. 540/937-5119; JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.
